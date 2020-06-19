101 S LAUREL AVE APT 72-A

Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 Bath 3rd Floor Condo - This condo is located in the Alson Court Condominiums (at the corner of South Laurel Avenue and Colville Road) very near Carolinas Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.
The condo is a third floor walk-up with 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, kitchen, living room.
Appliances included are: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer and Dryer.
You may call Rowan Properties, Inc. at (704) 817-3480 for more information.
This property is offered for lease by Rowan Properties, Inc. We are N.C. licensed brokers as well as members of the Salisbury/Rowan Association of REALTORS® and the North Carolina Association of REALTORS®.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5762828)