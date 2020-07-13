Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly cc payments e-payments hot tub online portal package receiving

Parkshire Apartments is a spacious, well-maintained, park-like community conveniently located between highways 44 & 55. We offer 2 bedroom apartment homes as well as 1 bedroom apartments. Each unit includes a single car garage (featuring a remote operated door) which is connected to a private entrance leading to your apartment home. All of our units offer ample storage spaces. The bedrooms each include two over-sized closets. There are also shelves in the kitchen pantry, linen closets, and coat closets so there's plenty of storage space! All units have fully equipped eat-in kitchens as well as large combination living rooms and dinning rooms. We are located very close to downtown St. Louis and many local universities. We are located directly across the street from beautiful Wilmore Park, a grocery store, Walgreen's, several eating establishments, and the local bus terminal. Come visit to see what Parkshire Apartments can do for you.