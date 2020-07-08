M Lofts Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated bathtub ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible elevator 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments e-payments guest parking key fob access smoke-free community

Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well. Call to schedule your tour!Located in historic Lafayette Square in St. Louis, Missouri, M Lofts offers spacious studio, 1- and 2-bedroom loft apartments. The beautifully renovated historic building has controlled access, a fitness center on-site, elevator, and gated parking. Each apartment offers hardwood flooring, 9' ceilings, washer/dryer included, a fully-equipped kitchen and exposed brick and duct work. Our pet-friendly community is steps from Lafayette Park; a great place to take fido for a stroll and within walking distance to over 15, iconic St. Louis restaurants including Eleven Eleven Mississippi which is on-site. Schedule your tour today!