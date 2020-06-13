121 Apartments for rent in Belleville, IL

/
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
2 Units Available
Lake Christine Village
1837 Lebanon Ave, Belleville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$830
1029 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Belleville, this community includes a pool with a sun deck, professional landscaping and fireplaces. Located near schools, workplaces, and great dining and entertainment.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19 N 40th
19 N 40th St, Belleville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$950
2000 sqft
Large Family Home - Large 1.5 story , 3 bed , 2 full baths... fireplace...large dining room, family room, and sitting room....updated kitchen, Deck . (RLNE4775699)
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2753 Cedar Grove Dr
2753 Cedar Grove Drive, Belleville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1280 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Green Mount Manor - Property Id: 125779 Green Mount Manor is a beautiful community with easy access to restaurants and shopping. Direct access to highway 64 just minutes from 255.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5793 Brett Michael
5793 Brett Michael Ln, Belleville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1010 sqft
ACTIVE DUTY MILITARY, VETERAN, MEDICAL, FIRST RESPONDER, TEACHER AND SENIOR CITIZEN DISCOUNTS AVAILABLE Nestled in a beautiful, wooded location off of Frank Scott Parkway, The Oaks of Dutch Hollow is a 77-unit apartment community, which offers
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
316 North 2nd Street
316 North 2nd Street, Belleville, IL
1 Bedroom
$500
540 sqft
One Bedroom Apartment in Twelve Oaks Subdivision, 14 x 13 Eat In Kitchen with Electric Range, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, Hallway Bathroom, 13 x 10 First Bedroom and 21 x 10 Second Bedroom, Trash Service Included, Off Street Parking, No Pets
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
105 South 33rd Street
105 South 33rd Street, Belleville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
896 sqft
Two Bedroom Duplex in Sauter Heights Subdivision, 15 x 12 Living Room, 13 x 10 Kitchen Includes Glass Top Electric Range, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, Full Hallway Bathroom, 11 x 11 First Bedroom and 12 x 10 Second Bedroom, Unfinished
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1807 East BELLE Avenue
1807 East Belle Avenue, Belleville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1220 sqft
Three Bedroom House in Jefferson Heights Subdivision, Hardwood Flooring in Main Living Areas, 21 x 10 Living Room, 12 x 7 Galley Style Kitchen Includes Glass Top Electric Range, Dishwasher and Refrigerator, 10 x 10 Adjacent Dining Area, Full Hallway
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1717 LASALLE Street
1717 La Salle St, Belleville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1104 sqft
Three Bedroom in Schafers Subdivision Features Wood Flooring, 17 x 12 Living Room, 9 x 9 Dining Area, 12 x 7 Kitchen Provides Gas Electric Range, Dishwasher and Refrigerator, Second Floor Includes 17 x 10 Master Bedroom, 12 x 9 Second Bedroom and 11
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
10 South 35TH Street
10 South 35th Street, Belleville, IL
1 Bedroom
$675
681 sqft
One Bedroom Apartment in Belleville, 16 x 14 Living Room, 12 x 11 Kitchen Provides Electric Range, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, Full Hallway Bathroom, 13 x 10 Bedroom, Water, Sewer and Trash Included, Off Street Parking, Available 06/01/2020.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
423 South 21st Street
423 South 21st Street, Belleville, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
View Guided Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/4ZOukHgP0BM Fully renovated! All new kitchen appliances, cabinets, countertops ! New LVP flooring! Freshly painted! New bathroom! Stackable Washer/Dryer in unit.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2009 WEXFORD GREEN Way
2009 Wexford Green Way, Belleville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1880 sqft
Three Bedroom Duplex in Fox Valley Subdivision, Wood Laminate Flooring Throughout Most of Main Floor, 19 x 14 Living Room Features Gas Fireplace, 14 x 13 Dining Area Walks Out to Back Patio, 11 x 20 Kitchen Provides Attractive Maple Cabinetry, Glass
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
405 North Illinois Street
405 North Illinois Street, Belleville, IL
Studio
$1,500
7699 sqft
Don't miss the opportunity to locate your business here! Open floor plan with beautiful handcrafted reception/check out desk on main level. Full basement offers endless possibilities.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1660 Shadow Ridge Court
1660 Shadow Ridge Ct, Belleville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
912 sqft
ACTIVE DUTY MILITARY, VETERAN, MEDICAL, FIRST RESPONDER, TEACHER & SENIOR CITIZEN DISCOUNTS AVAILABLE. POOL!!! Shadow Ridge is an apartment community conveniently located off IL Route 161, minutes to Downtown St.
Results within 1 mile of Belleville
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:09pm
5 Units Available
Willow Park
1151 Roger Ave, Swansea, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$770
792 sqft
Stylish apartments for a relaxing lifestyle. Features include a swimming pool and sun deck. Each apartment has a full kitchen and air conditioning. Located near the beautiful historic city of Belleville.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
1401 N Illinois St. Lot 27
1401 North Illinois Street, Swansea, IL
2 Bedrooms
$675
728 sqft
Welcome to 1401 N. Illinois St. Lot #27 at Swansea MH Park. Swansea MH Park is located in Swansea, Illinois right off 159 near downtown Belleville and close to shopping and restaurants.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2547 LONDON Lane
2547 London Lane, Shiloh, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
Two Story House with Wooded Lot in Villages at Wingate Subdivision, Open Floor Plan with Hardwood Flooring Throughout Main Living Areas, 14 x 13 Living Room, 14 x 12 Kitchen with Pantry ad Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Top Electric Range with
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
525 MILLSTONE Drive
525 Millstone Drive, St. Clair County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2011 sqft
Three Bedroom Home in Weatherstone Subdivision, Ceramic Tiled Foyer Entry, 19 x 14 Living Room Features Brick Hearth Fireplace with Wooden Mantle, 14 x 11 Kitchen Includes Gas Range, Dishwasher and Side by Side Refrigerator, Pantry Storage, 14 x 11
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
26 JUSTICE Drive
26 Justice Dr, St. Clair County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
735 sqft
Duplex in Friendly Acres Subdivision Features Wood Flooring Throughout Main Living Areas, 15 x 13 Living Room, 14 x 8 Eat In Kitchen Includes Electric Range, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, Full Half Bathroom, 12 x 11 First Bedroom, 11 x 10
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Edgemont
1 Unit Available
8213 STATE Street
8213 State Street, East St. Louis, IL
Studio
$650
4259 sqft
EXTREMELY NICE BUILDING FOR LEASE. PERFECT LOCATION!! CAN LEASE RIGHT SIDE FOR ONLY $800 A MONTH. LEFT SIDE HAS BEEN RENTED. TOTALLY RENOVATED IN 2007, INCLUDING HVAC. THREE OFFICES ON EACH SIDE, WHICH INCLUDES A LARGE OPEN AREA PER SIDE.
Results within 5 miles of Belleville
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
7 Units Available
Green Mount Lakes
1200 Greenfield Pl, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1330 sqft
Near Interstate 64 and downtown, these one- to three-bedroom units feature vaulted ceilings, breakfast nooks, walk-in closets and resort-style pools. Apartment amenities include new carpet, and spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
9 Units Available
Park Terrace Apartments
1 Park Terrace Ln, Fairview Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$785
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
850 sqft
A variety of one- and two-bedrooms located across from Beautiful Park. Amenities include fully loaded kitchens, dishwashers, frost-free refrigerators, central air, optional fireplaces and more.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
15 Units Available
Villas At Crystal Lake
3735 Round Hill Rd, Swansea, IL
1 Bedroom
$965
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
954 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
16 Units Available
Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes
1301 Centerpoint Circle, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1179 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes
1452 Cantwell Ln, Swansea, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1294 sqft
Great Place To Call Home!!!! Townhomes available for May and June Move Ins!!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Belleville, the median rent is $650 for a studio, $737 for a 1-bedroom, $957 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,268 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Belleville, check out our monthly Belleville Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Belleville area include Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Belleville from include St. Louis, St. Charles, O'Fallon, Chesterfield, and Florissant.
