Last updated December 9 2019

11714 Harrowfield Road

11714 Harrowfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

11714 Harrowfield Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
granite counters
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Desirable South Charlotte location in Walnut Creek! This traditional home is tucked away on a .40 acre lot and offers privacy with lots of beautiful mature trees. One of the best highlights of this home is its amazing tiered deck, fantastic for entertaining or relaxing in your oasis! The rear yard is private and the interior has granite and tile in both the kitchen and baths. Separate formal living room and dining rooms, and a large family room offer plenty of space for all. In the heart of South Charlotte/Ballantyne convenient to just about everything! Only minutes to I-485, South Park, Blakeney, Carolina Place Mall & more! Walk or bike to the greenway.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

