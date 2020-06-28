All apartments in Charlotte
1216 Duncan Gardens Drive
Last updated August 18 2019 at 4:04 AM

1216 Duncan Gardens Drive

1216 Duncan Gardens Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1216 Duncan Gardens Drive, Charlotte, NC 28206
Optimist Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated spacious 1 bedroom condo between NoDa & Uptown! This condo has an open floor plan with new LVP floors (NO CARPET!) and neutral paint throughout. Conveniently located across the street from Charlotte's newest hot spot Optimist Hall & seconds from the Parkwood light rail stop. Easy access to NoDa, Uptown & Southend - leave your car at home! Condo features a large master bedroom with huge walk in closet, spacious en suite bathroom, and washer and dryer included. Open concept living room, kitchen & dining with a private patio for relaxing & entertaining. Seconds from Birdsong Brewery and all that Optimist Hall has to offer: El Thrifty Social Club, Fonta Flora tap room, Under Current Coffee, Suarez Bakery to name a few. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 Duncan Gardens Drive have any available units?
1216 Duncan Gardens Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1216 Duncan Gardens Drive have?
Some of 1216 Duncan Gardens Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 Duncan Gardens Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1216 Duncan Gardens Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 Duncan Gardens Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1216 Duncan Gardens Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1216 Duncan Gardens Drive offer parking?
No, 1216 Duncan Gardens Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1216 Duncan Gardens Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1216 Duncan Gardens Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 Duncan Gardens Drive have a pool?
No, 1216 Duncan Gardens Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1216 Duncan Gardens Drive have accessible units?
No, 1216 Duncan Gardens Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 Duncan Gardens Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1216 Duncan Gardens Drive has units with dishwashers.
