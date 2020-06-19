All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
101 S LAUREL AVE APT 72-A
101 S LAUREL AVE APT 72-A

101 South Laurel Avenue · (704) 817-3480
Location

101 South Laurel Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28207
Eastover

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 S LAUREL AVE APT 72-A · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 Bath 3rd Floor Condo - This condo is located in the Alson Court Condominiums (at the corner of South Laurel Avenue and Colville Road) very near Carolinas Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.

The condo is a third floor walk-up with 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, kitchen, living room.

Appliances included are: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer and Dryer.

You may call Rowan Properties, Inc. at (704) 817-3480 for more information.

This property is offered for lease by Rowan Properties, Inc. We are N.C. licensed brokers as well as members of the Salisbury/Rowan Association of REALTORS® and the North Carolina Association of REALTORS®.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5762828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 S LAUREL AVE APT 72-A have any available units?
101 S LAUREL AVE APT 72-A has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 S LAUREL AVE APT 72-A have?
Some of 101 S LAUREL AVE APT 72-A's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 S LAUREL AVE APT 72-A currently offering any rent specials?
101 S LAUREL AVE APT 72-A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 S LAUREL AVE APT 72-A pet-friendly?
No, 101 S LAUREL AVE APT 72-A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 101 S LAUREL AVE APT 72-A offer parking?
No, 101 S LAUREL AVE APT 72-A does not offer parking.
Does 101 S LAUREL AVE APT 72-A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 S LAUREL AVE APT 72-A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 S LAUREL AVE APT 72-A have a pool?
No, 101 S LAUREL AVE APT 72-A does not have a pool.
Does 101 S LAUREL AVE APT 72-A have accessible units?
No, 101 S LAUREL AVE APT 72-A does not have accessible units.
Does 101 S LAUREL AVE APT 72-A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 S LAUREL AVE APT 72-A has units with dishwashers.
