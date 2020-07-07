All apartments in Charlotte
Location

11443 Mangla Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Harwood Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
Spacious home with lots of natural light, vaulted ceilings. This beautiful 5 bedroom brick front home is located on a corner, cul-de-sac lot in the Mt. Isle Harbor neighborhood on Mountain Island Lake. This highly sought after neighborhood features boat launch and storage, swimming pool, tennis courts, playground and much more. Just minutes away from the new Riverbend Village, shopping and restaurants, and access to Uptown, Huntersville, and the airport via I-485. The home also features a spacious master bedroom on the main level and 4 ample bedrooms upstairs with plenty of storage space. Guest bedroom has a dedicated full bath. Great room and 5th/bonus room wired for sound. $2000/mo, 1 month security deposit. Rent-to-own available. Call Juan at 704.350.5826.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11443 Mangla Dr have any available units?
11443 Mangla Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11443 Mangla Dr have?
Some of 11443 Mangla Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11443 Mangla Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11443 Mangla Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11443 Mangla Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11443 Mangla Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11443 Mangla Dr offer parking?
No, 11443 Mangla Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11443 Mangla Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11443 Mangla Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11443 Mangla Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11443 Mangla Dr has a pool.
Does 11443 Mangla Dr have accessible units?
No, 11443 Mangla Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11443 Mangla Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11443 Mangla Dr has units with dishwashers.

