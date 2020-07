Amenities

Renovated 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Brick Ranch - This newly remodeled 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom ranch home is distinct and a hidden gem. All brick home; gutted and remodeled kitchen and baths; recently converted to city water and sewer. Open floor plan in the kitchen and great for a new family. All new stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, laundry hook up, and kitchen island are a few of the features. Spacious lot. Come see for yourself!



No Pets Allowed



