1221 Lalex Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

New updates! 3 bedroom townhouse backed up to wooded area - Just freshly painted and new carpet placed!



This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 and a half bath townhome just minutes from Uptown Charlotte, South Park, and the airport. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, gas cooktop and a glass mosaic backsplash. The bedroom on the first floor would be great as a bonus room or an office. Plenty of storage, as well as a 1 car garage and one extra parking space in the driveway. You'll love the back deck, which looks out on a wooded area that provides extra privacy. Small pets conditional.



No Pets Allowed



