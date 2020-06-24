11714 Harrowfield Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Desirable South Charlotte location in Walnut Creek! This traditional home is tucked away on a .40 acre lot and offers privacy with lots of beautiful mature trees. One of the best highlights of this home is its amazing tiered deck, fantastic for entertaining or relaxing in your oasis! The rear yard is private and the interior has granite and tile in both the kitchen and baths. Separate formal living room and dining rooms, and a large family room offer plenty of space for all. In the heart of South Charlotte/Ballantyne convenient to just about everything! Only minutes to I-485, South Park, Blakeney, Carolina Place Mall & more! Walk or bike to the greenway.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.