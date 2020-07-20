12426 Savannah Cottage Drive

Amenities

Brand New 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Townhome in South Charlotte - Brand new 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom townhome in the Steele Creek area. Plenty of space with over 1900 square feet. Large, open floor plan. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and lots of cabinet space in the kitchen. Living room, dining room, a half bath, a mud room, some closet space and a one car garage on the lower level. Wood laminate flooring throughout the first level. Private back porch. Second level has carpet and tile flooring. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs and a loft area too. Large master bathroom and walk in closet. Double vanities in both upstairs bathrooms. Washer and dryer. Close to I-77, I-485, Carowinds, Charlotte Douglas airport, uptown Charlotte, shopping, dining and more.



The application can be found at www.valuerpm.com. There is a $40 application fee for each person over 18. Renters insurance is required. Real Property Management Value will run a thorough background check on all applicants. There is no smoking or vaping inside this property. The washer and dryer are included as a convenience and the owner may not make any repairs or replace. Call 704-230-4074 with any questions.



No Pets Allowed



