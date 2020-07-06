All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1206 Farmfield Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1206 Farmfield Lane
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

1206 Farmfield Lane

1206 Farmfield Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1206 Farmfield Lane, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell South

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charlotte Home for Rent - Beautiful home for rent a must see. Kitchen features granite, stainless steel, subway tile. Main level is open concept. Both full bathrooms have been updated, and owners' bath features beautiful walk-in shower. New windows, new HVAC, new roof and new floors. Deck opens off dining room, overlooking open backyard.

Directions: University Blvd. west from I-485. Left on Old Concord Rd. Right on Farmfield Lane. Property on your left. OR North Tryon St. north. Right on Old Concord Rd. Left on Farmfield Lane. Property on your left

(RLNE3234367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 Farmfield Lane have any available units?
1206 Farmfield Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1206 Farmfield Lane have?
Some of 1206 Farmfield Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 Farmfield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Farmfield Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Farmfield Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1206 Farmfield Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1206 Farmfield Lane offer parking?
No, 1206 Farmfield Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1206 Farmfield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 Farmfield Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Farmfield Lane have a pool?
No, 1206 Farmfield Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1206 Farmfield Lane have accessible units?
No, 1206 Farmfield Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Farmfield Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1206 Farmfield Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Southpark Apartment Homes
4605 Colony Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Addison Park Apartments
6225 Hackberry Creek Trl
Charlotte, NC 28269
Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28211
708 Summit
708 S Summit Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
V & Three
5025 Wembley Central Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte