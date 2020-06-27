All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1244 South Kings Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1244 South Kings Drive
Last updated August 29 2019 at 4:12 PM

1244 South Kings Drive

1244 South Kings Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Dilworth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1244 South Kings Drive, Charlotte, NC 28207
Dilworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Now leasing a wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of Dilworth. This home features fresh paint, antique hard wood floors throughout, updated appliances. There is a spacious unfinished basement with a garage and walk-up attic. The backyard offers charm and all of the yard care is included so you can relax on the large deck! There is plenty of space to entertain or relax with a good book. Nearby you can explore the historic streetcar neighborhoods of Elizabeth, Myers Park and Dilworth, as well as the eclectic Plaza Midwood and NoDa. Freedom Park is close by and the energetic buzz of uptown is just minutes away. This cozy home is ready for you to move in now, so apply today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1244 South Kings Drive have any available units?
1244 South Kings Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1244 South Kings Drive have?
Some of 1244 South Kings Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1244 South Kings Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1244 South Kings Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1244 South Kings Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1244 South Kings Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1244 South Kings Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1244 South Kings Drive offers parking.
Does 1244 South Kings Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1244 South Kings Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1244 South Kings Drive have a pool?
No, 1244 South Kings Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1244 South Kings Drive have accessible units?
No, 1244 South Kings Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1244 South Kings Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1244 South Kings Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Arlo
1331 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Asbury Flats
910 Walnut Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Citra Luxury Apartments
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
708 Summit
708 S Summit Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Parkside at South Tryon
605 Candler Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte