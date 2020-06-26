1422 Delane Avenue - 1, Apt 3

Amenities
Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath Apartment. Located in the Cotswold area and near N. Sharon amity Rd and Monroe Rd. Minutes to uptown.
Available for a June 10 , 2019 move - in.
This property Features:
* Living room
* Kitchen with appliances
* Central air & heat
* All electric
* laundry connections in storage shed
* Water is included
* Parking
To schedule a tour please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net . Additional listings are on our website at www.rent777.com.
PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!
PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.
Renters Insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.
Schools:
Cotswold Elementary
Alexander Graham Middle
Myers Park High