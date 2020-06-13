/
70 Apartments for rent in Ellisville, MO📍
Aventura at Towne Centre
16318 Truman Road, Ellisville, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,015
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Aventura at Towne Centre, we make the good life attainable. With 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments available, we let you decide how much space you need to put your feet up and settle in comfortably.
Last updated June 13 at 04:34pm
1 Unit Available
141 Carmel Woods Drive
141 Carmel Woods Drive, Ellisville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1176 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo for rent. The condo has a wood burning fireplace in the basement for those cold winter nights or step out onto the private back patio for a summer BBQ.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
63 Oak Hill
63 Oak Hill Drive, Ellisville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
984 sqft
This is a RARE find! Welcome to this beautiful ranch home with an over-sized yard and conveniently located in the heart of Ellisville. Walk into beautiful refinished hardwood throughout, fresh paint, and a completely renovated kitchen and bath.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
15332 Manchester Road, Suite 218
15332 Manchester Road, Ellisville, MO
Studio
$1,299
648 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 15332 Manchester Road, Suite 218 in Ellisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
11 Units Available
Madison Rockwood
170 Steamboat Ln, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$838
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$906
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1580 sqft
This charming community is five miles from Route 40 and I-64. The community offers tennis courts, racquetball courts, an outdoor pool, spa and a fitness center. Homes offer large floor plans with washers and dryers.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2019 Terrimill Ter
2019 Terrimill Terrace, Chesterfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2384 sqft
*MONTHLY RENT INCLUDES Gas, Electrical, Water, Sewer * Location, Location, Location, Take a look at this charming 2 sty 4 bed, 3.5 bath house, Rockwood School Dist.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2317 Blue Hill Road
2317 Blue Hill Road, Chesterfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1908 sqft
Great opportunity to lease a newly updated home located in Chesterfield on a cul-de-sac. Terrific location offering walking distance to schools and shopping. Curb appeal abounds with beautiful gardens and green space.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
501 Prospector Ridge Drive
501 Prospector Ridge Drive, Wildwood, MO
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
4651 sqft
Executive style home available starting July 15th for 2-3 year lease. 4600 sq ft of living space, 5+ bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths. Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, gas cook top.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
274 Windy Acres Estates Drive
274 Windy Acres Estates Drive, Ballwin, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3136 sqft
THIS 2-STORY, 4 BEDRM AND 3.5 BATH HOME IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR SHOPPING, PARKS, AND RECREATION CENTER. THE OPEN ENTRY FOYER LEADS YOU TO THE FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOMS. THE SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM IS COMPLETE WITH A FIREPLACE.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2364 The Courts Drive
2364 The Courts Drive, Chesterfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,875
2300 sqft
Former Display home. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has a brick and stone front with a 3 car garage. The home features a large, open split bedroom floor plan.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
155 Units Available
Watermark At Chesterfield Village
16346 Lydia Hill Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,470
1363 sqft
Watermark at Chesterfield Village pays attention to the details that renters these days need. Our apartment community with one, two and three bedroom apartments is just what you’ve been looking for.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
Peachtree Apartments
915 Peach Hill Ln, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,001
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
1149 sqft
Chesterfield, Mo in West St. Louis County is a peaceful neighborhood with unique shopping areas, scenic parks, two excellent school districts, and more.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
14 Units Available
15Seventy Chesterfield
1570 Westmeade Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$964
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
968 sqft
Westmont at Chesterfield is now 15Seventy Chesterfield! Your new lifestyle offers upgraded one and two bedroom apartment homes with custom finishes that include granite countertops, wood style flooring, stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry,
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
6 Units Available
ReNew Chesterfield
2150 Village Green Pkwy, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$955
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
14 Units Available
Schoettler Village Apartments
15480 Elk Ridge Ln, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$882
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,222
1646 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, dishwashers, spacious walk-in closets and lush outdoor space. Tucked away but conveniently located near major highways, shopping and schools. Access to community amenities such as a gym and pool.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Trails
500 Seven Trails Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$859
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$928
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom units available. Four community swimming pools, basketball court, picnic area and more. Includes on-site maintenance and management. Apartments have extra storage, washer/dryer, dishwasher and refrigerator.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:47pm
12 Units Available
Prospect Creek
414 Point Return Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$761
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$897
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a quiet, comfortable community, this complex is right near an array of restaurants as well as West County Mall, Chesterfield outlets and more. These loft-style units include private patios/balconies and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:57pm
26 Units Available
Park Meadows Apartments
398 Enchanted Pkwy, Manchester, MO
1 Bedroom
$835
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes to I-270. Apartments and townhomes with features such as private entries, home offices, finished basements and balconies in a landscaped community with an outdoor hot tub and swimming pool. Off-street and carport parking available.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
15 Units Available
14441 Village Green Pky, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$867
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$947
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,341
1228 sqft
Chesterfield, Mo in West St. Louis County is a peaceful neighborhood with unique shopping areas, scenic parks, two excellent school districts, and more.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
30 Units Available
Villages of Twin Oaks
1300 Big Bend Road, Twin Oaks, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,216
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
14471 Bantry Lane
14471 Bantry Lane, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1267 sqft
Luxury Condominium located in West St. Louis County, Manors at Village Green offers instant access to expressways, entertainment, convenient shopping, fine or casual dining and much more within walking distance.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
15314 Braefield Drive
15314 Braefield Drive, Chesterfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1524 sqft
Wonderful villa in great location! Must see! Freshly painted, stainless steel appliances, deck recently stained! Open, airy, and bright with neutral decor.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive
14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1464 sqft
You don't want to miss this luxurious 2-bedroom (plus den), 3-bathroom villa in Chesterfield, conveniently located near Faust Park. This open-floor plan home features hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings throughout the main level.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1027 Dauphine
1027 Dauphine Lane, Manchester, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1152 sqft
More photos coming soon!! Dynamite house, clean and bright with stainless appliances in the white kitchen that walks out to new deck and overlooks gorgeous fully fenced yard! Recreation room in lower level with built in bookshelves, second full
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Ellisville rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,230.
Some of the colleges located in the Ellisville area include Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ellisville from include St. Louis, St. Charles, O'Fallon, Chesterfield, and Florissant.
