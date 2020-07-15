/
/
/
Saint Louis Community College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:47 AM
48 Apartments For Rent Near Saint Louis Community College
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:32 AM
15 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Tower at OPOP
411 North 8th Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1874 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tower at OPOP in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 06:32 AM
$
16 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Bogen
1209 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
1414 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1626 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Bogen Lofts is a unique community with plenty of beautiful, recently renovated units. Amenities include refrigerators, walk-in closets, garbage disposals and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly and has an elevator.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated November 26 at 11:53 PM
Contact for Availability
Midtown
The Icon
374 S Grand Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,064
1 Bedroom
$1,114
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
The Icon is much more than an expertly curated student living community; it’s an environment where young professionals and university employees thrive! Located in the heart of St.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 AM
29 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Paul Brown Loft
206 N 9th Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$741
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
1177 sqft
The building is absolutely SPECTACULAR! The Rooftop includes a fitness center, clubroom, four seasons room and swimming pool. We are home to Peoples National Bank,Cafe Cioccolato, SanSai Japanese Grill, and Great Clips.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
6 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Vangard
1110 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,000
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in an eight-story former warehouse in the Loft District. One- and two-bedroom loft-style apartments with timber ceilings and exposed brick walls. Complimentary internet and cable TV. On-site restaurant, winery and gourmet market.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
14 Units Available
Soulard Historic District
1400 Russell Luxury Apartments
1400 Russell Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,045
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
16 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
The Laurel
622 North 7th Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,090
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office is opening for in person tours on 6/15/20. We are limiting tours to 2 people at a time and practicing social distancing. We do require a mask to be worn and will check your tempature upon arrival. Appointments are highly suggested.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
18 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Monogram on Washington
1706 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,015
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1126 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:13 AM
27 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Level On Locust
917 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$890
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1076 sqft
The wide range of floor plans and apartment configurations allow tenants of all walks of life to experience and enjoy living at Level on Locust. We want to make sure living here is as comfortable as possible.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
6 Units Available
Lafayette Square
The Lofts at Lafayette Square
1119 Mississippi Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1326 sqft
Historic exposed brick and timber building listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, washers and dryers, ceiling fans, and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
11 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Arcade Apartments
800 Olive St, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,146
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown St.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
15 Units Available
Columbus Square
City Side
1115 Carr St, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$721
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$784
847 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Embrace the excitement of downtown living within the comforts of a community setting. Welcome to Cityside Apartments.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:37 AM
5 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Lofts at OPOP
911 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,495
1064 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1594 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
2195 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lofts at OPOP in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 14 at 02:09 PM
8 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Peper Lofts
701 North 1st Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,395
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Peper Lofts in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
15 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
City View Apartments
110 N 17th St, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$596
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$722
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
826 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. High-rise downtown living at an affordable price! Downtown St. Louis is a vibrant neighborhood that has grown into an authentic, energetic and connected community.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 AM
4 Units Available
Grand Center
Continental Life Building
3615 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
798 sqft
Newly renovated in 2002 and located right next to St. Louis University, The Continental Life Buldings luminous presence contains the most prestigious penthouses in St. Louis.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 14 at 02:10 PM
2 Units Available
Soulard Historic District
Lafayette Lofts
815 Ann Avenue 2D, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
884 sqft
Lafayette Lofts are beautiful loft style apartments in the Soulard area. Additional amenities in the units include polished interior concrete floors/bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, in-unit buzzer system, 13 ft.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 05:18 PM
$
3 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Ballpark Lofts
1004 Spruce Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,030
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ballpark Lofts offers vibrant living spaces, modern amenities and interiors for those who desire to redefine and re-energize their lifestyle. A neighborhood with pet-friendly green spaces. Ballpark Lofts is 2 blocks west of Busch Stadium.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
The Downtowner
1133 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$673
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtowner Apartments – restores one of the coolest addresses in St. Louis. Choose a classic 1 or 2 bedroom, or a trend-forward micro studio.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
Fox Park Historic District
M Lofts Apartments
1107 Mississippi, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,010
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1222 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 05:17 PM
$
5 Units Available
Midtown
GW Lofts
2615 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,000
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GW Lofts offers vibrant living spaces, modern amenities and interiors for those who desire to redefine and re-energize their lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
18 Units Available
Columbus Square
Collins Terrace
1204 N 8th St, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$565
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$790
960 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is Waived for the month of April.
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown St. Louis
1123 Washington Avenue
1123 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$875
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in the heart of Washington Ave Loft District in a 1 bedroom 1 bath, in Lucas Lofts.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown St. Louis
1114 Lucas Ave #211
1114 Lucas Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$995
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous Loft with a Move In Special!!! - This one bedroom loft located on Washington Ave. won't last long! It is located within Lucas Lofts, and it features garage parking for one car and access to a beautiful rooftop deck.