Last updated June 13 2020 at 11:44 AM

159 Apartments for rent in St. Charles, MO

Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
50 Units Available
Sun Valley Lake
1300 Sun Lake Dr, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$743
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$997
931 sqft
Sun Valley Lake Apartments is truly a unique property in St. Charles, Missouri. How many apartment communities could you have lunch on a private island? Ours makes picnicking a fun and close to home adventure.
Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
46 Units Available
Sunbrook
3600 Harry S Truman Ext, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$695
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$744
462 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$852
614 sqft
The beautifully renovated Sunbrook Apartments have all of the features and amenities you look for in a home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Boulders at Katy Trail
100 Katy Trail Ln, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,074
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SPECIAL - $1000 off select lease terms! Located in the heart of St. Charles county, The Boulders at Katy Trail is just a short drive from popular entertainment venues such as the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Ameristar Casino, St.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Villages of Bogey Hills
2200 Lake Ct, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$968
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$795
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
933 sqft
The Villages of Bogey Hills offers modern apartments and townhouses in Charles, MO, right near the Bogey Hills Country Club off of 1-70 and 1-370. In-unit laundry, and access to pools and a gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Promenade at New Town
3301 Domain St, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$935
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
529 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
996 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Promenade at New Town staff.
Last updated June 12 at 06:57pm
20 Units Available
Capital at St. Charles
10 San Miguel Dr, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$840
2 Bedrooms
$905
Renovated apartments in a modern community, just off Interstate 70. Fitness center, on-site maintenance, swimming pool, package receiving services and clubhouse. Spacious apartments overlook the grounds. Short-term leases available.
Last updated June 13 at 06:13am
18 Units Available
The Reserve at Fountainview
1000 Fountainview Circle, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,175
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1310 sqft
Experience the finest apartments in St. Charles, Missouri at The Reserve at Fountainview.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Residences At Streets Of St Charles
1650 Beale St, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$940
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1168 sqft
Situated in the Streets of Charles development. Apartment amenities include wood-finish plank floors and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Select homes boast Missouri River views. Community features an infinity pool, gym and complimentary garage parking.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1005 Pine St.
1005 Pine Street, St. Charles, MO
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhome in the heart of St. Charles! - This cozy townhome features newer living room carpet, newer kitchen flooring and beautiful hardwood floors upstairs. In the back yard there's a private courtyard and a closet/shed for extra storage.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
619 Boschert Dr
619 Boschert Drive, St. Charles, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
950 sqft
Located in the prestigious Shoal Creek community of Kansas City and only responsibleents away from major highways including 152, 35, and 435, WildOak puts you in the center of Clay county living! Enjoy the convenience of easy access to downtown KC

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
610 Clark
610 Clark Street, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$800
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 610 Clark in St. Charles. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
162 South Brighton Park Court
162 South Brighton Park Court, St. Charles, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2560 sqft
Turn the key and move into this impressive 4 bedroom 2.5 bath two story with over 2500 sq. ft of well appointed living space! This home sits on a beautifully landscaped lot facing common ground. Double doors open into a den/living room.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2004 N 5th St.
2004 North Fifth Street, St. Charles, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1290 sqft
2004 N 5th St. Available 05/22/20 Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bathroom in St.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
407 Pallardy Lane
407 Pallardy Lane, St. Charles, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2952 sqft
Great location! Great house! Newer home with all the amenities. Custom 42" kitchen cabinets w/granite counters, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, separate dining room & family room with gas fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
3249-1 Domain St.
3249 Domain St, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$900
600 sqft
Located in the heart of New Town St.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1112 Chargene
1112 Chargene Street, St. Charles, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
888 sqft
Still occupied, do not disturb tenants. Cozy 2 bed 1 bath ready for new tenants in the heart of St. Charles. Unit features new flooring throughout, off street parking, and private finished basement with washer/dryer hook up.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2417 West Adams
2417 West Adams Street, St. Charles, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1360 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in excellent location! This home boasts an eat in kitchen, dishwasher, family/rec room and more. Kitchen has a large glass sliding door that walks out to the patio and fenced yard.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1841 Sherman Drive
1841 Sherman Drive, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$2,200
5000 sqft
Conveniently located at I-70 and Hwy 94 this location is perfect for an attorney, mortgage company or a realtor. This space is 2,400 sf, is on the main level and is offered at $2,200/month (Gross).

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1847 Sherman Drive
1847 Sherman Drive, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$1,000
5000 sqft
Conveniently located at I-70 and Hwy 94 this location is perfect for an attorney, mortgage company or a realtor. This space is 1,150 sf, is on the main level and is offered at $1,00/month (Gross).

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3313 Domain Street
3313 Domain St, St. Charles, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1125 sqft
Second floor Live/Work SPACIOUS town home located in the HEART of New Town! This 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home is CLEAN, BRIGHT, and ready to go.
Results within 1 mile of St. Charles
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
17 Units Available
Sun River Village
100 Broadridge Ln, St. Peters, MO
1 Bedroom
$904
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
931 sqft
Spacious apartments on tree-lined property. Natural light and fireplaces. Units have walk-in closets and air conditioning. Located along the Missouri River. Tennis court and indoor pool on site.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Celtic Crossing
1200 Belfast Drive, St. Peters, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,036
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,574
1410 sqft
Celtic Crossing Apartments in St. Peters, MO offers luxury living and a convenient location at your fingertips. St.
Last updated June 12 at 09:43am
12 Units Available
PURE St. Peters Apartments
2100 Pure St, St. Peters, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
PURE St. Peters offers modern 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, with amazing walkability to shops, restaurants and stores.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
524 Bardic Circle
524 Bardic Circle, St. Peters, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1519 sqft
Beautiful spacious apartment in an elite neighborhood across Harvester Church - 3 Bed 2 Bath apartment for renewable Sub-lease with a great lawn and road view with good on-demand maintenance personnel 24/7.

Median Rent in St. Charles

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in St. Charles is $823, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,069.
Studio
$726
1 Bed
$823
2 Beds
$1,069
3+ Beds
$1,416
City GuideSt. Charles
Around this part of the “Show Me State,” there are a lot of Saints (Louis, Peters, John). But there is only one St. Charles. This river town was once flocked to by pioneers and visitors who had traveled downstream (ala Oregon Trail style) in hopes of bartering, settling into the community and find a better way of life. The hometown to American folklore heroes such as Daniel Boone, St. Charles was and is a town based on strong values and American ideals.

Though it may be best known for its history — people actually book weddings on the city’s Main Street, founded in the 1800s — St. Charles keeps up with the times and has a great way of blending old with new and hip. As the second largest city in Missouri, St. Charles continues to grow and prosper without losing sight of its values.

Let’s see what adventures await you in St. Charles!

Neighborhood Breakdown

St. Charles has a lot of charm, great family neighborhoods and a downtown area that is a mix of historical buildings and trendy restaurants and shops. Views from each end of the city are inspiring, filled with trees, greenery and lakes. The city itself is pretty small but full of things to do and scenic views no matter which end of town you call home.

New Town: New Town is a young community based on old, community friendly, traditional neighborhoods (five to be exact) in one small area. Located in Historic St. Charles, New Town is a mixed community with its own businesses, shops, sports clubs and housing. Houses here are in apartment or townhome form, all very reminiscent of a Rockwell painting, done up in bright colors and sitting close by each other. Apartments are available above businesses and or in townhome form. Here, they’re called “apartment mansions” or “townhome mansions,” so feel free to flaunt the fancy when you move in. Ranging in size from 700 square feet to 1300, residents can take their pick between courtyard views ($1200), garden views or simple one-bedroom places with a garage ($900). Young professionals, families and seniors call this St. Charles gem home. $$$-$$$$

West Charles: An upper middle class section of St. Charles, close to St. Peter, the western part of St. Charles has good schools, established/medium-sized homes lived in by families and young professionals. Many of the subdivisions here are full of executives and affluent folks and apartment living is full of perks (fitness centers, jogging trails, racquetball, paid utilities and free cable!). Though the area is considered “well-to-do,” the rental prices are reasonable, and a two-bedroom apartment can be scored for around $600. Living in this end of town offers proximity to I-70, historic St. Charles and great shopping locations. $$-$$$

East St. Charles: In and around the eastern section of the city (near the Hwy 94/I-70 corridor), you will find a vibrant, upper/middle-income community full of great homes and luxury apartment living. East St. Charles is the perfect location for commuters and those who like to be active—there are a ton of lakes and parks here. Renters can choose from studios (about $500), apartments (2 bedroom/$765) or townhomes ($790) in most communities in East St. Charles. Living here also puts you minutes away from St. Louis. $$-$$$$

Downtown St. Charles: Pretty much where the city began, Downtown is oozing with history. It’s located on the riverfront and filled with great places to live, dine and shop if you’re into those things. Tourists flock here for the horse drawn carriages and festivals (Bring your lederhosen, there’s a huge Oktoberfest here!) while residents stay for the scenery and cozy living. Some apartments are set atop the local businesses, exuding a quaint/yesteryear kind of vibe, you know, just in case the horse drawn carriage didn’t drive that point home. If living a few blocks away from the historic section of downtown is more your speed, there are plenty of apartments nearby that feature luxury living, garden style apartments with perfect highway access (70, 270) right in the heart of the city. One-bedrooms typically start around $445. $$-$$$

Show Me the Money: Rental Tips

Winters are cold, so if you can snag an apartment with a fireplace or heat included in the rent, do it. Many offer them as an upgrade or an amenity, and come January, it’s worth every penny. The same goes for a garage or covered parking. Ice, and the salt used to clean the streets, can ruin a perfectly good ride. Plus, you’re less likely to freeze your tail off if your car is kept in a cozy garage.

Most apartment complexes in St. Charles include many, if not all, of your utilities in your rent. Sometimes this includes cable! Lookout, you’ve hit the big time. Keep this in mind when looking at pricing. That said, rent in St. Charles is still fairly reasonable.

The city is huge on “going green.” Recycled goods are collected from homes once a week and there are various commuter parking spots located off I-70 where you can leave your car and hitch a ride to help cut back on traffic pollution.

Sauntering Around St. Charles

The St. Charles Area Transit (aka SCAT) has five bus routes running five days a week. Wanna travel at the speed of light? We thought you’d never ask, because it’s impossible (so far). Still, Metrolink, St. Louis’ light rail system has light in the name, and it’s a good way from St. Charles to the Greater St. Louis area, as well as to Illinois…and back (it just takes much, much longer than light)! You can be at the Gateway Arch or a Cardinals game in no time via the Metrolink.

For those who like to travel the open highway with the wind in their hair, there’s a bevy of highway systems at your disposal. I-70 runs east and west and can take you to St. Louis or west to St. Peters. Hwy 94 will run you north and south, bringing you downtown, to Lindenwood University and eventually connect you southbound with Hwy 64. Another highway to rely on when maneuvering around the city is Hwy 370, often used as an alternate route to I-70, when heading east to St. Louis and beyond.

St. Charles started off with a bang. It was a town filled with explorers, doers and dreamers. Today, it’s filled with friendly Midwestern/Southern (another conversation for another day) folks just looking to make a good life and enjoy what the city has to offer. Nature, history, minor league sports and university life merge in this small Missouri town.

It may be old but don’t call it boring and it may be small but don’t call it meek. Simply call it St. Charles (San Carlos, if you’re so inclined), and call it your home. Good luck and happy hunting!

June 2020 St. Charles Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 St. Charles Rent Report. St. Charles rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Charles rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

St. Charles rents declined over the past month

St. Charles rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in St. Charles stand at $824 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,069 for a two-bedroom. St. Charles' year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the St. Louis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of St. Charles, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the St. Louis metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • St. Peters has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,211, while one-bedrooms go for $932.
    • Over the past month, Chesterfield has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,369, while one-bedrooms go for $1,054.
    • Ballwin has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,375; rents were up 0.1% over the past month and 1.9% over the past year.
    • Hazelwood has the least expensive rents in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $866; rents remained steady over the past month.

    St. Charles rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in St. Charles, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. St. Charles is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Missouri as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.8% in Springfield and 1.1% in Kansas City.
    • St. Charles' median two-bedroom rent of $1,069 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in St. Charles.
    • While St. Charles' rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in St. Charles than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in St. Charles.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    St. Louis
    $730
    $940
    0.1%
    0.9%
    St. Charles
    $820
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    St. Peters
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.4%
    2.2%
    Florissant
    $770
    $1,000
    0
    0.6%
    Chesterfield
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    1.4%
    Belleville
    $740
    $960
    0
    0.4%
    Ballwin
    $1,060
    $1,370
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Maryland Heights
    $860
    $1,120
    -0.3%
    0.6%
    Hazelwood
    $670
    $870
    0
    0.2%
    Collinsville
    $700
    $910
    0.2%
    0.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in St. Charles?
    In St. Charles, the median rent is $726 for a studio, $823 for a 1-bedroom, $1,069 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,416 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in St. Charles, check out our monthly St. Charles Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around St. Charles?
    Some of the colleges located in the St. Charles area include Lindenwood University, Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, and Ranken Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to St. Charles?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to St. Charles from include St. Louis, O'Fallon, Chesterfield, Florissant, and St. Peters.

