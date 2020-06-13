159 Apartments for rent in St. Charles, MO📍
Though it may be best known for its history — people actually book weddings on the city’s Main Street, founded in the 1800s — St. Charles keeps up with the times and has a great way of blending old with new and hip. As the second largest city in Missouri, St. Charles continues to grow and prosper without losing sight of its values.
Let’s see what adventures await you in St. Charles!
St. Charles has a lot of charm, great family neighborhoods and a downtown area that is a mix of historical buildings and trendy restaurants and shops. Views from each end of the city are inspiring, filled with trees, greenery and lakes. The city itself is pretty small but full of things to do and scenic views no matter which end of town you call home.
New Town: New Town is a young community based on old, community friendly, traditional neighborhoods (five to be exact) in one small area. Located in Historic St. Charles, New Town is a mixed community with its own businesses, shops, sports clubs and housing. Houses here are in apartment or townhome form, all very reminiscent of a Rockwell painting, done up in bright colors and sitting close by each other. Apartments are available above businesses and or in townhome form. Here, they’re called “apartment mansions” or “townhome mansions,” so feel free to flaunt the fancy when you move in. Ranging in size from 700 square feet to 1300, residents can take their pick between courtyard views ($1200), garden views or simple one-bedroom places with a garage ($900). Young professionals, families and seniors call this St. Charles gem home. $$$-$$$$
West Charles: An upper middle class section of St. Charles, close to St. Peter, the western part of St. Charles has good schools, established/medium-sized homes lived in by families and young professionals. Many of the subdivisions here are full of executives and affluent folks and apartment living is full of perks (fitness centers, jogging trails, racquetball, paid utilities and free cable!). Though the area is considered “well-to-do,” the rental prices are reasonable, and a two-bedroom apartment can be scored for around $600. Living in this end of town offers proximity to I-70, historic St. Charles and great shopping locations. $$-$$$
East St. Charles: In and around the eastern section of the city (near the Hwy 94/I-70 corridor), you will find a vibrant, upper/middle-income community full of great homes and luxury apartment living. East St. Charles is the perfect location for commuters and those who like to be active—there are a ton of lakes and parks here. Renters can choose from studios (about $500), apartments (2 bedroom/$765) or townhomes ($790) in most communities in East St. Charles. Living here also puts you minutes away from St. Louis. $$-$$$$
Downtown St. Charles: Pretty much where the city began, Downtown is oozing with history. It’s located on the riverfront and filled with great places to live, dine and shop if you’re into those things. Tourists flock here for the horse drawn carriages and festivals (Bring your lederhosen, there’s a huge Oktoberfest here!) while residents stay for the scenery and cozy living. Some apartments are set atop the local businesses, exuding a quaint/yesteryear kind of vibe, you know, just in case the horse drawn carriage didn’t drive that point home. If living a few blocks away from the historic section of downtown is more your speed, there are plenty of apartments nearby that feature luxury living, garden style apartments with perfect highway access (70, 270) right in the heart of the city. One-bedrooms typically start around $445. $$-$$$
Winters are cold, so if you can snag an apartment with a fireplace or heat included in the rent, do it. Many offer them as an upgrade or an amenity, and come January, it’s worth every penny. The same goes for a garage or covered parking. Ice, and the salt used to clean the streets, can ruin a perfectly good ride. Plus, you’re less likely to freeze your tail off if your car is kept in a cozy garage.
Most apartment complexes in St. Charles include many, if not all, of your utilities in your rent. Sometimes this includes cable! Lookout, you’ve hit the big time. Keep this in mind when looking at pricing. That said, rent in St. Charles is still fairly reasonable.
The city is huge on “going green.” Recycled goods are collected from homes once a week and there are various commuter parking spots located off I-70 where you can leave your car and hitch a ride to help cut back on traffic pollution.
The St. Charles Area Transit (aka SCAT) has five bus routes running five days a week. Wanna travel at the speed of light? We thought you’d never ask, because it’s impossible (so far). Still, Metrolink, St. Louis’ light rail system has light in the name, and it’s a good way from St. Charles to the Greater St. Louis area, as well as to Illinois…and back (it just takes much, much longer than light)! You can be at the Gateway Arch or a Cardinals game in no time via the Metrolink.
For those who like to travel the open highway with the wind in their hair, there’s a bevy of highway systems at your disposal. I-70 runs east and west and can take you to St. Louis or west to St. Peters. Hwy 94 will run you north and south, bringing you downtown, to Lindenwood University and eventually connect you southbound with Hwy 64. Another highway to rely on when maneuvering around the city is Hwy 370, often used as an alternate route to I-70, when heading east to St. Louis and beyond.
St. Charles started off with a bang. It was a town filled with explorers, doers and dreamers. Today, it’s filled with friendly Midwestern/Southern (another conversation for another day) folks just looking to make a good life and enjoy what the city has to offer. Nature, history, minor league sports and university life merge in this small Missouri town.
It may be old but don’t call it boring and it may be small but don’t call it meek. Simply call it St. Charles (San Carlos, if you’re so inclined), and call it your home. Good luck and happy hunting!
June 2020 St. Charles Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 St. Charles Rent Report. St. Charles rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Charles rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
St. Charles rents declined over the past month
St. Charles rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in St. Charles stand at $824 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,069 for a two-bedroom. St. Charles' year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.
Rents rising across the St. Louis Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of St. Charles, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the St. Louis metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- St. Peters has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,211, while one-bedrooms go for $932.
- Over the past month, Chesterfield has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,369, while one-bedrooms go for $1,054.
- Ballwin has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,375; rents were up 0.1% over the past month and 1.9% over the past year.
- Hazelwood has the least expensive rents in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $866; rents remained steady over the past month.
St. Charles rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in St. Charles, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. St. Charles is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Missouri as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.8% in Springfield and 1.1% in Kansas City.
- St. Charles' median two-bedroom rent of $1,069 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in St. Charles.
- While St. Charles' rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in St. Charles than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in St. Charles.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.