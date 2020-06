Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities google fiber

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in family friendly neighborhood. Private, cul de sac lot with plenty of upgrades in this open floor plan. The kitchen includes a brand new microwave that has a conventional oven in it and a touch-sensitive faucet. The powder bath downstairs has a self-cleaning toilet, and the family room comes with a 55" wall-mounted plasma tv wall next to the fireplace. Google fiber is connected to the home as an added bonus. The owner is open to 6-month leases.