Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:33 PM
97 Apartments for rent in O'Fallon, IL📍
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
7 Units Available
Green Mount Lakes
1200 Greenfield Pl, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1330 sqft
Near Interstate 64 and downtown, these one- to three-bedroom units feature vaulted ceilings, breakfast nooks, walk-in closets and resort-style pools. Apartment amenities include new carpet, and spacious floor plans.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
16 Units Available
Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes
1301 Centerpoint Circle, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1179 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1493 Schwarz Meadow
1493 Schwarz Meadow Drive, O'Fallon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1493 Schwarz Meadow Available 07/16/20 - (RLNE3220422)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
105 Spruce St
105 Spruce Street, O'Fallon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
3 Bedroom House In O'Fallon! - Cute O'Fallon home in a great neighborhood! This home is centrally located with attached 1 car garage.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
206 Meadowbrook
206 Meadowbrook Drive, O'Fallon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$675
980 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath mobile home for rent in the desired O'Fallon area. Spacious living room offers area for entertainment with an open concept kitchen. Yard is fully fenced in and there is an abundance of nature to enjoy in this quiet home.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
120 North VINE Street
120 North Vine Street, O'Fallon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1560 sqft
Spacious Two Story House in Downtown OFallon Features Many Nice Updates, Wood Flooring in Main Living Areas, 16 x 15 Living Room, 14 x 13 Dining Area, 15 x 10 Kitchen Provides Gas Range and Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator Not Provided, Peninsula
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
201 LEE Drive
201 Lee Drive, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
1152 sqft
Two Story Apartment, Main Floor Provides 19 x 14 Living Room, 17 x 8 Eat In Kitchen Includes Electric Range, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, Half Bathroom and Laundry Area, Stairwell with Skylight, 16 x 11 First Bedroom and 11 x 10 Second
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
255 Eagle Ridge
255 Eagle Rdg, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
640 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Upstairs Condo. Living room with wood-burning fireplace & vaulted ceiling with skylight. Dining area with patio doors to deck. Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave & disposal. Stacked Washer/dryer in unit.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
419-8 Ponderosa Ave
419 Ponderosa Ave, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1100 sqft
View Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/-zli43b1uJo NEW WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT, NEW CARPET IN BEDROOMS & LOFT, FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT End unit with two bedrooms, 1 1/2 Baths. New laminate flooring on the main level.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
410 Colleen
410 Colleen Drive, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
2-Story townhome. The main level has a living room, dining area, kitchen, and half bath. Kitchen appliances include electric stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher with wood laminate flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
1129 Creekside Ct
1129 Creekside Court, O'Fallon, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1140 sqft
View Guided Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/LJIB1uLD8fU You will feel right at home at 1129 Creekside! New carpet on stairs and upper level! Located on a quaint cul-de-sac, this home offers three spacious levels of living space.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1136 LAZY HOLLOW Court
1136 Lazy Hollow Ct, O'Fallon, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
4100 sqft
Two Story Home in The Manors of Hearthstone Subdivision, Hardwood Flooring in Entry Foyer and 14 x 14 Formal Dining Room, 14 x 13 Formal Living Room, 23 x 21 Family Room Includes Gas Fireplace with Marble Surround, 14 x 13 Kitchen with Hardwood
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
600 North SMILEY Street
600 N Smiley Street, O'Fallon, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2100 sqft
Four Bedroom Home in Fairwood East Subdivision, Foyer Entry Opens to 15 x 13 Living Room and 13 x 12 Formal Dining Room, 19 x 12 Family Room Includes Wood Burning Fireplace, 21 x 11 Eat In Kitchen Provides Range, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
940 Evan Drive
940 Evan Dr, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1000 sqft
View Video Tour at https://youtu.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
402 Ponderosa
402 Ponderosa Ave, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1280 sqft
Two bedrooms, one and a half bath duplex with a loft. One bedroom is located on the main level, as well as a half bathroom with washer/dryer hookups. The master bedroom is on the upper level; which also offers a loft with a fireplace.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
310 East Hwy 50
310 Illinois Highway 50, O'Fallon, IL
Studio
$1,000
1000 sqft
2 Story Building located at 310 E. Hwy 50 in O'Fallon, IL 62209. UPSTAIRS UNIT approx 1000 sq ft available. Elevator and stairway to office. Large windows facing Rt 50. 2nd office unit also available with approx 2000 sq ft for $2000 per mo.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
670 Carol Ann Drive
670 Carol Ann Dr, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Duplex with 1 car garage. All new laminate flooring throughout!. Living room with gas fireplace. Eat-in kitchen with new wood laminate flooring, electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & disposal.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
1030 Edgewood Dr.
1030 Edgewood Drive, O'Fallon, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2450 sqft
Available early July 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom 2 story home, 2,450 SF with attached 2 car garage and large deck overlooking huge fenced yard. Open concept living room/kitchen area. The living room has an abundance of natural light and fireplace.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1129 HIGHTOWER PLACE Drive
1129 Hightower Place Drive, O'Fallon, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3700 sqft
Four Bedroom Home in Windsor Creek Subdivision, Foyer Entry Opens to 20 x 16 Vaulted Living Room, 14 x 11 Formal Dining Room Features Coffered Ceiling and Arched Doorway, Hardwood Flooring in 12 x 12 Kitchen, 12 x 11 Breakfast Area and 22 x 13
Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
501 PONDEROSA Avenue
501 Ponderosa Avenue, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
1200 sqft
Townhouse in Pinetree Estates Includes 15 x 12 Living Room, Main Floor Half Bathroom, Washer and Dryer Included, 11 x 8 Kitchen Includes Electric Range, Dishwasher and Refrigerator, Adjacent 10 x 5 Dining Area Walks Out to Back Patio, 17 x 15 Master
Results within 1 mile of O'Fallon
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
315 Caulfield Drive
315 Caulfield Drive, Swansea, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
5100 sqft
Spacious corner lot with 3 car garage and large fenced yard containing gorgeous trees and patio.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
7016 CONNOR POINTE Drive
7016 Conner Pointe Drive, Fairview Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2300 sqft
Townhouse in Fountain Place Subdivision, 19 x 15 Living Room Features Marble Surround Gas Fireplace and Hardwood Flooring, 14 x 10 Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Top Electric Range, Built In Microwave, Side by Side Refrigerator,
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
115 FREY Lane
115 Frey Lane, Fairview Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$975
912 sqft
Ranch Style House in Upland Terrace Subdivision, 20 x 11 Living Room, 11 x 9 Dining Room, 11 x 10 Kitchen Provides Electric Range with Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, Full Hallway Bathroom, 12 x 12 First Bedroom,
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4980 Benchmark Centre
4980 Benchmark Centre Drive, Swansea, IL
Studio
$1,950
1575 sqft
Professional/Medical Office. Currently used as a Dentist Office. Zoned Planned Business. The busy corner of Old Collinsville Rd and Benchmark Centre Dr. Common Hallway and Restrooms. There are exam rooms, reception area and waiting area.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for O'Fallon rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,390.
Some of the colleges located in the O'Fallon area include Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to O'Fallon from include St. Louis, St. Charles, O'Fallon, Chesterfield, and Florissant.
