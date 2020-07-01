All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated January 20 2020 at 4:09 PM

1323 Queens Road

1323 Queens Road · No Longer Available
Location

1323 Queens Road, Charlotte, NC 28207
Myers Park

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
Highly desired 2 BR 2 BA Condo located close to all the features of Dilworth and South End! Stainless Steel appliances, spacious rooms, spacious bedrooms! The community features a nice club house with a TV and couches & an outdoor pool! Minutes from Uptown, NODA, Queens University, and more. Call us to schedule a viewing today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1323 Queens Road have any available units?
1323 Queens Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1323 Queens Road have?
Some of 1323 Queens Road's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1323 Queens Road currently offering any rent specials?
1323 Queens Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1323 Queens Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1323 Queens Road is pet friendly.
Does 1323 Queens Road offer parking?
No, 1323 Queens Road does not offer parking.
Does 1323 Queens Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1323 Queens Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1323 Queens Road have a pool?
Yes, 1323 Queens Road has a pool.
Does 1323 Queens Road have accessible units?
No, 1323 Queens Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1323 Queens Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1323 Queens Road does not have units with dishwashers.

