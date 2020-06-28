1216 Duncan Gardens Drive

Amenities

Updated spacious 1 bedroom condo between NoDa & Uptown! This condo has an open floor plan with new LVP floors (NO CARPET!) and neutral paint throughout. Conveniently located across the street from Charlotte's newest hot spot Optimist Hall & seconds from the Parkwood light rail stop. Easy access to NoDa, Uptown & Southend - leave your car at home! Condo features a large master bedroom with huge walk in closet, spacious en suite bathroom, and washer and dryer included. Open concept living room, kitchen & dining with a private patio for relaxing & entertaining. Seconds from Birdsong Brewery and all that Optimist Hall has to offer: El Thrifty Social Club, Fonta Flora tap room, Under Current Coffee, Suarez Bakery to name a few. Don't miss out!