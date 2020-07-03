All apartments in Charlotte
1107 Beatties Ford Rd

1107 Beatties Ford Road · No Longer Available
Location

1107 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC 28216
Washington Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
coffee bar
air conditioning
e-payments
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
e-payments
Soon Available First Floor Unit. The Ground floor has easy access for the Elderly and Physically Challenged. Pedestrian Area surrounded by multi-ethnic and multi-cultural communities. Across the Street from the Neighborhood Police Station on Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte. Relax in a pleasing ambience for Counseling, Education Assistance, or an office. Enough space for partnerships. Nice Atmosphere for a Tattoo Parlor or Nail Salon, Art Exhibitions, Quiet Tea Room or Coffee Shop. Amenities included: central air, central heat. Parking available. Is not pet friendly. REASONABLE leasing price for Space and Location. Utilities included: water. Option to Pay rent online. Date Available: April 26th 2020. $1,126/month rent. Take possession when you qualify and pay $1,750 security deposit required.
The Building is now home to the Booker T Washington Mural.
1107A will be available soon, You Must see. To See it is to Love it. Enough room for Social Distancing.
Please submit the form on this page or contact Elizabeth at 980-288-5552 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 Beatties Ford Rd have any available units?
1107 Beatties Ford Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1107 Beatties Ford Rd have?
Some of 1107 Beatties Ford Rd's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 Beatties Ford Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1107 Beatties Ford Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 Beatties Ford Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1107 Beatties Ford Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1107 Beatties Ford Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1107 Beatties Ford Rd offers parking.
Does 1107 Beatties Ford Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1107 Beatties Ford Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 Beatties Ford Rd have a pool?
No, 1107 Beatties Ford Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1107 Beatties Ford Rd have accessible units?
No, 1107 Beatties Ford Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 Beatties Ford Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1107 Beatties Ford Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

