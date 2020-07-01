All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 26 2019 at 6:27 AM

14938 Scothurst Lane

14938 Scothurst Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14938 Scothurst Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This nice two-story, END unit Townhome has lots of natural light and is conveniently located within easy walking distance to PUBLIX Grocery, Walgreen Pharmacy, Great Clips, Salon, Restaurants. Excellent Schools within 1 mile. Doctors Offices are also within 0.5 mile. This Townhome is located between Johnston Road and Old Lancaster Hwy on Providence Road West. Short Term Lease option is also available with good rates. It has neutral colors throughout with carpet and vinyl flooring. The kitchen has plenty of upgraded cabinets and neutral colored countertops and opens into the Great Room. For plenty of outdoor views and enjoyment, there is a front porch, backyard patio and a balcony off the second upstairs bedroom. Cats are OK with $150 deposit. The Ballanytne area is one of the most vibrant, exciting and growing areas of Charlotte. There is huge variety of restaurants, retail shopping and professional services within minutes as well as access to I - 485.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 150
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14938 Scothurst Lane have any available units?
14938 Scothurst Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 14938 Scothurst Lane have?
Some of 14938 Scothurst Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14938 Scothurst Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14938 Scothurst Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14938 Scothurst Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 14938 Scothurst Lane is pet friendly.
Does 14938 Scothurst Lane offer parking?
No, 14938 Scothurst Lane does not offer parking.
Does 14938 Scothurst Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14938 Scothurst Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14938 Scothurst Lane have a pool?
No, 14938 Scothurst Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14938 Scothurst Lane have accessible units?
No, 14938 Scothurst Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14938 Scothurst Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14938 Scothurst Lane has units with dishwashers.

