159 Apartments for rent in St. Charles, MO

Neighborhood Breakdown

St. Charles has a lot of charm, great family neighborhoods and a downtown area that is a mix of historical buildings and trendy restaurants and shops. Views from each end of the city are inspiring, filled with trees, greenery and lakes. The city itself is pretty small but full of things to do and scenic views no matter which end of town you call home.

New Town: New Town is a young community based on old, community friendly, traditional neighborhoods (five to be exact) in one small area. Located in Historic St. Charles, New Town is a mixed community with its own businesses, shops, sports clubs and housing. Houses here are in apartment or townhome form, all very reminiscent of a Rockwell painting, done up in bright colors and sitting close by each other. Apartments are available above businesses and or in townhome form. Here, they’re called “apartment mansions” or “townhome mansions,” so feel free to flaunt the fancy when you move in. Ranging in size from 700 square feet to 1300, residents can take their pick between courtyard views ($1200), garden views or simple one-bedroom places with a garage ($900). Young professionals, families and seniors call this St. Charles gem home. $$$-$$$$

West Charles: An upper middle class section of St. Charles, close to St. Peter, the western part of St. Charles has good schools, established/medium-sized homes lived in by families and young professionals. Many of the subdivisions here are full of executives and affluent folks and apartment living is full of perks (fitness centers, jogging trails, racquetball, paid utilities and free cable!). Though the area is considered “well-to-do,” the rental prices are reasonable, and a two-bedroom apartment can be scored for around $600. Living in this end of town offers proximity to I-70, historic St. Charles and great shopping locations. $$-$$$

East St. Charles: In and around the eastern section of the city (near the Hwy 94/I-70 corridor), you will find a vibrant, upper/middle-income community full of great homes and luxury apartment living. East St. Charles is the perfect location for commuters and those who like to be active—there are a ton of lakes and parks here. Renters can choose from studios (about $500), apartments (2 bedroom/$765) or townhomes ($790) in most communities in East St. Charles. Living here also puts you minutes away from St. Louis. $$-$$$$

Downtown St. Charles: Pretty much where the city began, Downtown is oozing with history. It’s located on the riverfront and filled with great places to live, dine and shop if you’re into those things. Tourists flock here for the horse drawn carriages and festivals (Bring your lederhosen, there’s a huge Oktoberfest here!) while residents stay for the scenery and cozy living. Some apartments are set atop the local businesses, exuding a quaint/yesteryear kind of vibe, you know, just in case the horse drawn carriage didn’t drive that point home. If living a few blocks away from the historic section of downtown is more your speed, there are plenty of apartments nearby that feature luxury living, garden style apartments with perfect highway access (70, 270) right in the heart of the city. One-bedrooms typically start around $445. $$-$$$