11933 Lambert Bridge Drive

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely 2 Bedroom Townhouse in sought after South Charlotte location! 1 car garage with driveway parking. This town home has 2 master bedroom suites! Town home features beautiful laminate wood floors, a spacious kitchen, lots of storage and a private fenced patio perfect for entertaining. Kitchen has a stove, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. Washer and dryer is also included. Located in Covington at Providence. Community amenities! No Smoking. Pet under 50 lbs with homeowner approval and pet fee.