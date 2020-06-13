85 Apartments for rent in Alton, IL

Renting an apartment in Alton, Illinois is delightfully free of the hurrying and scurrying that usually accompany house hunting anywhere else. For one, housing is plentiful, beautiful and affordable. Another plus is that a lot of buildings date back to the late 19th and early 20th century, so you are guaranteed a garnish of history on top of the main course of low prices and quality construction.

What’s It Going to Cost You?

Rental property prices in Alton won’t make your wallet cry; we promise! The cost of living in the city is approximately 11 percent lower than the national average. This is reflected in the home prices as well. Expect to pay no more than $1,000 for a 3 to 4 bedroom house, even less for one of the many new apartments that have come up in the city recently.

When to Rent?

You’ll find plenty of vacant rental homes all year, though it’s best to move during the summer when the weather is still pleasant and the mid-west’s famous bitter winds are far, far away. Fortunately, unlike New York or San Francisco, you’ll hardly be competing with thousands of other wide-eyed, bargain-hunting renters, so you can go about the renting process at your own pace. Properties tend to stay on the market for a decent bit of time, though be warned: You’ll still have to fight tooth, if not nail, for top homes in prime locations.

What You’ll Need

You’ll need the basics, such proof that you can pay for the home and some form of credit history. Clean attire and a professional demeanor is an added recommendation. They can even help shave a few bucks off your rent.