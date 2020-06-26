1200 Clement Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Amazing Midwood bungalow just a block from all the great bars, restaurants and boutiques in the Midwood Biz District! Next door to Midwood BBQ and steps to all the hot spots. This stunning home features 3 great sized bedrooms with tall ceilings, 3 renovated baths. The master suite has lots to love with a large private bath and more. The large open kitchen looks in on the spacious living room and screened back porch. The porch is great for unwinding and watching Fido in the fenced yard. Or move to the front of the home and enjoy watching sunsets over uptown from the covered front porch. All the charm of yesteryear but the modern updates all within the Historic District of Midwood. Less than 3 miles to Uptown, less than a mile to area parks, greenways, and so much more! Take a look today!