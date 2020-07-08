All apartments in St. Louis
Find more places like M Lofts Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis, MO
/
M Lofts Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:00 AM

M Lofts Apartments

1107 Mississippi · (314) 451-5635
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis
See all
Fox Park Historic District
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1107 Mississippi, St. Louis, MO 63104
Fox Park Historic District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 208 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 305 · Avail. Oct 23

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1225 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from M Lofts Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
bathtub
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
elevator
24hr gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
smoke-free community
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well. Call to schedule your tour!Located in historic Lafayette Square in St. Louis, Missouri, M Lofts offers spacious studio, 1- and 2-bedroom loft apartments. The beautifully renovated historic building has controlled access, a fitness center on-site, elevator, and gated parking. Each apartment offers hardwood flooring, 9' ceilings, washer/dryer included, a fully-equipped kitchen and exposed brick and duct work. Our pet-friendly community is steps from Lafayette Park; a great place to take fido for a stroll and within walking distance to over 15, iconic St. Louis restaurants including Eleven Eleven Mississippi which is on-site. Schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Security deposit with approved credit
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
limit: 2
Dogs
deposit: $300
rent: $25 per month
Cats
deposit: $300
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does M Lofts Apartments have any available units?
M Lofts Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,010 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does M Lofts Apartments have?
Some of M Lofts Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is M Lofts Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
M Lofts Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is M Lofts Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, M Lofts Apartments is pet friendly.
Does M Lofts Apartments offer parking?
Yes, M Lofts Apartments offers parking.
Does M Lofts Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, M Lofts Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does M Lofts Apartments have a pool?
No, M Lofts Apartments does not have a pool.
Does M Lofts Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, M Lofts Apartments has accessible units.
Does M Lofts Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, M Lofts Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Interested in M Lofts Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Encore at Forest Park
5700 Highlands Plaza Dr
St. Louis, MO 63110
Ballpark Lofts
1004 Spruce Street
St. Louis, MO 63102
Vanguard Heights
10362 Old Olive Street Rd
St. Louis, MO 63141
Bogen
1209 Washington Ave
St. Louis, MO 63103
Lofts at OPOP
911 Locust Street
St. Louis, MO 63101
The Lofts at Lafayette Square
1119 Mississippi Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63104
Monogram on Washington
1706 Washington Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63103
Citizen Park
4643 Lindell Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108

Similar Pages

St. Louis 1 BedroomsSt. Louis 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Louis Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MO
St. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MO
Oakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central West End Historic DistrictDowntown St. LouisDe Baliviere Place
MidtownForest Park SoutheastPrinceton Heights
Shaw Historic DistrictSoulard Historic District

Apartments Near Colleges

Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of PharmacySaint Louis Community College
Saint Louis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity