hazelwood
Last updated June 13 2020
146 Apartments for rent in Hazelwood, MO
Hazelwood Forest
240 Chapel Ridge Dr, Hazelwood, MO
1 Bedroom
$669
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
915 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
6716 Howdershell Rd.
6716 Howdershell Road, Hazelwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$975
1008 sqft
Three Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Home with Fenced Yard - A roomy three bedroom home with 2 bathrooms, a partly finished basement with a fun rec room area, a fenced yard and carport. There's a park nearby and easy access to Hwy 270.
617 Lynn Haven Lane
617 Lynn Haven Lane, Hazelwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$975
888 sqft
Say hello to your new home! This beautiful home located in Hazelwood is priced to rent and won't last long! This 958 sq. ft. home has 3 spacious bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
6711 Cherryvale Drive
6711 Cherryvale Drive, Hazelwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1395 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Beautiful, 3 Bed 1.5 Bath, newly renovated home. Updated kitchen and new LVT flooring throughout. Large backyard.
712 Undercliff Drive
712 Undercliffe Drive, Hazelwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1008 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1656 Carey Ct
1656 Carey Court, Hazelwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1380 sqft
COMING SOON! Wonderful 3 bed, 2.5 bath, and 1380 sq ft home in Hazelwood! Featuring harwood floors and fresh paint. Large fenced yard with patio for the plant and flower enthusiast.
7934 North Lindbergh
7934 Lindbergh Boulevard, Hazelwood, MO
Studio
$6,000
2,000-6,500 square feet of medical office/general office space for lease in Hazelwood. Plenty of parking and pylon signage available. Excellent visibility and traffic counts on N Lindbergh Blvd. Formerly a dental practice. Call agent for details.
Results within 1 mile of Hazelwood
River Chase
2280 Keeven Ln, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$640
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Choose from a selection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a variety of two-bedroom townhomes. Amenities include air conditioning, carpeting, patios/balconies and more.
Verified
Berkeley
The Mint Townhomes
6698 Amora Ave, Berkeley, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
After driving home from a long day of work, you want to come home to a comfortable, relaxing home. Youll find that perfect home here at Windsor Townhomes. With our convenient location, you wont have to travel far to get home.
Duchesne Hills
140 St. Regis Ln.
140 Saint Regis Lane, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1293 sqft
140 St. Regis Ln. Available 06/26/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom 1.
Berkeley
8319 Pepperidge
8319 Pepperidge Drive, Berkeley, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1288 sqft
Spacious, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Newly Renovated Home for Rent! - Welcome to this beautifully renovated, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, spacious home.
Berkeley
6636 Torlina Dr IV-172
6636 Torlina Drive, Berkeley, MO
2 Bedrooms
$765
720 sqft
6636 Torlina ~ Lovely Berkeley Home! - You'll enjoy our cozy 2BD/1BA, perfect for a small family or a single resident in need of a extra space.
Berkeley
8301 Whitewater Dr
8301 Whitewater Drive, Berkeley, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
1110 sqft
8301 Whitewater Dr is a house in Berkeley, MO 63134. This 1,116 square foot house sits on a 8,141 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 1951 .
Ferguson
32 Robert Avenue
32 Robert Avenue, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1186 sqft
Krch Realty, LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.
1745 Keeven Lane
1745 Keeven Lane, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
982 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Berkeley
8212 DAVENPORT
8212 Davenport Drive, Berkeley, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
792 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath home locates in Berkeley! Fresh paint, hardwoods throughout, basement for storage! Off street parking Close to parks and public transportation Section 8 welcome! No pets $30 application fee per adult
Berkeley
6653 Thurston Ave.
6653 Thurston Avenue, Berkeley, MO
2 Bedrooms
$695
929 sqft
This property is available on a rent-to-own basis. Rent to Own Lessee responsible for any repairs and maintenance. Upon successfully completing initial 5-year lease term, Lessee will automatically qualify to purchase the home using Seller financing.
Burke City
33 Anistasia Dr.
33 Anistasia Drive, Calverton Park, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
912 sqft
3 bed 1 bath in great location! - This cute 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home features hardwood and tile flooring. Kitchen has plenty cabinets, dishwasher, range and refrigerator. Fully fenced yard with rear small deck.
660 Materdie Ln. #204
660 Materdei Lane, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$835
1044 sqft
660 Materdie Ln.
Berkeley
6301 Garfield Avenue
6301 Garfield Avenue, Berkeley, MO
Studio
$3,500
21902 sqft
Church sharing opportunity. Daycare space for lease $3,500/mo M-F. Mon-Fri classrooms, kitchen and fellowship. Sanctuary use Sunday 8am $1,200/mo or 11am $2,500/mo, or $1000.00 after 12:30 Sunday afternoons.
185 Eldorado Dr
185 Eldorado Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Highlights: - 3 Beds, 1 Bath, 988 Square Ft, has basement - Fridge, Washer, Dryer included - Large fenced backyard plus a Shed - Very good school district (Lawson Elementary, Northwest Middle, Hazelwood - West High) - Close to all services + walking
Results within 5 miles of Hazelwood
Verified
Nico Terrace
2155 Hecht Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$520
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
783 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is waived for the month of April. Go on line and apply NOW!*** Experience St.
Verified
Promenade at New Town
3301 Domain St, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$935
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1058 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Promenade at New Town staff.
Verified
Residences At Streets Of St Charles
1650 Beale St, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$940
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1168 sqft
Situated in the Streets of Charles development. Apartment amenities include wood-finish plank floors and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Select homes boast Missouri River views. Community features an infinity pool, gym and complimentary garage parking.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Hazelwood, the median rent is $588 for a studio, $666 for a 1-bedroom, $865 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,146 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Hazelwood, check out our monthly Hazelwood Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Hazelwood area include Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hazelwood from include St. Louis, St. Charles, O'Fallon, Chesterfield, and Florissant.
