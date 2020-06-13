AL
78 Apartments for rent in O'Fallon, MO

21 Units Available
Bramblett Hills Apartments
1000 Bramblett Crossing, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,130
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1330 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
12 Units Available
Madison Prairie Point
1 Prairie Pt, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$947
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,433
1258 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with over-sized closets, private outdoor spaces and gourmet kitchens. Community features a private pool, fitness center, recreation courts and a dog park.
9 Units Available
Westchester Village
941 Clubhouse Ln, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1072 sqft
A convenient location makes Westchester Village the place to call home. With on-site staff and amenities including a pool, parking, laundry facilities and recreation center, these lake-side units are modern, recently-renovated and move-in ready!
14 Units Available
The Enclave At Winghaven
1000 Applerock Dr, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$970
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1487 sqft
One-to-three-bedroom apartments with air-con, patio and fireplace. The community is packed with features such as tennis and volleyball courts, fitness center, pool, media room and more. I-64 connects to St. Louis.
6 Units Available
Altair At The Preserve
100 Winghaven Pointe Dr, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,174
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments in the heart of the city. On-site fitness center, auto-detailing area, mail kiosk, and resort-style pool. Homes feature chef-inspired kitchens, energy efficient appliances, and walk-in closets.

1 Unit Available
704 Highland Drive
704 Highland Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1075 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 Unit Available
1105 Saint Paul Ln
1105 Saint Paul Ln, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1262 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 Unit Available
523 Ironwood Dr.
523 Ironwood Drive, O'Fallon, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2820 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful home with more than enough space!!!!! MUST SEE!!! - This beautiful 2 story home has great curb appeal and so much space! The home has 4 bedrooms and 4.

Lake Saint Louis
1 Unit Available
426 Country Stone Drive
426 Country Stone Drive, O'Fallon, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2718 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to live in spacious 3 Bedroom/3 Bath ranch in desirable Countryshire Subdivision. Subdivision pool and clubhouse and very convenient to highways, shopping and restaurants.

1 Unit Available
7449 Cinnamon Teal
7449 Cinnamon Teal Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1284 sqft
You MUST see this beautiful home today! Conveniently located near Hwy 40 and the Page extension, this home is tucked into a subdivision that backs to a gently rolling common ground with a stocked lake! The inside of this home is perfect for

1 Unit Available
505 Saint Christopher Drive
505 Saint Christopher Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
This beautiful 3bed/1.5bath ranch has recently been remodeled! Great location in the heart of O'Fallon! Newer flooring and paint throughout, along with newer appliances, 1 car garage and fenced backyard! This home won't last long!

1 Unit Available
2224 Alexandria Court
2224 Alexandria Court, O'Fallon, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1606 sqft
Beautiful 1.5 story home in O'Fallon. Tons of amenities, club pool, tennis and clubhouse.

Lake Saint Louis
1 Unit Available
1229 Briarchase Drive
1229 Briarchase Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1328 sqft
One level living at its best is found in this well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch. Easy access to shopping and major highways.

1 Unit Available
801 Tamerton
801 Tamerton Place, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1778 sqft
This perfect 3 bed 2.5 bath property located in St. Peters is perfect for you! Over 1700sqft with large unfinished basement. Located on a corner lot with a level fenced in yard and patio perfect for entertaining.

1 Unit Available
654 Homerun
654 Homerun Drive, O'Fallon, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1088 sqft
This home won't last long! This home boasts vaulted ceilings throughout. The open floor plan starts with a large living room, next to a perfectly-sized dining area.

Lake Saint Louis
1 Unit Available
410 Briarcommons Drive
410 Briarcommons Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2282 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome has all the extras you are looking for. The amazing kitchen has 42" cabinets, 9' ceilings and closet pantry. His and her walk in closets in the large master bedroom.

1 Unit Available
18 Jakes Court
18 Jakes Court, O'Fallon, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
920 sqft
O'Fallon Area - 18 Jakes Court O'Fallon, MO 63366. Call for more details at 636 926 2227. Located in Marie Estates Condominiums this is a lovely two bedrooms, one and one-half bath end unit townhouse with an assigned parking space.

1 Unit Available
1064 Wyndgate Ridge Drive
1064 Wyndgate Ridge Drive, O'Fallon, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2814 sqft
You will love living in this 2814 sq ft, 2-story home. Entry foyer separates the formal living and dining rms. A wood burning fireplace and 5-window bay accent the family rm.
Results within 1 mile of O'Fallon
36 Units Available
The Trace Apartments
1100 Vogt Drive, Weldon Spring, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1478 sqft
The Trace Apartments In a world that seems to be constantly on, it’s nice to hit the off switch when you come home at the end of a hectic day.
Lake Saint Louis
5 Units Available
Creekside Landing
102 Ripple Creek Drive, Lake St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1518 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1667 sqft
All the comforts of home without the long-term commitment! Under construction and coming soon. Creekside Landing is a brand-new luxury townhome community located on Technology Drive just west of South Henke Road in Lake St. Louis, MO.

Lake Saint Louis
1 Unit Available
4121 Welsh Drive
4121 Welsh Drive, Lake St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1130 sqft
THIS HOME IS NOT YOUR TYPICAL RENTAL. It is being offered as a Lease Purchase/Owner Financing which is perfect for someone that wants to buy a home but can not qualify for a traditional mortgage for whatever reason.

Sunny Meadows Estates
1 Unit Available
10 Gary Glen Dr
10 Gary Glen Drive, St. Charles County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
This is the home you have been looking for! This well maintained Split-Level home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and plenty of space for everything you need! - This is the home you have been looking for! This well maintained Split-Level home features

1 Unit Available
191 Stonewall Creek Drive
191 Stonewall Creek Drive, Dardenne Prairie, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1041 sqft
Spacious 2 bed/2 bath second floor Georgetown Park condo with 1 car over-sized garage and large storage space. The open floor plan features living/dining combo and a large kitchen with breakfast bar.

1 Unit Available
307 Stonewall Creek Drive
307 Stonewall Creek Drive, Dardenne Prairie, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1041 sqft
Spacious 2 bed/2 bath second floor Georgetown Park condo with 1 car over-sized garage and large storage space. The open floor plan features living/dining combo and a large kitchen with breakfast bar.
City GuideO'FallonO'Fallon, Missouri, has been rated as one of the "Best 100 Places to Live" not just once, but twice. Money Magazine named it as such in both 2008 and 2010.
Moving to the City
Finding an apartment in O'Fallon is not that hard to do. You'll find a wide range of property options here. That's the good news. The bad news, on the other hand, is that there's plenty of competition for those places to live. Having good credit and a steady income can be an ideal way to improve your chances of getting the property you really want to own.

It's also important to consider the overall housing market in O'Fallon before making a rental decision. Yes, just because you're renting doesn't mean you should not know about the market itself. The median age of homes here is just nine years. It's a young city, at least in its bones. A variety of new construction is present and finding homes for rent here can be somewhat challenging. Only about 12 percent of homes here (and that's including all types of households) are rented. About three percent of households are not occupied at any given time. That's somewhat low, which means you may have to roll up your sleeves and really showcase what you have to offer the landlord or property management company to ensure you get the property you really want to have.

Expect to have at least one month's security deposit when renting in O'Fallon. Most complexes that are highly desirable do fill up, which means you may need a waiting list for that high-end location you just have to have. At the same time, you may also find that O'Fallon is affordable, with a moderate cost of living. Don't expect to overspend, but be a good credit risk for owners.

When it comes to finding a place to live in O'Fallon, a variety of neighborhoods are available. This modern city that's close to the highway makes it a very attractive offer for many people looking for an apartment to rent or a rent to own home. Yet, before you commit, be sure you invest your time boosting your credit and shopping around. You'll want to have the freedom of choice when choosing a condo to rent or other housing rental options.

Neighborhoods in O'Fallon
As a large city, O'Fallon is home to a number of different neighborhood communities. As an individual looking for apartments to rent in the city, you may want to take the time to compare a few of these areas to find the one right for your specific needs. Apartments for rent are located in nearly all areas of the city.

Mette Road: This area is located just off I-79. It's one of the more expensive areas in the city. Most of the homes here are single-family residences, but you may find a home to rent here as well.

Chesterfield: This is a larger area with plenty of additional options for housing, including apartments for rent. It's right off I-64, so commuting into work really is no problem at all. You'll also find that this area borders Howell Island Conservation Area. Don't worry, though, the animals aren't too likely to end up in your backyard. You'll find some shops here, but mostly on strip malls.

All Saints Village: A small area that's nearly all residential, All Saints Village is mostly single-family homes. You could find a home for rent here. You're also close to Vantage Park, which is ideal for recreation. You're not too far from Pheasant Run Golf Course either (in case you need to break away -- see above).

Route 40 Area: Just to the west of I-64 is the Route 40 area. Confused yet? This area is actually ideal for people who want to rent a home that's easy to get to for a fast commute into St. Louis or one of the nearby towns. It's also near to Persimmon Woods Golf Club, a well-respected area.

Dardenne: Mostly a residential area with some commercial regions, Dardenne offers a number of housing options to buyers. This is where you'll find the Pheasant Run Golf Course, which is perfect for those days when you just have to get out of the house and you don't want to go to work. This neighborhood is also near Deer Creek Crossing and the various shops located there.

Laura Hill Road: At The Shops at Laura Hill you can pick up groceries, get your nails done or catch a quick meal. It's a smaller shopping area, but it will work just fine. You'll find apartments, condos and homes to rent in this O'Fallon neighborhood.

Little Oaks: Yes, there are trees here, but you don't have to worry about being in the back country. Little Oaks is a moderately sized community located off Highway N and S Outer 364. It's mostly single-family homes here, but you'll also find a duplex for rent here (or two), as well as homes for rent.

Life in O'Fallon
Before using an apartment locator for O'Fallon, Missouri, consider a bit about the life you will find here. The city is near St. Charles, and St. Louis is not too far away. Many people commute into work. The average commute time is about 27 minutes. About 77 percent of residents here hold white collar jobs. Many of those jobs are located in the city, but you may have to travel a moderate distance for non-service type positions.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in O'Fallon?
The average rent price for O'Fallon rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,330.
What colleges and universities are located in or around O'Fallon?
Some of the colleges located in the O'Fallon area include Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to O'Fallon?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to O'Fallon from include St. Louis, St. Charles, Chesterfield, Florissant, and St. Peters.

