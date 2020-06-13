/
berkeley
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:10 AM
171 Apartments for rent in Berkeley, MO📍
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:08pm
Berkeley
10 Units Available
The Mint Townhomes
6698 Amora Ave, Berkeley, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
After driving home from a long day of work, you want to come home to a comfortable, relaxing home. Youll find that perfect home here at Windsor Townhomes. With our convenient location, you wont have to travel far to get home.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Berkeley
1 Unit Available
8319 Pepperidge
8319 Pepperidge Drive, Berkeley, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1288 sqft
Spacious, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Newly Renovated Home for Rent! - Welcome to this beautifully renovated, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, spacious home.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Berkeley
1 Unit Available
6636 Torlina Dr IV-172
6636 Torlina Drive, Berkeley, MO
2 Bedrooms
$765
720 sqft
6636 Torlina ~ Lovely Berkeley Home! - You'll enjoy our cozy 2BD/1BA, perfect for a small family or a single resident in need of a extra space.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Berkeley
1 Unit Available
8301 Whitewater Dr
8301 Whitewater Drive, Berkeley, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
1110 sqft
8301 Whitewater Dr is a house in Berkeley, MO 63134. This 1,116 square foot house sits on a 8,141 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 1951 .
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Berkeley
1 Unit Available
8212 DAVENPORT
8212 Davenport Drive, Berkeley, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
792 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath home locates in Berkeley! Fresh paint, hardwoods throughout, basement for storage! Off street parking Close to parks and public transportation Section 8 welcome! No pets $30 application fee per adult
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Berkeley
1 Unit Available
6653 Thurston Ave.
6653 Thurston Avenue, Berkeley, MO
2 Bedrooms
$695
929 sqft
This property is available on a rent-to-own basis. Rent to Own Lessee responsible for any repairs and maintenance. Upon successfully completing initial 5-year lease term, Lessee will automatically qualify to purchase the home using Seller financing.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Berkeley
1 Unit Available
6301 Garfield Avenue
6301 Garfield Avenue, Berkeley, MO
Studio
$3,500
21902 sqft
Church sharing opportunity. Daycare space for lease $3,500/mo M-F. Mon-Fri classrooms, kitchen and fellowship. Sanctuary use Sunday 8am $1,200/mo or 11am $2,500/mo, or $1000.00 after 12:30 Sunday afternoons.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
436 Thomas Ave RII-086
436 Thomas Ave, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
888 sqft
436 Thomas - Lovely Ferguson Home - 2BD/1BA with basement and enclosed patio! This spacious home offers a designated dining area, hardwood flooring, off-street parking, partially-fenced back yard, off-street parking, cul-de-sac street and more!
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Woodson Terrace
1 Unit Available
4400 Gorden Ave
4400 Gordon Avenue, Woodson Terrace, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
- (RLNE5851823)
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
395 Marechal Ln
395 Marechal Lane, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$860
816 sqft
Rent to Own, No Bank Qualifying...
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
1041 Wylin Ct
1041 Wylin Court, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
1210 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 7/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1210 FSF, 3 bd, 1 ba SFH in Ferguson. All beds and full bath on one level.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
809 Arline Ave
809 Arline Avenue, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
970 sqft
2 bedroom/1 bathroom home in Ferguson. Features hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom, large backyard, double driveway, and bonus room off the master. If you would like to view the property please visit us at 8006 Gravois, St.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
409 Mueller Ave
409 Mueller Avenue, Ferguson, MO
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
409 Mueller Ave, Saint Louis, MO is a single family home that contains 700 sq ft and was built in 1949. It contains 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Bel-Ridge
1 Unit Available
3662 E Edgar Ave
3662 East Edgar Avenue, Bel-Ridge, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
Are you looking for a house to call home? 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is waiting for you. Owner will consider section 8....3662 E Edgar Ave is a house in St. Louis, MO 63121.
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
32 Robert Avenue
32 Robert Avenue, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1186 sqft
Krch Realty, LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
Bel-Ridge
1 Unit Available
8519 Katherine Avenue
8519 Katharine Avenue, St. Louis County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
901 sqft
8519 Katherine Ave is in the Normandy area! Property is available to view NOW! This home has 901 sq.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Normandy
1 Unit Available
4352 Walker Lane, D
4352 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Normandy
1 Unit Available
4344 Walker Lane, B
4344 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
600 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades
Last updated June 13 at 08:20am
Woodson Terrace
1 Unit Available
9529 Stansberry Avenue
9529 Stansberry Avenue, Woodson Terrace, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1400 sqft
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 1400; Parking: ; Monthly rent: $950.00; IMRID24416
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Normandy
1 Unit Available
4309 Walker Lane, B
4309 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
1 Bedroom
$700
600 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Normandy
1 Unit Available
4317 Walker Lane, D
4317 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
1 Bedroom
$700
600 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Normandy
1 Unit Available
4305 Walker Lane, C
4305 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
1 Bedroom
$700
600 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Normandy
1 Unit Available
4335 Walker Lane, B
4335 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades
Last updated June 13 at 05:22pm
Bel-Ridge
1 Unit Available
3723 Connor Ave
3723 Connor Avenue, St. John, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1477 sqft
COMING SOON! This lovely single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with 1,477 sqft living space. Vinyl earth toned siding. All new Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP) flooring. Wide door leading to the back deck towards the spacious fenced backyard.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Berkeley rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,030.
Some of the colleges located in the Berkeley area include Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Berkeley from include St. Louis, St. Charles, O'Fallon, Chesterfield, and Florissant.
