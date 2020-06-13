AL
85 Apartments for rent in Alton, IL

📍

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1306 Spaulding
1306 Spaulding St, Alton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$650
1039 sqft
3br's all on main level. Newer paint and flooring throughout. 2 car detached garage for storage. Enclosed front porch. Main floor laundry. 1 year lease. Rent is $650 with $50 going to sewer and trash. Apply online.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
921 WASHINGTON
921 Washington Avenue, Alton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 921 WASHINGTON in Alton.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1013 Brown
1013 Brown St, Alton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1013 Brown in Alton.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
231 Wisconsin
231 Wisconsin Avenue, Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 231 Wisconsin in Alton.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2410 Maxey
2410 Maxey Street, Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
780 sqft
2-bedroom, 1-bath apartment. Stove, dishwasher and refrigerator provided. Sewer and trash are included. Pets under 30 lbs. negotiable with $300 pet deposit.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2618 Plainview
2618 Plainview Ter, Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom home with central air, partially finished basement, porch and fenced in back yard with trash included in rent. Broker owned. QUALIFICATIONS: We charge a $40 application fee for each adult applicant.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3511 College Avenue
3511 College Ave, Alton, IL
Studio
$1,384
5520 sqft
Business district location in Alton - Located on Hwy. 140 - College Ave. Minutes from I-255. Full brick office building.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3018 College
3018 College Ave, Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$575
800 sqft
HELLO DENTAL STUDENTS!!! Nice 2 bedroom apartment across the street from the SIU Dental school. Broker owned. QUALIFICATIONS: We charge a $40 application fee for each adult applicant. This pays for a nationwide background and credit check.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
200 North CENTER Drive
200 West Center Drive, Alton, IL
Studio
$3,645
Independent building adjacent to Alton Square Mall. Easy access to Homer Adams Pkwy via Alby St. Close to major retail, medical, restaurants, banks and hub of Alton/Godfrey. Suite F offers 800 - 3500 SF. Nicely finished or can finish to suit tenant.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2201 State
2201 State St, Alton, IL
Studio
$850
984 sqft
1 story brick ranch ideal for a commercial application. This building has previously been used as a dentist office. The layout consists of a waiting area, reception area, and 2-3 private office spaces.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2603 East Broadway
2603 East Broadway, Alton, IL
Studio
$3,200
3978 sqft
Large showroom in this all brick commercial space with a large shop area, two overhead loading doors and two office spaces all on main level. Lower level has additional storage/shop area and one overhead door access.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1001 COLLEGE Avenue
1001 College Ave, Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
750 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment unit near upper Alton. Town Home style apartment, with living room, kitchen, 1/2 bath, & utility room on main floor, 2 bedrooms & full bath on upper level. Refrigerator & stove provided.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5310 Godfrey Rd. Apt 10
5310 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
896 sqft
Two Bedroom Condo in Godfrey - Large two bedroom condo in convenient Godfrey location. This condo features large rooms, lots of closet space, eat in kitchen, new carpet and paint throughout. Water, Sewer and Trash is included.

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
East Alton
1 Unit Available
420 Church St.
420 Church St, East Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
950 sqft
420 Church St is a single-family home with a fenced in backyard. Home features large bedrooms, large kitchen area, W/D hookups and front & back porches. Appliances are provided for the new resident. Pets are allowed with additional monthly pet rent.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1350 DADRIAN PROFESSIONAL PAR
1350 Dadrian Professional Park, Godfrey, IL
Studio
$500
Prime Godfrey Location. Move in ready office suites with private offices, private bathrooms and reception area. Appealing front courtyard and easy main level entry to foyer/lobby. Shared foyer/lobby, with interior entrance door to each suite.
Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Wood River
4 Units Available
Metro Apartments at Wood River
543 Charles Ave, Wood River, IL
1 Bedroom
$675
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metro Apartments at Wood River in Wood River.
Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
3 Units Available
Metro Apartments at Bethalto
190 Rue Sans Souci, Bethalto, IL
1 Bedroom
$615
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metro Apartments at Bethalto in Bethalto.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wood River
1 Unit Available
103 W Acton
103 East Acton Avenue, Wood River, IL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1050 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled & Ready to Rent - 103 W Acton, Wood River is move in ready! Updated throughout and professionally managed by HOMEiNVESTORS LLC. This home has been renovated from top to bottom.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
109 W 1st St.
109 W 1st St, Roxana, IL
1 Bedroom
$675
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom House in Roxana - One bedroom house all utilities included in convenient Roxana location. Lease options available. No pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5503041)

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East Alton
1 Unit Available
913 5th
913 5th St, East Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$599
1200 sqft
Nice updated 2 bedroom apartment. QUALIFICATIONS: There is a $40 application fee for each adult applicant. This pays for a nationwide credit and background check.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Wood River
1 Unit Available
1334 VIRGINIA
1334 Virginia Ave, Wood River, IL
2 Bedrooms
$575
800 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse for rent near Interstate 255. Newly updated. Trash is included in the monthly rent. Fridge and stove are provided to the tenant. Pets negotiable with pet rent. Washer and dryer hookup on main level.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
220 Corbin
220 W Corbin St, Bethalto, IL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 220 Corbin in Bethalto.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Wood River
1 Unit Available
656 CHARLES
656 Charles Ave, Wood River, IL
2 Bedrooms
$585
650 sqft
Two-bedroom townhouse 5 minutes from 255 and 2 exits from SIUE. Living room, eat-in kitchen, half bath and washer/dryer hook-up on the main level. Two bedrooms and full bath on the 2nd level. Master bedroom has two larger closets.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cottage Hills
1 Unit Available
333 VIRGINIA
333 Virginia Avenue, Rosewood Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$795
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 333 VIRGINIA in Rosewood Heights.

Median Rent in Alton

Last updated Dec. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Alton is $639, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $829.
Studio
$563
1 Bed
$639
2 Beds
$829
3+ Beds
$1,099
City GuideAlton"For me, music and life are all about style.” - Miles Davis, born in Alton, IL
Finding an Apartment in Alton
+

Renting an apartment in Alton, Illinois is delightfully free of the hurrying and scurrying that usually accompany house hunting anywhere else. For one, housing is plentiful, beautiful and affordable. Another plus is that a lot of buildings date back to the late 19th and early 20th century, so you are guaranteed a garnish of history on top of the main course of low prices and quality construction.

What’s It Going to Cost You?

Rental property prices in Alton won’t make your wallet cry; we promise! The cost of living in the city is approximately 11 percent lower than the national average. This is reflected in the home prices as well. Expect to pay no more than $1,000 for a 3 to 4 bedroom house, even less for one of the many new apartments that have come up in the city recently.

When to Rent?

You’ll find plenty of vacant rental homes all year, though it’s best to move during the summer when the weather is still pleasant and the mid-west’s famous bitter winds are far, far away. Fortunately, unlike New York or San Francisco, you’ll hardly be competing with thousands of other wide-eyed, bargain-hunting renters, so you can go about the renting process at your own pace. Properties tend to stay on the market for a decent bit of time, though be warned: You’ll still have to fight tooth, if not nail, for top homes in prime locations.

What You’ll Need

You’ll need the basics, such proof that you can pay for the home and some form of credit history. Clean attire and a professional demeanor is an added recommendation. They can even help shave a few bucks off your rent.

Alton Neighborhoods
+

Alton can be broadly divided into around 10 neighborhoods with Fosterburg dominating the northern part, and City Center the southern part. For a relatively small town, there’s plenty of variety to go about.

Fosterburg: Friendly neighbors and affordable rental homes makes this a great place to hang up your boots.

State Street/West 9th Street: Colonial era Victorian homes abound in this neighborhood full of old-world charm.

Forest Homes: Look to Forest Homes if you’re on a budget and want something with plenty of character and easy access. You'll find dozens of studio apartments to go around this part of the city.

City Center: Once the industrial heart of Alton, City Center is where the city’s residents now get together for a cup of coffee or a bottle of brew. This part of the city is filled with historical and cultural landmarks.

Cardinal Street: Cardinal Street is the hip part of Alton.

Living in Alton
+

Here are a few things to know about living in Alton:

You’ll Need a Car: Alton is a car-city. You have to have a car to get anything done here. This means that public transportation is non-existent, and places of interest are far away to keep you from walking.

Do Check out the History: Alton is the kind of city that keeps history nerds up at night. There are plenty of Civil War era landmarks, including a monument to 1354 Confederate soldiers who died in Alton prison; the Franklin House, where Lincoln debated Stephen Douglas before the 1858 senatorial elections; the Elijah P. Lovejoy Monument--a 110-foot-tall monument dedicated to Elijah Lovejoy, the abolitionist; and the Beall Mansion, a gorgeous early 20th century home designed by Lucas Pfeiffenberger.

Get Your Cameras Ready: The statue of Robert Wadlow, the tallest man in recorded history, is the kind of photo-opp Facebook was invented for.

Hear the Music: The influence of Miles Davis, who was born here, dominates the music scene. There are dozens of jazz clubs--amateur and professional--inspired by Davis’ signature sound. The Alton Symphony Orchestra also ranks among the best community orchestras in the Midwest.

Go Antique Shopping: Alton’s location--both on the map and in the history books--has made it one of the best places to go antique shopping. Need relics from the Civil War era? Coins from the Gilded Age?You’ll find plenty to go around the city’s many antique shops.

Hike Through the Limestone Bluffs: Alton is situated right next to towering limestone bluffs that dominate the city’s geography. Cycling buffs will be pleased to know that there is a bikeway that runs along the Mississippi river and goes straight through the bluffs.

Go Birdwatching: Winter sees several bald eagles migrate to the waters of the Mississippi around Alton, which has now become a major attraction for nature lovers and birdwatchers.

Alton is peaceful and beautiful. Houses are affordable and of a uniformly high quality, and there are plenty of things to do around town.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Alton?
In Alton, the median rent is $563 for a studio, $639 for a 1-bedroom, $829 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,099 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Alton, check out our monthly Alton Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Alton?
Some of the colleges located in the Alton area include Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Alton?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Alton from include St. Louis, St. Charles, O'Fallon, Chesterfield, and Florissant.

