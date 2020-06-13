/
144 Apartments for rent in Florissant, MO📍
Sugar Pines
11011 Sugar Pines Ct, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$710
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
947 sqft
Conveniently located near Lindenwood University North Country Campus. Each unit offers breakfast bar and pantry, central heating, A/C, fireplace, washer/dryer connections and large kitchen. On-site amenities include business center and fitness center.
Greenway Chase
629 Greenway Manor Dr, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$938
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
950 sqft
Enjoy everything you could want and need right at your fingertips when you live at Greenway Chase! Residents enjoy our sparkling pool all summer long, a lighted tennis court, bark park for your furry family members, playground and a new,
Wedgewood
Crossing at Northpointe
3144 Sunswept Park Dr, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$675
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$739
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
965 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Crossing at Northpointe staff! Call today to learn how. UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT.
River Chase
2280 Keeven Ln, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$640
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Choose from a selection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a variety of two-bedroom townhomes. Amenities include air conditioning, carpeting, patios/balconies and more.
Stonebridge
1457 Stonebury Ct, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$885
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1452 sqft
Welcome to Stonebridge Townhomes, an affordable community located in Florissant Missouri offering 1 and 3 bedroom townhomes.
Heatherton Estates
6203 Kingsfont Pl, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community with a new fitness center, resort-style pool and manicured grounds. Located close to Eagle Springs Golf Course and shops and restaurants. Units have balconies and patios/gourmet kitchens and laundry rooms.
Duchesne Hills
140 St. Regis Ln.
140 Saint Regis Lane, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1293 sqft
140 St. Regis Ln. Available 06/26/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom 1.
16 Saint Laurence Dr.
16 St Laurence Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
932 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home in Florissant - Big Windows - Fireplace - This spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom bungalow.. Laminate floors and newer carpeting. Eat in kitchen has plenty cabinets, dishwasher, electric range, microwave and refrigerator.
2055 Splendor Dr.
2055 Splendor Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1025 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom house with SO MUCH parking! - This charming home has curb appeal and sits on a great street in Florissant. Wood floors in the living room and bedrooms, Newly rehabbed 1.5 bathrooms. Finished basement with lots of space and storage.
395 Marechal Ln
395 Marechal Lane, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$860
816 sqft
Rent to Own, No Bank Qualifying...
1450 N New Florissant Rd
1450 North New Florissant Road, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1204 sqft
COMING SOON! AVAILABLE FOR 7/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1204 FSF, 3 bd, 2 ba SFH in Florissant. All beds/baths on one level.
580 Saint Gabrielle Dr
580 Saint Gabrielle Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
957 sqft
COMING SOON! AVAILABLE FOR 7/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 957 FSF, 3 bd, 1.5 ba Single Family Home in Florissant. All beds and bath are on one level.
3 Saint Celeste Drive
3 Saint Celeste Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1892 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
2350 North Waterford Drive
2350 North Waterford Drive, Florissant, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1470 sqft
Say hello to your new home! This beautiful home located in Florissant is priced to rent and won't last long! This 958 sq. ft. home has 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
1315 Flamingo Drive
1315 Flamingo Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1640 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, Ranch with two car garage. Finished basement with fireplace and built ins; large kitchen with new appliances and built in microwave. New LVP flooring throughout the home.
20 Saint Laurence Drive
20 St Laurence Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1056 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1320 Arlington Drive
1320 Arlington Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1160 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
690 Hargrove Lane
690 Hargrove Lane, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1620 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath. Updated Kitchen and new flooring throughout. Covered Patio with Storage Building in back. Apply Online at: https://rentconrex.
735 Babler Drive
735 Babler Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1128 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 and 1/2 Bath with updated kitchen, beautiful fireplace and finished basement. Apply Online at: https://rentconrex.
2565 Grants Parkway
2565 Grants Parkway, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
995 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
755 Tyson Drive
755 Tyson Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
927 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1745 Keeven Lane
1745 Keeven Lane, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
982 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1175 Jackson Lane
1175 Jackson Lane, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
960 sqft
COMING SOON! Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, and 960 sq ft home in Florissant! Featuring updated and well maintained home boasts a lovely kitchen and dining area, a huge fenced yard, full finished basement and an attached 1-car garage! All rooms are
90 Saint Benedict Lane
90 Saint Benedict Lane, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1323 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 bath home in great neighborhood. Hardwood floors, ceiling fans and updated kitchen along with a finished basement, fenced yard and a 1 car garage.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Florissant, the median rent is $681 for a studio, $772 for a 1-bedroom, $1,002 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,328 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Florissant, check out our monthly Florissant Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Florissant area include Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Florissant from include St. Louis, St. Charles, O'Fallon, Chesterfield, and St. Peters.
