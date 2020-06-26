All apartments in Charlotte
1200 Clement Avenue

1200 Clement Ave
Location

1200 Clement Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Amazing Midwood bungalow just a block from all the great bars, restaurants and boutiques in the Midwood Biz District! Next door to Midwood BBQ and steps to all the hot spots. This stunning home features 3 great sized bedrooms with tall ceilings, 3 renovated baths. The master suite has lots to love with a large private bath and more. The large open kitchen looks in on the spacious living room and screened back porch. The porch is great for unwinding and watching Fido in the fenced yard. Or move to the front of the home and enjoy watching sunsets over uptown from the covered front porch. All the charm of yesteryear but the modern updates all within the Historic District of Midwood. Less than 3 miles to Uptown, less than a mile to area parks, greenways, and so much more! Take a look today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

