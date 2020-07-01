1323 Queens Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool

Highly desired 2 BR 2 BA Condo located close to all the features of Dilworth and South End! Stainless Steel appliances, spacious rooms, spacious bedrooms! The community features a nice club house with a TV and couches & an outdoor pool! Minutes from Uptown, NODA, Queens University, and more. Call us to schedule a viewing today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.