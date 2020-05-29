All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 12330 McAllister Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
12330 McAllister Park Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12330 McAllister Park Drive

12330 McAllister Park Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ballantyne West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12330 McAllister Park Dr, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 story, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home. - This home features a private backyard, bed and full bath on main, formals lead to a great room with a gas fireplace, a fantastic kitchen with tile backsplash and plenty of eat-in room, and ample storage. All leads to a fantastic screened in porch and back deck. Large master, walk in closet, large bedrooms and a extra large bonus as well.
1 year minimum lease required. No smoking. Pets are conditional 50 lbs. and under with a $350 non-refundable pet fee. $2150./month, $2150./sec. dep. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance.

(RLNE3617888)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12330 McAllister Park Drive have any available units?
12330 McAllister Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12330 McAllister Park Drive have?
Some of 12330 McAllister Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12330 McAllister Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12330 McAllister Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12330 McAllister Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12330 McAllister Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12330 McAllister Park Drive offer parking?
No, 12330 McAllister Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12330 McAllister Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12330 McAllister Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12330 McAllister Park Drive have a pool?
No, 12330 McAllister Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12330 McAllister Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 12330 McAllister Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12330 McAllister Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12330 McAllister Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Novel Research Park
9235 Senator Royall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
1010 Dilworth
1010 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Lennox SouthPark
4905 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road
Charlotte, NC 28269
Anker Haus
2925 Commonwealth Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct
Charlotte, NC 28217

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte