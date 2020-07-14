Tower Grove Townhomes

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cc payments courtyard e-payments fire pit key fob access online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Welcome home to St. Louis’s newest luxury apartment and townhome community! Featuring elegantly designed one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes with deluxe features and resort style amenities. Enjoy a host of thoughtful and comfortable amenities designed to bring the utmost relaxation, well-being and entertainment to your life! St. Louis’s largest private on-site ½ acre pet park/dog run, onsite management, 24 hour maintenance, 2 entertainment courtyards, 24/7 gym, swimming pool, free bike borrow, Starbucks coffee & tea bar, package service, community events, valet trash and free gated parking. With 9' coffered ceilings, our apartments offer the highest quality of modern finishes. We understand your unique needs and take pride in providing you the necessary comforts and amenities needed to relax and recharge.