All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 11933 Lambert Bridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11933 Lambert Bridge Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11933 Lambert Bridge Drive

11933 Lambert Bridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11933 Lambert Bridge Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Estates East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 2 Bedroom Townhouse in sought after South Charlotte location! 1 car garage with driveway parking. This town home has 2 master bedroom suites! Town home features beautiful laminate wood floors, a spacious kitchen, lots of storage and a private fenced patio perfect for entertaining. Kitchen has a stove, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. Washer and dryer is also included. Located in Covington at Providence. Community amenities! No Smoking. Pet under 50 lbs with homeowner approval and pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11933 Lambert Bridge Drive have any available units?
11933 Lambert Bridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11933 Lambert Bridge Drive have?
Some of 11933 Lambert Bridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11933 Lambert Bridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11933 Lambert Bridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11933 Lambert Bridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11933 Lambert Bridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11933 Lambert Bridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11933 Lambert Bridge Drive offers parking.
Does 11933 Lambert Bridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11933 Lambert Bridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11933 Lambert Bridge Drive have a pool?
No, 11933 Lambert Bridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11933 Lambert Bridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 11933 Lambert Bridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11933 Lambert Bridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11933 Lambert Bridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victoria Park Apartment Homes
4616 Stoney Trace Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place
Charlotte, NC 28262
Ansley Falls Apartments
6310 Ansley Falls Dr
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Nook
1421 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Parkside at South Tryon
605 Candler Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Vanguard Northlake
11010 Northlake Landing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Randolph Park
4516 Randolph Rd
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte