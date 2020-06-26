All apartments in Charlotte
1422 Delane Avenue - 1, Apt 3

1422 Delane Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1422 Delane Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28211
Cotswold

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath Apartment. Located in the Cotswold area and near N. Sharon amity Rd and Monroe Rd. Minutes to uptown.

Available for a June 10 , 2019 move - in.

This property Features:

* Living room
* Kitchen with appliances
* Central air & heat
* All electric
* laundry connections in storage shed
* Water is included
* Parking

To schedule a tour please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net . Additional listings are on our website at www.rent777.com.

PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!

PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Renters Insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.

Schools:

Cotswold Elementary
Alexander Graham Middle
Myers Park High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

