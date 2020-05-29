12330 McAllister Park Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Beautiful 2 story, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home. - This home features a private backyard, bed and full bath on main, formals lead to a great room with a gas fireplace, a fantastic kitchen with tile backsplash and plenty of eat-in room, and ample storage. All leads to a fantastic screened in porch and back deck. Large master, walk in closet, large bedrooms and a extra large bonus as well.

1 year minimum lease required. No smoking. Pets are conditional 50 lbs. and under with a $350 non-refundable pet fee. $2150./month, $2150./sec. dep. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance.



