12200 Painted Tree Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

Gorgeous 3 bed 2.5 bath brick front home close to Ballantyne and South Park. Huge living room with fireplace leads into open, spacious kitchen with white cabinets, loaded with modern appliances and dining area. Bedrooms are spacious, including newly installed ceiling fans and lighting. Spend your quiet hours lounging in the sun room. Head outside and enjoy the massive fenced backyard with a deck out back. This home features a detached 2 car garage, a rare find in this area!! Available 12/1/18

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.