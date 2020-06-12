All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

1221 Lalex Lane

1221 Lalex Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1221 Lalex Lane, Charlotte, NC 28209
Madison Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
New updates! 3 bedroom townhouse backed up to wooded area - Just freshly painted and new carpet placed!

This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 and a half bath townhome just minutes from Uptown Charlotte, South Park, and the airport. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, gas cooktop and a glass mosaic backsplash. The bedroom on the first floor would be great as a bonus room or an office. Plenty of storage, as well as a 1 car garage and one extra parking space in the driveway. You'll love the back deck, which looks out on a wooded area that provides extra privacy. Small pets conditional.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4448570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 Lalex Lane have any available units?
1221 Lalex Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1221 Lalex Lane have?
Some of 1221 Lalex Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 Lalex Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1221 Lalex Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 Lalex Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1221 Lalex Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1221 Lalex Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1221 Lalex Lane offers parking.
Does 1221 Lalex Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 Lalex Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 Lalex Lane have a pool?
No, 1221 Lalex Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1221 Lalex Lane have accessible units?
No, 1221 Lalex Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 Lalex Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1221 Lalex Lane has units with dishwashers.
