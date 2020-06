Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Cute and Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home located in the popular Back Creek Hollow Subdivision!

This home is move-in ready and features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 Baths, bonus room, large deck, open floorplan, freshly painted, new wood flooring in all bedrooms and so much more! Close to the University Area, dining and shopping.