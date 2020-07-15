/
/
/
Webster University
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:46 AM
23 Apartments For Rent Near Webster University
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
8 Units Available
Maplewood
Sunnen Station Apartments
31 Sunnen Dr, Maplewood, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,322
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1060 sqft
Minutes from I-44. This newly constructed community features apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and hardwood-style flooring. On-site amenities include a fitness center and sports court. Near the Metrolink.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Webster Groves
Colonial Village
7972 Big Bend Blvd, Webster Groves, MO
2 Bedrooms
$960
Located in the heart of Webster Groves on 4 beautifully manicured acres, this secluded community offers quiet, spacious and elegant living.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
Brentwood Place
72 Vanmark Way, Brentwood, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$928
846 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within the beautiful city of Brentwood, the “City of Warmth.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Shrewsbury
Geneva Apartments
7030 Nottingham Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$625
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1400 sqft
Located in the Wilmore Park area with easy access to Highway 40, 44 and 55 and only two blocks from Metro Link station. Convenient location for Webster University, Meramec Community College, downtown St. Louis and Webster Groves.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Webster Groves
White Bluff Apartments
7864 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
710 sqft
Secluded community of apartment homes in a park-like setting complete with front courtyard, manicured lawns, sitting areas and beautiful flowerbeds on 4 acres in the heart of Webster Groves.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
16 Units Available
Rock Hill
Stanford Place Apartments
9305 Manchester Rd, Rock Hill, MO
Studio
$667
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$871
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$878
1241 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Rock Hill, Mo is a suburb of St. Louis County, home to thriving businesses on Manchester Road, top-rated public and private schools, and Stanford Place Apartments. Our neighborhood-like welcomes you right in.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
13 Units Available
Shrewsbury
Park Val Apartment Homes
7009 Weil Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$673
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$828
914 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything, including Shrewsbury. Located near River Des Peres and the Shrewsbury Metrolink station is Park Val Apartments.
1 of 22
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Rock Hill
2618 Mcknight Crossing Ct
2618 Mcknight Crossing Court, Rock Hill, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1400 sqft
This condo is fresh, modern, spacious and unique! - Property Id: 115934 This condo is in amazing "like new" condition. It is fresh, modern, spacious and unique. High ceilings and abundant windows offer a light, bright space.
1 of 24
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Lindenwood Park
3815 McCausland Ave Unit 13
3815 Mccausland Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$850
1320 sqft
ATTENTION! ATTENTION!! ATTENTION!!! Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
8731 Eulalie Avenue
8731 Eulalie Avenue, Brentwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
988 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent in the highly desirable City of Brentwood! Enjoy highly rated Brentwood schools in this 2-bedroom and 1-bath home.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Glendale
1006 Kirkham Avenue
1006 Kirkham Avenue, Glendale, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1562 sqft
*Beautiful updated kitchen, 42" cabinets, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances (gas range/built in micro, dishwasher & side by side refrigerator with ice/water dispenser)*Nice hardwood floors in light filled formal dining room & cozy living
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:53 AM
1 Unit Available
Warson Woods
1480 Forest View Dr
1480 Forest View Dr, Warson Woods, MO
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2729 sqft
Available for lease 8/1/20 through 3/31/21. Please drive by and view virtual tour before scheduling a viewing. Approved Application preferred prior to viewing. Stunning 1.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
2829 Brazeau Avenue
2829 Brazeau Avenue, Brentwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2096 sqft
Do not miss this luxury rental property located just minutes from Clayton and in highly ranked Brentwood Schools! Follow the covered front porch entry to find the completely updated contemporary open floor plan living space which seamlessly leads in
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Webster Groves
7848 Big Bend Boulevard - 7
7848 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$699
600 sqft
******************************************************************* SCHEDULE A SHOWINGS AT: http://www.stlsmartrentals.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Webster Groves
1029 Almont Lane
1029 Almont Ln, Webster Groves, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
beautiful newly remodeled home. Three bedrooms two bath Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1029-almont-ln-webster-groves-mo-63119-usa/0b139d2f-2aec-4588-b1f0-f7029a7eb3db No Pets Allowed (RLNE5860505)
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Richmond Heights
7411 Bruno Avenue
7411 Bruno Avenue, Richmond Heights, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3177 sqft
Beautiful updated home in Richmond Heights! Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the main floor. Three bedrooms on the main floor.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
8820 Bridgeport Avenue
8820 Bridgeport Avenue, Brentwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
864 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent in the highly desirable City of Brentwood! Enjoy highly rated Brentwood schools in this 2-bedroom and 1-bath home. Hardwood floors throughout the living and bedroom spaces. New stainless stove in the kitchen.
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Webster Groves
526 Oak St
526 Oak Street, Webster Groves, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
812 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Cozy little home in Webster Groves - Property Id: 145945 Cozy little home in a beautiful neighborhood, right across the street from a great little park and just two minutes from Historical Webster Groves shops and restaurants.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Maplewood
2203 Bellevue Avenue
2203 Bellevue Avenue, Maplewood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Gorgeous and newly renovated two bed and one bath with hardwood flooring apartment in the heart of Maplewood, close to St Louis' best restaurants, boutiques, shopping, highways and more.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
2635 Ruth Avenue
2635 Ruth Avenue, Brentwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1582 sqft
Wow! Great and rare opportunity to rent a large and updated home in highly desirable Brentwood! Don't miss this 3 bedroom and 3 bath home with updates throughout. Freshly steam cleaned carpets. Two car garage. Fenced-in yard.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
8515 Florence Avenue
8515 Florence Avenue, Brentwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1184 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8515 Florence Avenue in Brentwood. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
St. Louis Hills
6974 Chippewa
6974 Chippewa Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$3,200
5901 sqft
Multiple size offices available in this St. Louis Hills building. High traffic, visible location! Offices range from 140-285 SF. Lease one, or multiple, 12 offices to choose from. Includes private front and rear entry and lavatory.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Lindenwood Park
3818 Wabash Avenue
3818 Wabash Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1260 sqft
wONDERFUL HOME! Close to the Shrewsbury Bus Station. Close to I-55, I-44, and I-64-40. Clean and updated with new flooring and fresh paint. Two spacious bedrooms, updated kitchen and fenced level yard.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOManchester, MOGranite City, ILLake St. Louis, MOMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, IL