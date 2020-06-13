78 Apartments for rent in O'Fallon, MO📍
Finding an apartment in O'Fallon is not that hard to do. You'll find a wide range of property options here. That's the good news. The bad news, on the other hand, is that there's plenty of competition for those places to live. Having good credit and a steady income can be an ideal way to improve your chances of getting the property you really want to own.
It's also important to consider the overall housing market in O'Fallon before making a rental decision. Yes, just because you're renting doesn't mean you should not know about the market itself. The median age of homes here is just nine years. It's a young city, at least in its bones. A variety of new construction is present and finding homes for rent here can be somewhat challenging. Only about 12 percent of homes here (and that's including all types of households) are rented. About three percent of households are not occupied at any given time. That's somewhat low, which means you may have to roll up your sleeves and really showcase what you have to offer the landlord or property management company to ensure you get the property you really want to have.
Expect to have at least one month's security deposit when renting in O'Fallon. Most complexes that are highly desirable do fill up, which means you may need a waiting list for that high-end location you just have to have. At the same time, you may also find that O'Fallon is affordable, with a moderate cost of living. Don't expect to overspend, but be a good credit risk for owners.
When it comes to finding a place to live in O'Fallon, a variety of neighborhoods are available. This modern city that's close to the highway makes it a very attractive offer for many people looking for an apartment to rent or a rent to own home. Yet, before you commit, be sure you invest your time boosting your credit and shopping around. You'll want to have the freedom of choice when choosing a condo to rent or other housing rental options.
As a large city, O'Fallon is home to a number of different neighborhood communities. As an individual looking for apartments to rent in the city, you may want to take the time to compare a few of these areas to find the one right for your specific needs. Apartments for rent are located in nearly all areas of the city.
Mette Road: This area is located just off I-79. It's one of the more expensive areas in the city. Most of the homes here are single-family residences, but you may find a home to rent here as well.
Chesterfield: This is a larger area with plenty of additional options for housing, including apartments for rent. It's right off I-64, so commuting into work really is no problem at all. You'll also find that this area borders Howell Island Conservation Area. Don't worry, though, the animals aren't too likely to end up in your backyard. You'll find some shops here, but mostly on strip malls.
All Saints Village: A small area that's nearly all residential, All Saints Village is mostly single-family homes. You could find a home for rent here. You're also close to Vantage Park, which is ideal for recreation. You're not too far from Pheasant Run Golf Course either (in case you need to break away -- see above).
Route 40 Area: Just to the west of I-64 is the Route 40 area. Confused yet? This area is actually ideal for people who want to rent a home that's easy to get to for a fast commute into St. Louis or one of the nearby towns. It's also near to Persimmon Woods Golf Club, a well-respected area.
Dardenne: Mostly a residential area with some commercial regions, Dardenne offers a number of housing options to buyers. This is where you'll find the Pheasant Run Golf Course, which is perfect for those days when you just have to get out of the house and you don't want to go to work. This neighborhood is also near Deer Creek Crossing and the various shops located there.
Laura Hill Road: At The Shops at Laura Hill you can pick up groceries, get your nails done or catch a quick meal. It's a smaller shopping area, but it will work just fine. You'll find apartments, condos and homes to rent in this O'Fallon neighborhood.
Little Oaks: Yes, there are trees here, but you don't have to worry about being in the back country. Little Oaks is a moderately sized community located off Highway N and S Outer 364. It's mostly single-family homes here, but you'll also find a duplex for rent here (or two), as well as homes for rent.
Before using an apartment locator for O'Fallon, Missouri, consider a bit about the life you will find here. The city is near St. Charles, and St. Louis is not too far away. Many people commute into work. The average commute time is about 27 minutes. About 77 percent of residents here hold white collar jobs. Many of those jobs are located in the city, but you may have to travel a moderate distance for non-service type positions.