Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:51 PM

11651 Northwoods Forest Drive

11651 Northwoods Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11651 Northwoods Forest Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Harwood Lane

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Situated in a cozy cul-de-sac, this North Charlotte home certainly impresses! Updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply).
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11651 Northwoods Forest Drive have any available units?
11651 Northwoods Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 11651 Northwoods Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11651 Northwoods Forest Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11651 Northwoods Forest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11651 Northwoods Forest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11651 Northwoods Forest Drive offer parking?
No, 11651 Northwoods Forest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11651 Northwoods Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11651 Northwoods Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11651 Northwoods Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 11651 Northwoods Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11651 Northwoods Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 11651 Northwoods Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11651 Northwoods Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11651 Northwoods Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11651 Northwoods Forest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11651 Northwoods Forest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
