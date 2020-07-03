1107 Beatties Ford Rd

Amenities

pet friendly parking coffee bar air conditioning e-payments some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities pet friendly coffee bar parking e-payments

Soon Available First Floor Unit. The Ground floor has easy access for the Elderly and Physically Challenged. Pedestrian Area surrounded by multi-ethnic and multi-cultural communities. Across the Street from the Neighborhood Police Station on Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte. Relax in a pleasing ambience for Counseling, Education Assistance, or an office. Enough space for partnerships. Nice Atmosphere for a Tattoo Parlor or Nail Salon, Art Exhibitions, Quiet Tea Room or Coffee Shop. Amenities included: central air, central heat. Parking available. Is not pet friendly. REASONABLE leasing price for Space and Location. Utilities included: water. Option to Pay rent online. Date Available: April 26th 2020. $1,126/month rent. Take possession when you qualify and pay $1,750 security deposit required.

The Building is now home to the Booker T Washington Mural.

1107A will be available soon, You Must see. To See it is to Love it. Enough room for Social Distancing.

Please submit the form on this page or contact Elizabeth at 980-288-5552 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.