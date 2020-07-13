All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

Parkshire Apartments

7315 Hampshire Dr · (314) 310-1446
Location

7315 Hampshire Dr, St. Louis, MO 63109
Princeton Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7315H-01 · Avail. now

$808

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 932 sqft

Unit 7319H-04 · Avail. Sep 25

$808

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 932 sqft

Unit 7328H-03 · Avail. Jul 28

$912

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 932 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkshire Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
Parkshire Apartments is a spacious, well-maintained, park-like community conveniently located between highways 44 & 55. We offer 2 bedroom apartment homes as well as 1 bedroom apartments. Each unit includes a single car garage (featuring a remote operated door) which is connected to a private entrance leading to your apartment home. All of our units offer ample storage spaces. The bedrooms each include two over-sized closets. There are also shelves in the kitchen pantry, linen closets, and coat closets so there's plenty of storage space! All units have fully equipped eat-in kitchens as well as large combination living rooms and dinning rooms. We are located very close to downtown St. Louis and many local universities. We are located directly across the street from beautiful Wilmore Park, a grocery store, Walgreen's, several eating establishments, and the local bus terminal. Come visit to see what Parkshire Apartments can do for you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500
fee: $150
limit: 3
rent: $30
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage parking at no additional cost.
Storage Details: Free storage room in basement

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parkshire Apartments have any available units?
Parkshire Apartments has 3 units available starting at $808 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does Parkshire Apartments have?
Some of Parkshire Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkshire Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Parkshire Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkshire Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkshire Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Parkshire Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Parkshire Apartments offers parking.
Does Parkshire Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parkshire Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkshire Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Parkshire Apartments has a pool.
Does Parkshire Apartments have accessible units?
No, Parkshire Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Parkshire Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parkshire Apartments has units with dishwashers.
