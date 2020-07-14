All apartments in St. Louis
Tower Grove Townhomes
Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:19 AM

Tower Grove Townhomes

4431 Chouteau, Suite 1101 ·
Location

4431 Chouteau, Suite 1101, St. Louis, MO 63110
Forest Park Southeast

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0302 · Avail. now

$1,625

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tower Grove Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Welcome home to St. Louis’s newest luxury apartment and townhome community! Featuring elegantly designed one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes with deluxe features and resort style amenities. Enjoy a host of thoughtful and comfortable amenities designed to bring the utmost relaxation, well-being and entertainment to your life! St. Louis’s largest private on-site ½ acre pet park/dog run, onsite management, 24 hour maintenance, 2 entertainment courtyards, 24/7 gym, swimming pool, free bike borrow, Starbucks coffee & tea bar, package service, community events, valet trash and free gated parking. With 9' coffered ceilings, our apartments offer the highest quality of modern finishes. We understand your unique needs and take pride in providing you the necessary comforts and amenities needed to relax and recharge.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $150
limit: 1
rent: $20
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tower Grove Townhomes have any available units?
Tower Grove Townhomes has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does Tower Grove Townhomes have?
Some of Tower Grove Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tower Grove Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Tower Grove Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tower Grove Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Tower Grove Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Tower Grove Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Tower Grove Townhomes offers parking.
Does Tower Grove Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tower Grove Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tower Grove Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Tower Grove Townhomes has a pool.
Does Tower Grove Townhomes have accessible units?
Yes, Tower Grove Townhomes has accessible units.
Does Tower Grove Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tower Grove Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
