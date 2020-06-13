/
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:17 PM
313 Apartments for rent in Concord, MO📍
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Concord
6 Units Available
Southpointe
9950 Pointe South Dr, Concord, MO
1 Bedroom
$846
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$896
841 sqft
Comfortable apartments with air conditioning and ceiling fans. Fully equipped kitchens have dishwashers and garbage disposal. The onsite fitness center includes free weights. Located near Southfield Center.
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Concord
1 Unit Available
11542 Concord Village Ave., A
11542 Concord Village Avenue, Concord, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
781 sqft
Now Leasing this 2 bedroom apartment in the charming area of South County St. Louis. These elegant apartment homes are energy efficient, all electric, and your water/sewer/trash fees are included in your monthly rent.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Concord
1 Unit Available
4562 Tauneybrook
4562 Tauneybrook Drive, Concord, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1632 sqft
Light, bright, and open floor plan with gleaming Refinished hardwood floors! Freshly painted from top to bottom! Beautiful Park like level yard that is one of a kind! Zoned heating and cooling keeps your utility bills down.
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Concord
1 Unit Available
11554 Concord Village Ave., C
11554 Concord Village Avenue, Concord, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
640 sqft
Now Leasing this 2 bedroom apartment in the charming area of South County St. Louis. These elegant apartment homes are energy efficient, all electric, and your water/sewer/trash fees are included in your monthly rent.
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Concord
1 Unit Available
11546 Concord Village Ave., D
11546 Concord Village Avenue, Concord, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
781 sqft
Now Leasing this 2 bedroom apartment in the charming area of South County St. Louis. These elegant apartment homes are energy efficient, all electric, and your water/sewer/trash fees are included in your monthly rent.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Concord
1 Unit Available
11310 Concord Village Avenue
11310 Concord Village Avenue, Concord, MO
Studio
$1,200
850 sqft
Great location near intersection of Tesson Ferry and Lindbergh Rd. For lease. Monthly lease rate $1200. plus first month FREE ! This property is a HIGH visibility, HIGH traffic location.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Concord
1 Unit Available
9722 Wilderness Battle Drive
9722 Wilderness Battle Drive, Concord, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1950 sqft
Here's your opportunity to live in a new community in Lindbergh Schools! This three bedroom, four and a half bathroom home is in a great location just moments from Grant's Farm, schools, Grant's Trail, Dressel Elementary, and the new St.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Concord
1 Unit Available
10832 Three Court
10832 Three Court Drive, Concord, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
888 sqft
No Fault to Landlord. Occupancy Inspection is done and Home is ready for new Tenants. Well maintain 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home with fenced in back yard. Wood Floors on main Floor and separate dining.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oakville
1 Unit Available
6917 Colonial Woods Drive #10
6917 Colonial Woods Drive, Mehlville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
South County/Mehville Area, borders South County Center - 6917 Colonial Woods #10, St Louis 63129. Call for more details at 636 926 2227.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakeshire
1 Unit Available
10061 Puttington dr A
10061 Puttington Drive, Lakeshire, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
10061 Puttington dr St Louis MO 63123 - Property Id: 284786 renovated two bedroom with garage ,storage.and laundry hookup for info call 847-204-4629 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Green Park
1 Unit Available
9377 Southtowne Farm Drive
9377 Southtowne Farms Drive, Green Park, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,890
1992 sqft
Beautiful house close south county mall - Property Id: 285615 Beautiful house in quiet subdivision Southtown Farm, close to South County mall, freeway 55 and 270. Close to Mercy hospital (St. Anthony Hospital). Clydess Park in front of subdivision.
Last updated June 13 at 03:32pm
Oakville
1 Unit Available
4110 Northern Aire Dr
4110 Northern Aire Drive, Mehlville, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1242 sqft
This house is very spacious and has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a 1 car garage. The house is completely renovated. Rent is $1550 per month.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Affton
1 Unit Available
9026 South Laclede Station
9026 Laclede Station Road, Affton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
841 sqft
1ST FLOOR UNIT. Location Location Location! Lindbergh School District!!! Close to shopping, restaurants, Grants Farm, Grants Trail, public transportation, highways, Movie Theaters, etc...
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Rock Hill
19 Units Available
Stanford Place Apartments
9305 Manchester Rd, Rock Hill, MO
Studio
$878
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$871
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$878
1241 sqft
Rock Hill, Mo is a suburb of St. Louis County, home to thriving businesses on Manchester Road, top-rated public and private schools, and Stanford Place Apartments. Our neighborhood-like welcomes you right in.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Shrewsbury
6 Units Available
Park Val Apartment Homes
7009 Weil Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$698
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$858
914 sqft
Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything, including Shrewsbury. Located near River Des Peres and the Shrewsbury Metrolink station is Park Val Apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Brentwood
1 Unit Available
Brentwood Place
72 Vanmark Way, Brentwood, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$856
846 sqft
Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within the beautiful city of Brentwood, the “City of Warmth.
Last updated June 13 at 12:24pm
Oakville
2 Units Available
ReNew Cross Creek
1269 Mangrove Ln, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
1066 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Oakville
7 Units Available
Hunter's Ridge Apartments
5625 Hunters Valley Ct, Oakville, MO
1 Bedroom
$945
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
947 sqft
Awesome location close to Lemay Ferry Road, I-55, and I-255. Residents enjoy units with patios and balconies, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community includes clubhouse, swimming pool, and wooded views.
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
10 Units Available
Station
141 E Madison Ave, Kirkwood, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,208
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location for commuters just steps from the Kirkwood Train Station. Community features 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, and parking. Units offer patio or balcony, extra storage, garbage disposal, and laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:18pm
Oakville
15 Units Available
Taravue Park Apartments
3975 Taravue Ln, Mehlville, MO
1 Bedroom
$635
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
845 sqft
Conveniently located near I-255 and I-55, these units offer spacious floor plans, oversized windows, private storage, full kitchens and large closets. On-site amenities include business center, laundry, fitness center pool and bark park.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
Suson Pines
5265 Suson Hills Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$690
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Central air and heating ensure year-round comfort. Units have private patios and balconies. Apartments are pet-friendly, and the complex has a dog park. Suson Park is just steps away.
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
Maplewood
13 Units Available
Sunnen Station Apartments
31 Sunnen Dr, Maplewood, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1060 sqft
Minutes from I-44. This newly constructed community features apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and hardwood-style flooring. On-site amenities include a fitness center and sports court. Near the Metrolink.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
Oakville
5 Units Available
Southfield Apartments
5549 Southfield Drive, Oakville, MO
1 Bedroom
$645
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
900 sqft
Southfield Apartments where quality meets affordability with the perfect combination of location and price! We understand the importance of your time, so we offer online bill pay and work order requests.
Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
Princeton Heights
1 Unit Available
Parkshire Apartments
7315 Hampshire Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$912
932 sqft
Affordable, air-conditioned units with washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors and lots of extra storage. Attached garages. Pet-friendly community close to the Saint Louis Zoo and downtown. Proximity to I-55 a plus for commuters.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Concord rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,160.
Some of the colleges located in the Concord area include Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Concord from include St. Louis, St. Charles, O'Fallon, Chesterfield, and Florissant.
