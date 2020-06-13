190 Apartments for rent in Chesterfield, MO📍
Chesterfield is the westernmost suburb of St. Louis. Life here is still relatively untouched by the congestion and hectic pace of the main city and retains much of its historic charm. There are enough community parks, restaurants, and shopping outlets to allow residents to enjoy their downtime without the overwhelming cost or hassle of the nearby city. Places to live in Chesterfield are still plentiful and moderately priced.
The real cost of living somewhere can’t only be determined by the price of housing. Other important factors that must be considered are the average wages in the area. In Chesterfield and the surrounding areas that number is higher than the state average. You will pay more to live in this area than in other communities in Missouri, but you will also make more. In part, this is due to its close proximity to one of the largest cities in the United States, St. Louis. Home prices are about twice the state average but so is income. Fortunately, property rentals in Chesterfield are closer to the state average.
Potential Complications
Amazingly enough there are very few potential complications associated with moving to or living in Chesterfield. The town and the surrounding areas are conveniently located near major highways that connect the city to the Greater St. Louis area. The main thing to consider when choosing a home in Chesterfield is probably going to be your commute time, if you decide to work outside the town.
Search Tips
The area has a large selection of apartments and homes for rent. If you have very specific requirements such as a pet friendly apartment in Chesterfield or a large yard, you may want to give yourself a little more time to find the perfect place. However, most people should be able to find a place that suits their needs within one to two weeks.
What to Bring
When you are looking for places to rent in Chesterfield you will want to make sure you have a few documents with you to make sure you can move things along as quickly as possible to get your dream location. Bring along your proof of income, credit report, a rental history and contact information for previous landlords, and contact information for any personal references you want to provide.
Chesterfield is located about 25 minutes west of St. Louis on Interstate 64. The community and surrounding area offers a slower pace at home while giving residents easy access to the many job and entertainment opportunities of the larger St. Louis area.
Ballwin:Ballwin is conveniently located between Chesterfield and St. Louis. Only about 20 miles away from downtown St. Louis, this gives you the option of living in a quieter neighborhood while working in the heart of the city. There are nearby golf courses and tennis courts if you want to make the most of your downtime without having to leave your neighborhood after working all day*. *
Creve Coeur:Creve Coeur was established as a farming community during the early days of Westward Expansion. It has grown into a quiet residential area northeast of Chesterfield. There are seven city parks for residents to enjoy that offer soccer fields, tennis courts, baseball fields, bbq and picnic areas, playgrounds, and hiking trails. Residents can purchase a resident ID card that will provide discounts for various local activities for three years for a very low sum.
Town & Country:This is one of the more exclusive neighborhoods in the Chesterfield area. The residential community has been developed to retain the charm and natural feeling it had when it it primarily consisted of forests and farmland. Large lots and well manicured homes allow a complete escape from the city environment. Shopping and dining options are plentiful near the main north-south Highway 141 just east of the community.
Village Green:This area offers residents easy access to the shops and restaurants in both Lamp & Lantern Village and Town & Country Crossing. Being this close to the offerings of the smaller towns and only a short drive from St. Louis makes this one of the more expensive options near Chesterfield.
Moving to a new city can be overwhelming. In order to get the most out of your new home, you will want to learn more about the city and its surrounding areas so you can start enjoying the perks like a local.
History
As previously mentioned, Chesterfield has essentially become a suburb of St. Louis. However, it has an ancient and prestigious past that is becoming more evident as the city continues to grow. Archaeological discoveries indicate it was a thriving center for commerce more than 10,000 years ago, and local artistic treasures have been discovered dating back almost 4,000 years.
Entertainment
There are many exciting activities for all ages located right in the heart of the Chesterfield area.Chesterfield Sports Fusion is Missouris largest indoor playground and offers fun for all ages no matter the weather. The site has laser tag, miniature golf, rock climbing, an indoor playground, arcade, inflatable obstacle course, and a junior sport court. The Butterfly House is a division of the Missouri Botanical Garden, and members can enter this exhibit free of charge. In addition to the 150 tropical plants and more than 60 species of butterflies, the Butterfly House has an activities calendar that is constantly full of new events.
One of the most popular restaurants and live music venues in the area is The Wolf. They offer local organic foods, artisan coffees, and an extensive wine collection. EdgeWild Restaurant and Winery was elected as one of the best new restaurants in the St. Louis area for 2013 by St. Louis Magazine. This is one of the hottest places around for a fabulous dinner and glass, or bottle, of wine. The restaurant features redesigned classic American cuisine and fine wines bottled in America.
June 2020 Chesterfield Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Chesterfield Rent Report. Chesterfield rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chesterfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Chesterfield rents declined significantly over the past month
Chesterfield rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chesterfield stand at $1,054 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,369 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Chesterfield's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.
Rents rising across the St. Louis Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Chesterfield, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the St. Louis metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- St. Peters has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,211, while one-bedrooms go for $932.
- Over the past month, Chesterfield has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,369, while one-bedrooms go for $1,054.
- Ballwin has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,375; rents were up 0.1% over the past month and 1.9% over the past year.
- Hazelwood has the least expensive rents in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $866; rents remained steady over the past month.
Chesterfield rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Chesterfield, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Chesterfield is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Missouri as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.8% in Springfield and 1.1% in Kansas City.
- Chesterfield's median two-bedroom rent of $1,369 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Chesterfield.
- While Chesterfield's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chesterfield than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Chesterfield.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.