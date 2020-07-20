All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12426 Savannah Cottage Drive

12426 Savannah Cottage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12426 Savannah Cottage Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Brand New 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Townhome in South Charlotte - Brand new 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom townhome in the Steele Creek area. Plenty of space with over 1900 square feet. Large, open floor plan. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and lots of cabinet space in the kitchen. Living room, dining room, a half bath, a mud room, some closet space and a one car garage on the lower level. Wood laminate flooring throughout the first level. Private back porch. Second level has carpet and tile flooring. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs and a loft area too. Large master bathroom and walk in closet. Double vanities in both upstairs bathrooms. Washer and dryer. Close to I-77, I-485, Carowinds, Charlotte Douglas airport, uptown Charlotte, shopping, dining and more.

The application can be found at www.valuerpm.com. There is a $40 application fee for each person over 18. Renters insurance is required. Real Property Management Value will run a thorough background check on all applicants. There is no smoking or vaping inside this property. The washer and dryer are included as a convenience and the owner may not make any repairs or replace. Call 704-230-4074 with any questions.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4728811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12426 Savannah Cottage Drive have any available units?
12426 Savannah Cottage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12426 Savannah Cottage Drive have?
Some of 12426 Savannah Cottage Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12426 Savannah Cottage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12426 Savannah Cottage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12426 Savannah Cottage Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12426 Savannah Cottage Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 12426 Savannah Cottage Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12426 Savannah Cottage Drive offers parking.
Does 12426 Savannah Cottage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12426 Savannah Cottage Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12426 Savannah Cottage Drive have a pool?
No, 12426 Savannah Cottage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12426 Savannah Cottage Drive have accessible units?
No, 12426 Savannah Cottage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12426 Savannah Cottage Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12426 Savannah Cottage Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
