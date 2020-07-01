14938 Scothurst Lane

Amenities

This nice two-story, END unit Townhome has lots of natural light and is conveniently located within easy walking distance to PUBLIX Grocery, Walgreen Pharmacy, Great Clips, Salon, Restaurants. Excellent Schools within 1 mile. Doctors Offices are also within 0.5 mile. This Townhome is located between Johnston Road and Old Lancaster Hwy on Providence Road West. Short Term Lease option is also available with good rates. It has neutral colors throughout with carpet and vinyl flooring. The kitchen has plenty of upgraded cabinets and neutral colored countertops and opens into the Great Room. For plenty of outdoor views and enjoyment, there is a front porch, backyard patio and a balcony off the second upstairs bedroom. Cats are OK with $150 deposit. The Ballanytne area is one of the most vibrant, exciting and growing areas of Charlotte. There is huge variety of restaurants, retail shopping and professional services within minutes as well as access to I - 485.