/
/
bridgeton
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:55 PM
109 Apartments for rent in Bridgeton, MO📍
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
10 Units Available
Cypress Village Apartments
11324 Hi Tower Dr, Bridgeton, MO
1 Bedroom
$675
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home! Indulgence, Upgrades, Amenities, Activities and Relaxation all await you at Cypress Village. Situated near Lambert Airport and many of St.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated April 20 at 02:45pm
6 Units Available
Carrollton Village
4216 Carrollton Drive, Bridgeton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$805
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Carrollton Village is in a growing community, full of great shopping and parks. Our community is located on lush landscaping with easy access to multiple freeways. We are zoned for Pattonville schools, a highly sought-after district.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3948 Brittany Circle
3948 Brittany Circle, Bridgeton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
830 sqft
Welcome home to this bright & open two bedroom apartment, located in the Pattonville School District! This first floor home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living room & bedrooms.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3140 Roger Williams Drive
3140 Roger Williams Drive, Bridgeton, MO
1 Bedroom
$625
522 sqft
Cute and cozy all electric, one bedroom condo in 55+ community. New carpet in living room and bedroom, white cabinets in the kitchen with beautiful granite counters. Kitchen includes electric stove, microwave and refrigerator.
Results within 1 mile of Bridgeton
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
Pear Tree
4616 Country Ln, St. Ann, MO
Studio
$626
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$721
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$946
927 sqft
North St. Louis County provides a high quality of life for its residents. With thriving neighborhoods and the best in convenience, service, and entertainment, North St. Louis County has it all.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
2 Units Available
Imperial Gardens Apartments
3630 Imperial Gardens Dr, St. Ann, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
780 sqft
Welcome to Imperial Gardens Apartments! Located within the idyllic city of St Ann, Imperial Gardens offers small-town charm in the heart of the big city.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
4 Units Available
Hazelwood Forest
240 Chapel Ridge Dr, Hazelwood, MO
1 Bedroom
$669
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
915 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
4 Units Available
Westport Station
11155 Westport Station Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$845
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
805 sqft
Vago Park-adjacent with easy access to Westport Plaza. Spacious floor plans feature breakfast bars, designer wood vinyl, and large patio or balcony for a luxury lifestyle. On-site laundry and convenient shuttle bus service.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated May 26 at 02:41pm
1 Unit Available
Parc Chalet
4120 Geraldine Avenue, St. Ann, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
740 sqft
Parc Chalet is in a growing community. We are located at the end of a main street which gives our tenants a quiet space to come home too. We are located in the Ritenour school district which is highly sought after. At Parc Chalet we are all family!
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
132 Constance Court
132 Constance Court, St. Ann, MO
2 Bedrooms
$975
952 sqft
Krch Realty, LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
11686 Forestel Court
11686 Forestel Court, Maryland Heights, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,835
1168 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 05:22pm
1 Unit Available
1656 Carey Ct
1656 Carey Court, Hazelwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1380 sqft
COMING SOON! Wonderful 3 bed, 2.5 bath, and 1380 sq ft home in Hazelwood! Featuring harwood floors and fresh paint. Large fenced yard with patio for the plant and flower enthusiast.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
610 Clark
610 Clark Street, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$800
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 610 Clark in St. Charles. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2004 N 5th St.
2004 North Fifth Street, St. Charles, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1290 sqft
2004 N 5th St. Available 05/22/20 Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bathroom in St.
Results within 5 miles of Bridgeton
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
19 Units Available
Promenade at New Town
3301 Domain St, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$935
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1058 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Promenade at New Town staff.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
34 Units Available
Whisper Hollow
12430 Whisper Hollow Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
Studio
$770
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$955
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
925 sqft
Maryland Heights apartments that fuse style with comfort. Bathtubs, air conditioning and carpets in spacious units. Tennis court, coffee bar and sauna all located on the site. A short walk from Quiet Hollow Park.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
15 Units Available
Residences At Streets Of St Charles
1650 Beale St, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$940
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1168 sqft
Situated in the Streets of Charles development. Apartment amenities include wood-finish plank floors and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Select homes boast Missouri River views. Community features an infinity pool, gym and complimentary garage parking.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
16 Units Available
Boulders at Katy Trail
100 Katy Trail Ln, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,074
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SPECIAL - $1000 off select lease terms! Located in the heart of St. Charles county, The Boulders at Katy Trail is just a short drive from popular entertainment venues such as the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Ameristar Casino, St.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
12 Units Available
Cedar Trace
2000 McKelvey Hill Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$785
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1987 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans with private balconies or patios. Central heat and air ensure year-round comfort. There are several on-site laundry facilities. Quick access to Interstate 270.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
17 Units Available
Bennington Heights
2037 Chablis Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$724
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$793
845 sqft
Maryland Heights is a great place to live because of it's convenience to major businesses, local dining, recreational areas, and entertainment venues.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
21 Units Available
The Pavilion
2207 Summerhouse Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$775
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
811 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$984
983 sqft
Maryland Heights is a great place to live, work, and visit. It is home to more than 27,000 residents, 1,700 businesses, and numerous dining, recreation, and entertainment opportunities.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
16 Units Available
Boulder Springs
1895 Boulder Springs Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1372 sqft
Creve Coeur is a thriving community in central St. Louis County with a rich history, acres of parkland, hundreds of businesses and a number of high-tech office parks. Boulder Springs Apartments is located in the heart of this family-friendly town.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Olivette
15 Units Available
Bonhomme Village Apartments
1124 Bonhomme Lake Dr, Olivette, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,073
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
977 sqft
Olivette, Mo is "in the center of it all". This small community is home to Bonhomme Village Apartments, a luxurious property with a contemporary and green atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
University City
8 Units Available
The Oaks on Bonhomme
8669 Old Towne Dr, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$864
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$996
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within University City.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Bridgeton, the median rent is $596 for a studio, $676 for a 1-bedroom, $878 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,163 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bridgeton, check out our monthly Bridgeton Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Bridgeton area include Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bridgeton from include St. Louis, St. Charles, O'Fallon, Chesterfield, and Florissant.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOSpanish Lake, MORichmond Heights, MOFairview Heights, ILConcord, MOOverland, MOOlivette, MO