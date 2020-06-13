Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:23 PM

190 Apartments for rent in Chesterfield, MO

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
154 Units Available
Watermark At Chesterfield Village
16346 Lydia Hill Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,470
1363 sqft
Watermark at Chesterfield Village pays attention to the details that renters these days need. Our apartment community with one, two and three bedroom apartments is just what you’ve been looking for.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
14 Units Available
15Seventy Chesterfield
1570 Westmeade Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$964
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
968 sqft
Westmont at Chesterfield is now 15Seventy Chesterfield! Your new lifestyle offers upgraded one and two bedroom apartment homes with custom finishes that include granite countertops, wood style flooring, stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry,
Last updated June 13 at 01:01pm
4 Units Available
The Avalon Apartment Homes
13630 Riverway Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$955
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
806 sqft
Located minutes from 141, 270, and the 64/40. On-site amenities include a new clubhouse, fitness center, conference room, and pool. Stunning interiors with open floor plans, large windows, and a patio or balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Village Green
6 Units Available
ReNew Chesterfield
2150 Village Green Pkwy, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$955
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
14 Units Available
Schoettler Village Apartments
15480 Elk Ridge Ln, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$882
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,222
1646 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, dishwashers, spacious walk-in closets and lush outdoor space. Tucked away but conveniently located near major highways, shopping and schools. Access to community amenities such as a gym and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
10 Units Available
Peachtree Apartments
915 Peach Hill Ln, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,001
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
1149 sqft
Chesterfield, Mo in West St. Louis County is a peaceful neighborhood with unique shopping areas, scenic parks, two excellent school districts, and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Village Green
15 Units Available
Village Green
14441 Village Green Pky, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$867
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$947
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,341
1228 sqft
Chesterfield, Mo in West St. Louis County is a peaceful neighborhood with unique shopping areas, scenic parks, two excellent school districts, and more.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Village Green
1 Unit Available
14471 Bantry Lane
14471 Bantry Lane, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1267 sqft
Luxury Condominium located in West St. Louis County, Manors at Village Green offers instant access to expressways, entertainment, convenient shopping, fine or casual dining and much more within walking distance.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
15314 Braefield Drive
15314 Braefield Drive, Chesterfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1524 sqft
Wonderful villa in great location! Must see! Freshly painted, stainless steel appliances, deck recently stained! Open, airy, and bright with neutral decor.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
The Lake on White Road
1 Unit Available
14243 Finger Lake Drive
14243 Finger Lake Drive, Chesterfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3071 sqft
Don’t miss this opportunity! 4 bedroom 2.5 bath “move & live in” ready.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive
14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1464 sqft
You don't want to miss this luxurious 2-bedroom (plus den), 3-bathroom villa in Chesterfield, conveniently located near Faust Park. This open-floor plan home features hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings throughout the main level.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2019 Terrimill Ter
2019 Terrimill Terrace, Chesterfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2384 sqft
*MONTHLY RENT INCLUDES Gas, Electrical, Water, Sewer * Location, Location, Location, Take a look at this charming 2 sty 4 bed, 3.5 bath house, Rockwood School Dist.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1231 Creve Coeur Crossing
1231 Creve Coeur Crossing Lane, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
868 sqft
Here is your chance to lease this freshly painted 2 bed / 2 Full Bath condo located in the sought after Parkway School District. The top floor condo features vaulted ceilings in the living room, kitchen and each bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2317 Blue Hill Road
2317 Blue Hill Road, Chesterfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1908 sqft
Great opportunity to lease a newly updated home located in Chesterfield on a cul-de-sac. Terrific location offering walking distance to schools and shopping. Curb appeal abounds with beautiful gardens and green space.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
861 Forest Trace Drive
861 Forest Trace Drive, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
868 sqft
Beautifully updated town home with almost 1400 square feet of living space. Gleaming hardwood floors lead to spacious family room featuring wood burning fire place and walk-out to private deck.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Nooning Tree
1 Unit Available
14736 Thornbird Manor Parkway
14736 Thornbird Manor Parkway, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1558 sqft
Elegant ranch style villa shows like a display and is located in the gated community of the Villas at Nooning Tree. Vaulted ceilings in the Foyer, Kitchen, Great Room and Dining Room.

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
1218 Creve Coeur Crossing Apt J
1218 Creve Coeur Crossing Lane, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Gorgeous Renovated Condo in Creve Coeur Crossing - This newly renovated condo is a must see! Complete with spacious vaulted ceilings, beautiful stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lighting, and plenty of cabinet/counter space, any cooks dream!

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2364 The Courts Drive
2364 The Courts Drive, Chesterfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,875
2300 sqft
Former Display home. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has a brick and stone front with a 3 car garage. The home features a large, open split bedroom floor plan.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
151 Chesterfield Industrial Boulevard
151 Chesterfield Industrial Boulevard, Chesterfield, MO
Studio
$2,200
2798 sqft
Triple Net Lease, One (1) year minimum Lease, One (1) month rent Security Deposit ... Great location in Chesterfield Valley! End of the building commercial space.
Results within 1 mile of Chesterfield
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
11 Units Available
Madison Rockwood
170 Steamboat Ln, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$838
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$906
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1580 sqft
This charming community is five miles from Route 40 and I-64. The community offers tennis courts, racquetball courts, an outdoor pool, spa and a fitness center. Homes offer large floor plans with washers and dryers.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
9 Units Available
Vicino on the Lake
1003 Mariners Point Ct, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$926
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location near I-270, Lambert-St. Louis International Airport and many shops and dining options. Community has four pools, tennis and volleyball courts and a 24-hour fitness center.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
12947 Mason Manor
12947 Mason Manor Road, Creve Coeur, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2472 sqft
Beautiful all brick two-story in Parkway school district ready for new tenants. This 4 bed 2.5 bath sits on a beautiful lot in a private neighborhood located down the street from Bellerive country club.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Oak Tree Farm
1 Unit Available
14476 Clayton
14476 Clayton Road, Ballwin, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2168 sqft
Recently updated four bedroom, two and a half bath ranch home with two car garage available for lease. Centrally located and conveniently located to 141 and Town and Country Crossing shopping center.
Results within 5 miles of Chesterfield
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
36 Units Available
The Trace Apartments
1100 Vogt Drive, Weldon Spring, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1478 sqft
The Trace Apartments In a world that seems to be constantly on, it’s nice to hit the off switch when you come home at the end of a hectic day.

Median Rent in Chesterfield

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Chesterfield is $1,054, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,368.
Studio
$929
1 Bed
$1,054
2 Beds
$1,368
3+ Beds
$1,812
City GuideChesterfield
"Not many folks realize there have been people living and buying things and creating things in Chesterfield for 11,500 years," said Mark Leach, of Chesterfield. The city is currently experiencing a construction boom as the area again becomes a center of commerce and community.

Chesterfield is the westernmost suburb of St. Louis. Life here is still relatively untouched by the congestion and hectic pace of the main city and retains much of its historic charm. There are enough community parks, restaurants, and shopping outlets to allow residents to enjoy their downtime without the overwhelming cost or hassle of the nearby city. Places to live in Chesterfield are still plentiful and moderately priced.

The Real Cost

The real cost of living somewhere can’t only be determined by the price of housing. Other important factors that must be considered are the average wages in the area. In Chesterfield and the surrounding areas that number is higher than the state average. You will pay more to live in this area than in other communities in Missouri, but you will also make more. In part, this is due to its close proximity to one of the largest cities in the United States, St. Louis. Home prices are about twice the state average but so is income. Fortunately, property rentals in Chesterfield are closer to the state average.

Potential Complications

Amazingly enough there are very few potential complications associated with moving to or living in Chesterfield. The town and the surrounding areas are conveniently located near major highways that connect the city to the Greater St. Louis area. The main thing to consider when choosing a home in Chesterfield is probably going to be your commute time, if you decide to work outside the town.

Search Tips

The area has a large selection of apartments and homes for rent. If you have very specific requirements such as a pet friendly apartment in Chesterfield or a large yard, you may want to give yourself a little more time to find the perfect place. However, most people should be able to find a place that suits their needs within one to two weeks.

What to Bring

When you are looking for places to rent in Chesterfield you will want to make sure you have a few documents with you to make sure you can move things along as quickly as possible to get your dream location. Bring along your proof of income, credit report, a rental history and contact information for previous landlords, and contact information for any personal references you want to provide.

Neighborhoods

Chesterfield is located about 25 minutes west of St. Louis on Interstate 64. The community and surrounding area offers a slower pace at home while giving residents easy access to the many job and entertainment opportunities of the larger St. Louis area.

Ballwin:Ballwin is conveniently located between Chesterfield and St. Louis. Only about 20 miles away from downtown St. Louis, this gives you the option of living in a quieter neighborhood while working in the heart of the city. There are nearby golf courses and tennis courts if you want to make the most of your downtime without having to leave your neighborhood after working all day*. *

Creve Coeur:Creve Coeur was established as a farming community during the early days of Westward Expansion. It has grown into a quiet residential area northeast of Chesterfield. There are seven city parks for residents to enjoy that offer soccer fields, tennis courts, baseball fields, bbq and picnic areas, playgrounds, and hiking trails. Residents can purchase a resident ID card that will provide discounts for various local activities for three years for a very low sum.

Town & Country:This is one of the more exclusive neighborhoods in the Chesterfield area. The residential community has been developed to retain the charm and natural feeling it had when it it primarily consisted of forests and farmland. Large lots and well manicured homes allow a complete escape from the city environment. Shopping and dining options are plentiful near the main north-south Highway 141 just east of the community.

Village Green:This area offers residents easy access to the shops and restaurants in both Lamp & Lantern Village and Town & Country Crossing. Being this close to the offerings of the smaller towns and only a short drive from St. Louis makes this one of the more expensive options near Chesterfield.

Life in Chesterfield

Moving to a new city can be overwhelming. In order to get the most out of your new home, you will want to learn more about the city and its surrounding areas so you can start enjoying the perks like a local.

History

As previously mentioned, Chesterfield has essentially become a suburb of St. Louis. However, it has an ancient and prestigious past that is becoming more evident as the city continues to grow. Archaeological discoveries indicate it was a thriving center for commerce more than 10,000 years ago, and local artistic treasures have been discovered dating back almost 4,000 years.

Entertainment

There are many exciting activities for all ages located right in the heart of the Chesterfield area.Chesterfield Sports Fusion is Missouris largest indoor playground and offers fun for all ages no matter the weather. The site has laser tag, miniature golf, rock climbing, an indoor playground, arcade, inflatable obstacle course, and a junior sport court. The Butterfly House is a division of the Missouri Botanical Garden, and members can enter this exhibit free of charge. In addition to the 150 tropical plants and more than 60 species of butterflies, the Butterfly House has an activities calendar that is constantly full of new events.

One of the most popular restaurants and live music venues in the area is The Wolf. They offer local organic foods, artisan coffees, and an extensive wine collection. EdgeWild Restaurant and Winery was elected as one of the best new restaurants in the St. Louis area for 2013 by St. Louis Magazine. This is one of the hottest places around for a fabulous dinner and glass, or bottle, of wine. The restaurant features redesigned classic American cuisine and fine wines bottled in America.

June 2020 Chesterfield Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chesterfield Rent Report. Chesterfield rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chesterfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Chesterfield rents declined significantly over the past month

Chesterfield rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chesterfield stand at $1,054 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,369 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Chesterfield's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the St. Louis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Chesterfield, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the St. Louis metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • St. Peters has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,211, while one-bedrooms go for $932.
    • Over the past month, Chesterfield has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,369, while one-bedrooms go for $1,054.
    • Ballwin has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,375; rents were up 0.1% over the past month and 1.9% over the past year.
    • Hazelwood has the least expensive rents in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $866; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Chesterfield rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Chesterfield, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Chesterfield is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Missouri as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.8% in Springfield and 1.1% in Kansas City.
    • Chesterfield's median two-bedroom rent of $1,369 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Chesterfield.
    • While Chesterfield's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chesterfield than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Chesterfield.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    St. Louis
    $730
    $940
    0.1%
    0.9%
    St. Charles
    $820
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    St. Peters
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.4%
    2.2%
    Florissant
    $770
    $1,000
    0
    0.6%
    Chesterfield
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    1.4%
    Belleville
    $740
    $960
    0
    0.4%
    Ballwin
    $1,060
    $1,370
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Maryland Heights
    $860
    $1,120
    -0.3%
    0.6%
    Hazelwood
    $670
    $870
    0
    0.2%
    Collinsville
    $700
    $910
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Chesterfield?
    In Chesterfield, the median rent is $929 for a studio, $1,054 for a 1-bedroom, $1,368 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,812 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Chesterfield, check out our monthly Chesterfield Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Chesterfield?
    Some of the colleges located in the Chesterfield area include Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Chesterfield?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Chesterfield from include St. Louis, St. Charles, O'Fallon, Florissant, and St. Peters.

