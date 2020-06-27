1244 South Kings Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Now leasing a wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of Dilworth. This home features fresh paint, antique hard wood floors throughout, updated appliances. There is a spacious unfinished basement with a garage and walk-up attic. The backyard offers charm and all of the yard care is included so you can relax on the large deck! There is plenty of space to entertain or relax with a good book. Nearby you can explore the historic streetcar neighborhoods of Elizabeth, Myers Park and Dilworth, as well as the eclectic Plaza Midwood and NoDa. Freedom Park is close by and the energetic buzz of uptown is just minutes away. This cozy home is ready for you to move in now, so apply today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.