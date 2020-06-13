78 Apartments for rent in O'Fallon, MO

Finding an apartment in O'Fallon is not that hard to do. You'll find a wide range of property options here. That's the good news. The bad news, on the other hand, is that there's plenty of competition for those places to live. Having good credit and a steady income can be an ideal way to improve your chances of getting the property you really want to own.

It's also important to consider the overall housing market in O'Fallon before making a rental decision. Yes, just because you're renting doesn't mean you should not know about the market itself. The median age of homes here is just nine years. It's a young city, at least in its bones. A variety of new construction is present and finding homes for rent here can be somewhat challenging. Only about 12 percent of homes here (and that's including all types of households) are rented. About three percent of households are not occupied at any given time. That's somewhat low, which means you may have to roll up your sleeves and really showcase what you have to offer the landlord or property management company to ensure you get the property you really want to have.

Expect to have at least one month's security deposit when renting in O'Fallon. Most complexes that are highly desirable do fill up, which means you may need a waiting list for that high-end location you just have to have. At the same time, you may also find that O'Fallon is affordable, with a moderate cost of living. Don't expect to overspend, but be a good credit risk for owners.

When it comes to finding a place to live in O'Fallon, a variety of neighborhoods are available. This modern city that's close to the highway makes it a very attractive offer for many people looking for an apartment to rent or a rent to own home. Yet, before you commit, be sure you invest your time boosting your credit and shopping around. You'll want to have the freedom of choice when choosing a condo to rent or other housing rental options.