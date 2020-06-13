/
47 Apartments for rent in Wentzville, MO📍
2036 Mitchum Drive
2036 Mitchum Drive, Wentzville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1480 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Stone Meadows 63385 - Property Id: 298646 This 3 bedroom, 2.
522 White Fence Drive
522 White Fence Drive, Wentzville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1639 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Newly Renovated Split-Level Home. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath. Updated kitchen; Large Deck off of the back and new LVT flooring throughout.
110 Katie Lynn Court
110 Katie Lynn Court, Wentzville, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1232 sqft
This newer, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has every upgrade you could imagine! They include vaulted ceilings, rounded corners, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets with "soft close", ceramic tile (in kitchen, baths), center
101 Shadow Pointe Drive
101 Shadow Pointe Drive, Wentzville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1431 sqft
This newer 3bed/2bath ranch home has every upgrade you could imagine! They include vaulted ceilings, rounded corners, granite countertops, newer stainless steel appliances, MAIN FLOOR laundry, maple cabinets with "soft close", ceramic tile (in
287 Kerstyn Drive
287 Kerstyn Drive, Wentzville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2373 sqft
You'll love the soaring vaulted ceiling in the Great Room, ceiling fan & open staircase to Finished Lower Level.
526 Crystal Stream
526 Crystal Stream Drive, Wentzville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1556 sqft
RANCH HOME with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath, 3 car garage (one side tandem) for lease in Wentzville / Crystal Creek Subdivision off of Wentzville Parkway. Popular floor plan with vaulted greatroom that is open to kitchen/breakfast area.
117 Huntleigh Drive
117 Huntleigh Dr, Wentzville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1140 sqft
Come see this fantastic home for rent with 3 bedrooms on the main level and an extra bedroom in the partially finished basement. This home has vaulted ceiling in the living room and kitchen areas making it feel very open.
2671 Leenee Ln
2671 Lenee Lane, St. Charles County, MO
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2356 sqft
5 bed Wentzville Rent to Own - Property Id: 286601 THIS HOME IS NOT YOUR TYPICAL RENTAL.
116 Providence Pointe Court
116 Providence Pointe Court, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1188 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Lake Saint Louis
1198 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard
1198 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard, Lake St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,500
1200 sqft
This open space building has a lot of potential! It fronts on Lake Saint Louis Blvd. and would be perfect for a coffee shop, retail store or office space.
Results within 5 miles of Wentzville
Lake Saint Louis
Synergy at Meadows
10 Meadows Circle Dr, Lake St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1310 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Westchester Village
941 Clubhouse Ln, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1072 sqft
A convenient location makes Westchester Village the place to call home. With on-site staff and amenities including a pool, parking, laundry facilities and recreation center, these lake-side units are modern, recently-renovated and move-in ready!
Lake Saint Louis
Creekside Landing
102 Ripple Creek Drive, Lake St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1518 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1667 sqft
All the comforts of home without the long-term commitment! Under construction and coming soon. Creekside Landing is a brand-new luxury townhome community located on Technology Drive just west of South Henke Road in Lake St. Louis, MO.
523 Ironwood Dr.
523 Ironwood Drive, O'Fallon, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2820 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful home with more than enough space!!!!! MUST SEE!!! - This beautiful 2 story home has great curb appeal and so much space! The home has 4 bedrooms and 4.
Lake Saint Louis
4121 Welsh Drive
4121 Welsh Drive, Lake St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1130 sqft
THIS HOME IS NOT YOUR TYPICAL RENTAL. It is being offered as a Lease Purchase/Owner Financing which is perfect for someone that wants to buy a home but can not qualify for a traditional mortgage for whatever reason.
Lake Saint Louis
426 Country Stone Drive
426 Country Stone Drive, O'Fallon, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2718 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to live in spacious 3 Bedroom/3 Bath ranch in desirable Countryshire Subdivision. Subdivision pool and clubhouse and very convenient to highways, shopping and restaurants.
191 Stonewall Creek Drive
191 Stonewall Creek Drive, Dardenne Prairie, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1041 sqft
Spacious 2 bed/2 bath second floor Georgetown Park condo with 1 car over-sized garage and large storage space. The open floor plan features living/dining combo and a large kitchen with breakfast bar.
307 Stonewall Creek Drive
307 Stonewall Creek Drive, Dardenne Prairie, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1041 sqft
Spacious 2 bed/2 bath second floor Georgetown Park condo with 1 car over-sized garage and large storage space. The open floor plan features living/dining combo and a large kitchen with breakfast bar.
Lake Saint Louis
701 Fernwood Terr
701 Fernwood Terrace, Lake St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1426 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED INSIDE AND OUT!!! This 3Bed/2Bath Ranch has had a complete makeover! All new siding, windows, fascia, soffit, landscaping outside.
302 Touchdown Drive
302 Touchdown Drive, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1374 sqft
This 2 year NEW 3bed/2bath ranch has every upgrade you could imagine! They include vaulted ceilings, rounded corners, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances (including fridge), maple cabinets with "soft close", ceramic tile (in kitchen,
Lake Saint Louis
1229 Briarchase Drive
1229 Briarchase Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1328 sqft
One level living at its best is found in this well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch. Easy access to shopping and major highways.
Lake Saint Louis
410 Briarcommons Drive
410 Briarcommons Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2282 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome has all the extras you are looking for. The amazing kitchen has 42" cabinets, 9' ceilings and closet pantry. His and her walk in closets in the large master bedroom.
18 Jakes Court
18 Jakes Court, O'Fallon, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
920 sqft
O'Fallon Area - 18 Jakes Court O'Fallon, MO 63366. Call for more details at 636 926 2227. Located in Marie Estates Condominiums this is a lovely two bedrooms, one and one-half bath end unit townhouse with an assigned parking space.
345 Touchdown Drive
345 Touchdown Drive, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1450 sqft
This BRAND NEW 3Bed/2Bath home has every upgrade you could imagine! They include vaulted ceilings, rounded corners, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (including fridge), maple cabinets with "soft close", ceramic tile (in kitchen,
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Wentzville, the median rent is $728 for a studio, $825 for a 1-bedroom, $1,072 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,420 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Wentzville, check out our monthly Wentzville Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Wentzville area include Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wentzville from include St. Louis, St. Charles, O'Fallon, Chesterfield, and Florissant.
