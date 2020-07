Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator hardwood floors carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage guest suite internet access lobby cats allowed accessible 24hr gym

Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well. Call to schedule your tour!



FOR A LIMITED TIME WE ARE OFFERING A MONTH FOR FREE ON A 13 MONTH LEASE!!!



We also have a You Tube Channel to introduce you to your new home in St. Louis!



Historically Modern Living in the Central West End. Come see what makes The Residences at Forest Park a truly unique and elegant place to live!



Beautifully restored to its original opulence, our historic hotel located in the heart of the Central West End has been transformed into a unique community with a wealth of amenities. Every detail has been thoughtfully considered and designed for your comfort and convenience. It’s a one-of-a-kind residence, just like you. We invite you to explore and experience life in the heart of St. Louis. Located at the corner of Euclid and West Pine