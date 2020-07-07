11443 Mangla Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

Spacious home with lots of natural light, vaulted ceilings. This beautiful 5 bedroom brick front home is located on a corner, cul-de-sac lot in the Mt. Isle Harbor neighborhood on Mountain Island Lake. This highly sought after neighborhood features boat launch and storage, swimming pool, tennis courts, playground and much more. Just minutes away from the new Riverbend Village, shopping and restaurants, and access to Uptown, Huntersville, and the airport via I-485. The home also features a spacious master bedroom on the main level and 4 ample bedrooms upstairs with plenty of storage space. Guest bedroom has a dedicated full bath. Great room and 5th/bonus room wired for sound. $2000/mo, 1 month security deposit. Rent-to-own available. Call Juan at 704.350.5826.