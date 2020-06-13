Apartment List
/
MO
/
st peters
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:41 PM

122 Apartments for rent in St. Peters, MO

📍
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
17 Units Available
Sun River Village
100 Broadridge Ln, St. Peters, MO
1 Bedroom
$904
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
931 sqft
Spacious apartments on tree-lined property. Natural light and fireplaces. Units have walk-in closets and air conditioning. Located along the Missouri River. Tennis court and indoor pool on site.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
7 Units Available
Celtic Crossing
1200 Belfast Drive, St. Peters, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,036
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,574
1410 sqft
Celtic Crossing Apartments in St. Peters, MO offers luxury living and a convenient location at your fingertips. St.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 09:43am
12 Units Available
PURE St. Peters Apartments
2100 Pure St, St. Peters, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
PURE St. Peters offers modern 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, with amazing walkability to shops, restaurants and stores.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
331 Westminster Drive
331 Westminster Drive, St. Peters, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1608 sqft
UPDATED OLDER HOME CHARM! If you love all the character older homes have to offer but with all the modern updates, you'll love this 3Bed/2Bath hidden gem in the heart of St. Peters.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
524 Bardic Circle
524 Bardic Circle, St. Peters, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1519 sqft
Beautiful spacious apartment in an elite neighborhood across Harvester Church - 3 Bed 2 Bath apartment for renewable Sub-lease with a great lawn and road view with good on-demand maintenance personnel 24/7.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
93 Jane Drive
93 Jane Drive, St. Peters, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1508 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications 3 Bedroom 2 Bath ranch, 2 car garage, large deck off of the back of the house with an unfinished basement.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
60 Gailwood Drive
60 Gailwood Drive, St. Peters, MO
Studio
$742
3850 sqft
Beautiful office space in great area with high traffic on Jungermann Rd. 742 sf +/- of open area with a private bathroom is available for YOU NOW! Lease rate is only $12.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Cave Springs Estates
1 Unit Available
1354 Blue Ridge
1354 Blue Ridge Drive, St. Peters, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1756 sqft
Finished family room, bedroom and bath in basement with walkout to fenced back yard. Deposit $1475. New carpet and paint throughout. Pets okay subject to approval and $500 per pet deposit and $25 per month per pet. Agent is Owner.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Turnberry
1 Unit Available
450 Benton Drive
450 Benton Drive, St. Peters, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1051 sqft
This rental condo is packed with features that will delight you! It is located in a quiet corner on the ground floor (no steps!), with a gorgeous patio that has space for your grill.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
14 Jody Drive
14 Jody Drive, St. Peters, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1248 sqft
Three bedroom/three bath home for lease in Brookmount Estates! Laminate wood flooring throughout the entire main level except the kitchen & baths that have ceramic tile. The family room has skylights & vaulted ceilings.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Turnberry
1 Unit Available
430 Benton Drive
430 Benton Drive, St. Peters, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1051 sqft
Enjoy carefree condo living in this spacious 2nd floor home with great features: Open floor plan, bay windows, generous bedroom sizes & closets, storage unit, private laundry room for your full-sized washer & electric dryer.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2292 Highland Hill
2292 Highland Hill Drive, St. Peters, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
888 sqft
Perfectly located 2 bed, 1 bath unit. Unit is all electric with private washer/dryer hook ups located in the downstairs storage locker. This 888 sqft unit comes with 2 assigned parking spaces, access to subdivision pool, and free trash service.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1232 Jungermann Road
1232 Jungermann Road, St. Peters, MO
Studio
$1,890
6480 sqft
Unit 1232 is a 1,620 sf main level office space that features 4 offices, a conference room, reception area/assistants office, closets for storage, and a private bathroom.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1234 Jungermann Road
1234 Jungermann Road, St. Peters, MO
Studio
$1,620
1620 sqft
Unit 1234 is a 1,620 sf lower level office space that features 4 offices, a conference room, reception area/assistants office, break room with a kitchenette, closets for storage, and a private bathroom.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
745 Sugar Glen
745 Sugar Glen Drive, St. Peters, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
1040 sqft
Spacious 2 bed, 2 full bath upper level condo available for lease! Master bedroom has it's own full bath and walk in closet, 2nd bath has plenty of counter space. Good sized living room with walk out deck for enjoying the beautiful weather.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Hickory Ridge
1 Unit Available
30 Amberly
30 Amberly Drive, St. Peters, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1362 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
883 Boca Raton
883 Boca Raton Drive, St. Peters, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1280 sqft
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL CURRENT TENANT VACATES, DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT TENANTS. Perfectly located 2 bed/2.5 bath townhouse.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2043 Trade Center Drive
2043 Trade Center Drive, St. Peters, MO
Studio
$3,200
Conveniently located near Hwy 79 and I-70 4,400 sf, 1200 sf warehouse, 3200 sf office Jack and Jill Bathrooms 4 large offices 1,700 sf bullpen area Kitchen area with stove 2- 9’x10’ dock doors 11’x14’ drive in door 22’ tall clear span warehouse

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7421 Mexico Road
7421 Mexico Road, St. Peters, MO
Studio
$1,750
1300 sqft
ALL NEW LUXURY VINYL PLANKS AND PAINT THROUGHOUT. Professional office space available for Lease. Unit fronts Mexico Road. Four private offices, conference room, reception area & storage/break room. Crown molding & 8' doors throughout.
Results within 1 mile of St. Peters
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
4 Units Available
Harmony Ridge
1601 Cottleville Pkwy, Cottleville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1277 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Harmony Ridge in Cottleville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:34pm
44 Units Available
Sunbrook
3600 Harry S Truman Ext, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$695
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$744
462 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$852
614 sqft
The beautifully renovated Sunbrook Apartments have all of the features and amenities you look for in a home.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:57pm
20 Units Available
Capital at St. Charles
10 San Miguel Dr, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$840
2 Bedrooms
$905
Renovated apartments in a modern community, just off Interstate 70. Fitness center, on-site maintenance, swimming pool, package receiving services and clubhouse. Spacious apartments overlook the grounds. Short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
18 Units Available
The Reserve at Fountainview
1000 Fountainview Circle, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,175
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1310 sqft
Experience the finest apartments in St. Charles, Missouri at The Reserve at Fountainview.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunny Meadows Estates
1 Unit Available
10 Gary Glen Dr
10 Gary Glen Drive, St. Charles County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
This is the home you have been looking for! This well maintained Split-Level home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and plenty of space for everything you need! - This is the home you have been looking for! This well maintained Split-Level home features

Median Rent in St. Peters

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in St. Peters is $932, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,210.
Studio
$822
1 Bed
$932
2 Beds
$1,210
3+ Beds
$1,603
City GuideSt. Peters
St. Peters, Missouri

Welcome to St. Peters, apartment hunter, a town voted one of the top cities to live in the state of Missouri. Lucky you, eh? St. Peters is located in St. Charles County, northeast of St. Louis and just west of St. Charles. Going by the simple nickname of “My Hometown,” St. Peters is home to the nation’s largest shopping mall (Mid River Mall), a renowned recreation center, two veteran memorials and over 50,000 (and growing) residents. It’s location, right in the heart of I-70, makes it’s an ideal living and working location for Missouri residents.

Another perk St. Peters has to offer is the ability to take advantage of the city’s impressive park system – one of the largest in the state with 21 parks/trails totaling 1,000 acres in size. With that, it should come as no shock to learn that St. Peters residents are pretty active people who get outside every chance the weather permits. Speaking of weather, it gets a bit cold here from December to April, hence the need for the large indoor rec center (Rec-Plex). Joining the movers and shakers of St. Peters requires some apartment hunting, though, and finding the perfect neighborhood for you and yours is of the utmost importance (that’s why you’re here, isn’t it?). Overall, there are about 200 neighborhoods and subdivisions in St. Peters. That can seem a tad overwhelming or a bit hard to navigate, so here are the most desirable living locations in the city.

North St. Peters, or just north of I-70, is appealing to people from all walks of life due to the proximity to wineries, eateries, hospitals, parks, the Rec-Plex, the highway and historic Main Street. The single-family homes in the north end tend to be a bit on the large, okay, huge side. The apartments are just as lofty and often feature upgraded amenities, gated access and free resident breakfasts on the weekends. The area is home to working professionals and families, as well as the many veterans whom the city of St. Peters is beyond proud to call residents.

Southeast St. Peters is only minutes from St. Charles and very close to Highway 94, for all you commuters. This end of town features apartments that are bit more established, though renovated, that often feature fireplaces and fitness centers. The neighborhoods here are very family friendly with great school zones to boot. Residents flock here for the easy access to St. Charles, the highways, local parks, conservation areas and affordable housing, as it tends to be a bit cheaper to rent in this end of town.

As for the heart of St. Peters, or the downtown area, there really isn’t much in the way of living areas. Still, what this city’s downtown lacks in skyscrapers and high rises, it makes up for in tranquil surroundings and culture. In fact, for those who love the arts, downtown St. Peters welcomes you with open arms with available art classes and weekend writing groups for newbies and vets alike.

Patriotism, community involvement and an active lifestyle are three things that make St. Peters the kind of place people proudly call “my hometown.” Here’s to your new apartment in your new hometown.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in St. Peters?
In St. Peters, the median rent is $822 for a studio, $932 for a 1-bedroom, $1,210 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,603 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in St. Peters, check out our monthly St. Peters Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around St. Peters?
Some of the colleges located in the St. Peters area include Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to St. Peters?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to St. Peters from include St. Louis, St. Charles, O'Fallon, Chesterfield, and Florissant.

Similar Pages

St. Peters 1 BedroomsSt. Peters 2 Bedrooms
St. Peters Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Peters Pet Friendly Places
St. Peters Studio Apartments