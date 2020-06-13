122 Apartments for rent in St. Peters, MO

St. Peters, Missouri

Welcome to St. Peters, apartment hunter, a town voted one of the top cities to live in the state of Missouri. Lucky you, eh? St. Peters is located in St. Charles County, northeast of St. Louis and just west of St. Charles. Going by the simple nickname of “My Hometown,” St. Peters is home to the nation’s largest shopping mall (Mid River Mall), a renowned recreation center, two veteran memorials and over 50,000 (and growing) residents. It’s location, right in the heart of I-70, makes it’s an ideal living and working location for Missouri residents.

Another perk St. Peters has to offer is the ability to take advantage of the city’s impressive park system – one of the largest in the state with 21 parks/trails totaling 1,000 acres in size. With that, it should come as no shock to learn that St. Peters residents are pretty active people who get outside every chance the weather permits. Speaking of weather, it gets a bit cold here from December to April, hence the need for the large indoor rec center (Rec-Plex). Joining the movers and shakers of St. Peters requires some apartment hunting, though, and finding the perfect neighborhood for you and yours is of the utmost importance (that’s why you’re here, isn’t it?). Overall, there are about 200 neighborhoods and subdivisions in St. Peters. That can seem a tad overwhelming or a bit hard to navigate, so here are the most desirable living locations in the city.

North St. Peters, or just north of I-70, is appealing to people from all walks of life due to the proximity to wineries, eateries, hospitals, parks, the Rec-Plex, the highway and historic Main Street. The single-family homes in the north end tend to be a bit on the large, okay, huge side. The apartments are just as lofty and often feature upgraded amenities, gated access and free resident breakfasts on the weekends. The area is home to working professionals and families, as well as the many veterans whom the city of St. Peters is beyond proud to call residents.

Southeast St. Peters is only minutes from St. Charles and very close to Highway 94, for all you commuters. This end of town features apartments that are bit more established, though renovated, that often feature fireplaces and fitness centers. The neighborhoods here are very family friendly with great school zones to boot. Residents flock here for the easy access to St. Charles, the highways, local parks, conservation areas and affordable housing, as it tends to be a bit cheaper to rent in this end of town.

As for the heart of St. Peters, or the downtown area, there really isn’t much in the way of living areas. Still, what this city’s downtown lacks in skyscrapers and high rises, it makes up for in tranquil surroundings and culture. In fact, for those who love the arts, downtown St. Peters welcomes you with open arms with available art classes and weekend writing groups for newbies and vets alike.

Patriotism, community involvement and an active lifestyle are three things that make St. Peters the kind of place people proudly call “my hometown.” Here’s to your new apartment in your new hometown.