1206 Farmfield Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charlotte Home for Rent - Beautiful home for rent a must see. Kitchen features granite, stainless steel, subway tile. Main level is open concept. Both full bathrooms have been updated, and owners' bath features beautiful walk-in shower. New windows, new HVAC, new roof and new floors. Deck opens off dining room, overlooking open backyard.



Directions: University Blvd. west from I-485. Left on Old Concord Rd. Right on Farmfield Lane. Property on your left. OR North Tryon St. north. Right on Old Concord Rd. Left on Farmfield Lane. Property on your left



(RLNE3234367)