M Lofts Apartments

Amenities
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well. Call to schedule your tour!Located in historic Lafayette Square in St. Louis, Missouri, M Lofts offers spacious studio, 1- and 2-bedroom loft apartments. The beautifully renovated historic building has controlled access, a fitness center on-site, elevator, and gated parking. Each apartment offers hardwood flooring, 9' ceilings, washer/dryer included, a fully-equipped kitchen and exposed brick and duct work. Our pet-friendly community is steps from Lafayette Park; a great place to take fido for a stroll and within walking distance to over 15, iconic St. Louis restaurants including Eleven Eleven Mississippi which is on-site. Schedule your tour today!