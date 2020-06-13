/
spanish lake
297 Apartments for rent in Spanish Lake, MO📍
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Spanish Lake
19 Units Available
Oak Park Apartments
11185 Oak Parkway Ln, Spanish Lake, MO
1 Bedroom
$515
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$605
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$799
1430 sqft
Oak Park Apartments in Spanish Lake, MO offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs in North St. Louis County.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1010 Lakeview Dr.
1010 Lakeview Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 Bedrooms
$975
1078 sqft
4 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood East School District!!! - This adorable home features 4 bedrooms, 2 upstairs and 2 on the main floor, and 1 full bath on the main floor. The home has a spacious kitchen which has a new gas range and a new refrigerator.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
11530 Criterion Ave.
11530 Criterion Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1305 sqft
4 bedroom home ready for you! - Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with one car garage and fully fenced back yard! Newer flooring throughout most the home, gas stove top, electric hookup for a dryer, and tons of storage space in the
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1132 Baron Ave
1132 Baron Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
850 sqft
1132 Baron Ave is a house in St. Louis, MO 63138. This 864 square foot house sits on a 5,201 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 1959.
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1104 Laredo Avenue
1104 Laredo Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
933 sqft
Say hello to your new home! This beautiful home located in St. Louis is priced to rent and won't last long! This 958 sq. ft. home has 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1120 Rhea Avenue
1120 Rhea Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$890
864 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1669678 A coveted rental home in St.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1352 Farmview Ave
1352 Farmview Drive, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$775
912 sqft
Brick 3 bedroom house with alarm system. Updated kitchen and bath, new floors, fenced back yard. Full unfinished basement with laundry hookups. 3 Bed Brick - Spanish Lake
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
700 Cordova
700 Cordova Street, Spanish Lake, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,180
1342 sqft
This darling 4 bed 1 bath home is ready for you and your family. Schedule a showing today!
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1131 Rhea Avenue
1131 Rhea Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,190
864 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1210373 A spacious, fully renovated rental home in St.
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
11619 Herefordshire Drive
11619 Herefordshire Drive, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1252 sqft
Krch Realty LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.
Last updated April 17 at 05:28pm
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
12321 Santa Maria Drive
12321 Santa Maria Drive, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$980
1020 sqft
Welcome to this gorgeous 1000sqft 3bed home. This home has a great floor plan with kitchen and dining combination. Carpet and flooring have been updated as well as the hall bathroom.
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
11665 Briarbrae Court
11665 Briarbrae Court, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
900 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath ranch home with wood flooring, large level yard and spacious basement for plenty of storage. Call to schedule your showing today!
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1363 Reale Avenue
1363 Reale Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$930
925 sqft
Section 8 Accepted
Last updated March 23 at 07:14pm
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1239 Maple Avenue
1239 Maple Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
2 Bedrooms
$744
864 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Last updated June 13 at 12:17pm
15 Units Available
Heatherton Estates
6203 Kingsfont Pl, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community with a new fitness center, resort-style pool and manicured grounds. Located close to Eagle Springs Golf Course and shops and restaurants. Units have balconies and patios/gourmet kitchens and laundry rooms.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11411 Las Ladera Dr.
11411 Las Ladera Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1042 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom 1 bath! - Call Ultimate Realty TODAY to schedule your appointment! 314-675-0470 ext 825 This is a NON SMOKING HOME.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
2270 Redman Rd
2270 Redman Avenue, St. Louis County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
3000 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath colonial home with nearly 3,000 sq ft in St Louis !Located just north of highway 270 & 367. It features a large detached 2 car garage and workshop, an a large covered front porch.
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
14423 Foxgate Court
14423 Fox Gate Court, Old Jamestown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1550 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
11675 Sheffield Drive
11675 Sheffield Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1082 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications 3 Bedroom 2 Bath ranch with unfinished basement. Hardwood floors throughout; updated kitchen with stainless appliances and a large fenced backyard.
Last updated June 13 at 04:34pm
1 Unit Available
6871 Parc Charlene Drive
6871 Parc Charlene Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1438 sqft
Don't miss this one. This is a nice house in a nice neighborhood with a private back yard. Home includes a master bedroom with a walk in closet and bathroom. The kitchen has double ovens for people who enjoy cooking.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
11673 Arroyo Dr
11673 Arroyo Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1032 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed, 1 bath and 1032 sq ft ranch in Florissant! Over 1000 sq ft of living space, 210 ft attached garage and huge backyard! Hardwood floors, tiled bath, kitchen + dining combo! Brand new roof! And a lot of updates.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Bellefontaine
1 Unit Available
1127 Bakewell
1127 Bakewell Drive, Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
912 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1127 Bakewell in Bellefontaine Neighbors. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated April 17 at 06:22pm
1 Unit Available
12820 Bright Oaks Court
12820 Bright Oaks Court, St. Louis County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2429 sqft
Available soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. Please refer to the available date on this page. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident, please respect their privacy and do not disturb.
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
6183 Silver Fox Drive
6183 Silver Fox Drive, Old Jamestown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1182 sqft
Check out this newly renovated 3 bed 2 bath home in Florissant! This home has been completely updated with beautiful new flooring, sleek new cabinets, modern new fixtures, and neutral colored fresh paint. It has all the fixings for the perfect home.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Spanish Lake rentals listed on Apartment List is $800.
Some of the colleges located in the Spanish Lake area include Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Spanish Lake from include St. Louis, St. Charles, O'Fallon, Chesterfield, and Florissant.
