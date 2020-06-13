/
/
mehlville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:29 PM
312 Apartments for rent in Mehlville, MO📍
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:18pm
Oakville
15 Units Available
Taravue Park Apartments
3975 Taravue Ln, Mehlville, MO
1 Bedroom
$635
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
845 sqft
Conveniently located near I-255 and I-55, these units offer spacious floor plans, oversized windows, private storage, full kitchens and large closets. On-site amenities include business center, laundry, fitness center pool and bark park.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oakville
1 Unit Available
6917 Colonial Woods Drive #10
6917 Colonial Woods Drive, Mehlville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
South County/Mehville Area, borders South County Center - 6917 Colonial Woods #10, St Louis 63129. Call for more details at 636 926 2227.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 05:22pm
Oakville
1 Unit Available
4110 Northern Aire Dr
4110 Northern Aire Drive, Mehlville, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1242 sqft
This house is very spacious and has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a 1 car garage. The house is completely renovated. Rent is $1550 per month.
Results within 1 mile of Mehlville
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Oakville
7 Units Available
Hunter's Ridge Apartments
5625 Hunters Valley Ct, Oakville, MO
1 Bedroom
$945
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
947 sqft
Awesome location close to Lemay Ferry Road, I-55, and I-255. Residents enjoy units with patios and balconies, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community includes clubhouse, swimming pool, and wooded views.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Oakville
Contact for Availability
Tuscany Village
2537 El Paulo Ct, Oakville, MO
1 Bedroom
$710
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
824 sqft
Tuscany Village offers newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments in a great South St. County location at Telegraph and Forder Road, just minutes from I-255/I-270.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lemay
1 Unit Available
3655 Park Lawn Dr
3655 Park Lawn Drive, Lemay, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1004 sqft
2 Bedroom all Brick Ranch home with finished lower level, in Mehlville School District. - 2 Bedroom all Brick Ranch home with finished lower level, in Mehlville School District. Newer Thermal tilt-in Windows.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Green Park
1 Unit Available
9377 Southtowne Farm Drive
9377 Southtowne Farms Drive, Green Park, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,890
1992 sqft
Beautiful house close south county mall - Property Id: 285615 Beautiful house in quiet subdivision Southtown Farm, close to South County mall, freeway 55 and 270. Close to Mercy hospital (St. Anthony Hospital). Clydess Park in front of subdivision.
Results within 5 miles of Mehlville
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Shrewsbury
6 Units Available
Park Val Apartment Homes
7009 Weil Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$698
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$858
914 sqft
Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything, including Shrewsbury. Located near River Des Peres and the Shrewsbury Metrolink station is Park Val Apartments.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
Suson Pines
5265 Suson Hills Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$690
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Central air and heating ensure year-round comfort. Units have private patios and balconies. Apartments are pet-friendly, and the complex has a dog park. Suson Park is just steps away.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Concord
6 Units Available
Southpointe
9950 Pointe South Dr, Concord, MO
1 Bedroom
$846
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$896
841 sqft
Comfortable apartments with air conditioning and ceiling fans. Fully equipped kitchens have dishwashers and garbage disposal. The onsite fitness center includes free weights. Located near Southfield Center.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
Oakville
5 Units Available
Southfield Apartments
5549 Southfield Drive, Oakville, MO
1 Bedroom
$645
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
900 sqft
Southfield Apartments where quality meets affordability with the perfect combination of location and price! We understand the importance of your time, so we offer online bill pay and work order requests.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
Princeton Heights
1 Unit Available
Parkshire Apartments
7315 Hampshire Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$912
932 sqft
Affordable, air-conditioned units with washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors and lots of extra storage. Attached garages. Pet-friendly community close to the Saint Louis Zoo and downtown. Proximity to I-55 a plus for commuters.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Webster Groves
Contact for Availability
Colonial Village
7972 Big Bend Blvd, Webster Groves, MO
2 Bedrooms
$960
Located in the heart of Webster Groves on 4 beautifully manicured acres, this secluded community offers quiet, spacious and elegant living.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Webster Groves
Contact for Availability
White Bluff Apartments
7864 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
710 sqft
Secluded community of apartment homes in a park-like setting complete with front courtyard, manicured lawns, sitting areas and beautiful flowerbeds on 4 acres in the heart of Webster Groves.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Shrewsbury
Contact for Availability
Geneva Apartments
7030 Nottingham Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$625
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1400 sqft
Located in the Wilmore Park area with easy access to Highway 40, 44 and 55 and only two blocks from Metro Link station. Convenient location for Webster University, Meramec Community College, downtown St. Louis and Webster Groves.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
St. Louis Hills
1 Unit Available
6211 Robert Ave - Apt. C
6211 Robert Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
Pet friendly 2 bedroom apartment for rent in St. Louis Hills! Original and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living room and bedrooms, newer appliances in kitchen.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Boulevard Heights
1 Unit Available
4722 Primm st.
4722 Primm Street, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
JUNE RENT FREE if lease signed by 6/15! CALL TODAY! Charming 3bed/1bath home, open floor plan & 1 car garage! 1,100/mo!! - Take advantage of our rent special of 1,100/ per mo AND June rent FREE if lease is signed by 6/15! (**Move in and rent
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Patch
1 Unit Available
7408 Minnesota Ave
7408 Minnesota Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$650
913 sqft
Charming 1 Bedroom Home Near Carondelet Park! - This 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home is located just a few minutes from Carondelet Park in South City! Hardwood Floors throughout with tile in the Kitchen and Bathroom.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dutchtown
1 Unit Available
3404 Itaska
3404 Itaska Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Check 1/bed 1/bath HOME (w/ bonus room& HUGE finished basement) Full size W/D included, Secluded fenced-in backyard, One car garage & HUGE SUNROOM! ONLY $800/MO! - https://photos.app.goo.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Holly Hills
1 Unit Available
5008 S. 37th St.
5008 South 37th Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
823 sqft
House for Rent In South City - Carpet, hardwood floors, 2 window air conditioners, full unfinished basement, fenced yard, off street parking. Utilities: Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, water,sewer, lawn care, trash service and snow removal.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
9601 Twincrest Dr.
9601 Twincrest Drive, Crestwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1016 sqft
Nice House for Rent in Crestwood - This three bedroom, one bath home features central air conditioning, carpeting throughout. The kitchen was updated three years ago and has a stove and refrigerator.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bevo Mill
1 Unit Available
4059 Schiller Ave
4059 Schiller Place, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1400 sqft
Spacious 3 bed, 1 bath South City bungalo, newly updated, hardwood floors, deck, central A/C - Beautiful and Spacious! This two story home is conveniently located in the heart of Bevo, just minutes away from Tower Grove Park, South Grand, the
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carondelet
1 Unit Available
5418 S. Compton Ave
5418 South Compton Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
762 sqft
1 BEDROOM HOUSE IN HOLLY HILLS - This single-family home has wood floors, a fireplace, walkthrough bedroom, tons of storage in the kitchen and W/D connections in the basement.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bevo Mill
1 Unit Available
4075 Bowen St
4075 Bowen Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
2 Bed, 1 Bath w/ Den! 1200.00 Sq Ft. - 2 Bed, 1 Bath w/ Den! 1200.00 Sq Ft. (RLNE5834595)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Mehlville rentals listed on Apartment List is $860.
Some of the colleges located in the Mehlville area include Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mehlville from include St. Louis, St. Charles, O'Fallon, Chesterfield, and Florissant.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOKirkwood, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, ILBridgeton, MOSpanish Lake, MORichmond Heights, MO