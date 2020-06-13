76 Apartments for rent in Shiloh, IL📍
Shiloh, IL, is a rather small village located in St. Clair County, Illinois, and is part of the Saint Louis Metropolitan area. More than 11,000 people make their home in this quaint little village. The name of the village is derived from the log Shiloh Meeting House, the longest-organized United Methodist church in Illinois. St. Clair County, which was established in 1970, was one of the first counties to be established in Illinois and was named after Arthur St. Clair., who was the Governor of Northwest County. This area was known as Three Springs in 1807, due to the presence of three springs at the bottom of the hill from where the church held its meetings in those days. Shiloh was incorporated as a village in 1905, which is when the name change occurred. Are you looking for an apartment to rent in Shiloh? Look no further, we have information on different places for rent, such as duplexes for rent, month-to-month apartments, one-bedroom apartments and other rental homes.
Before moving to a new place, most people want to know the benefits they can derive from living in that part of the country. This is only reasonable and living in Shiloh has its own benefits that make it a draw for new residents. For instance, the cost of living in Shiloh is lower than the Illinois average, which is already lower than the national median. This is a good sign, especially if you are moving to Shiloh from one of the cities with a high cost of living index. For instance, those moving to Shiloh from Maryland or New York might find that the cost of renting a place in Shiloh is actually lower than what they currently pay in their respective areas. This means that more money can go into the savings account and can also go a long way toward taking care of other bills.
Other Things to Consider
The closest residential community to the Scott Air Force Base is located in Shiloh and is actually less than a mile from the gate. Most people are understandably worried about the level of crime rate in any city they want to move to and Shiloh is a peaceful community with lower crime rate statistics than you will find in other cities nearby.
Transportation
The air-Mid America / Scott Air Force Base Joint Use Airport is conveniently located nearby, and the Lambert St. Louis International Airport is located about 25 minutes away. The local bus service provides regular bus service and maintains a dependable bus schedule. There are also two Amtrak stations within 30 miles of Shiloh's City Center.
Amenities
The amenities in any city are important because these are the things that make modern life convenient. In Shiloh, the available amenities are adequate. This include things such as a park, places to shop, places to eat and public transit.
Where you live in Shiloh should be decided by what amenities you want in the area. Short commute? Parks? What type of housing are you looking for? Check our list below for more details about what each neighborhood has to offer.
Village Center: This wouldn't be a proper village in America if it didn't have a village center and Shiloh is no different from the other villages here. The City Center offers rental options in the form of townhomes and single-family homes, which may be described as a suburban neighborhood. In this area, you will find a mix of older somewhat new and newer homes. Compared to many neighborhoods, the homes here are not that old, with most dating between the 1970s and the present. One of the positives of living in the Village Center is the short commute to work, which is usually under 15 minutes. Grab a bite to eat at Qdoba Mexican Grill.
Miller: This neighborhood is less pricey than the Village Center, but with more rental options than the former. In this part of the community, you will find high-rise apartments, large apartment complexes, small studio apartments and single-family homes. The homes here are a different mix than what is on offer in the Village center, with some homes that date back from the 1940s to newer homes that were built in the late 1990s. The commute from here is also slightly longer, lasting between 15 to 30 minutes.
Frank Scott Parkway E: This part of the village is in the same price range as the Miller neighborhood, but with less housing options than the former. The available choices here are mainly small apartment buildings and single-family homes. The Tamarack Country Club and O'Fallon Community Park are nearby, giving you options for outdoor fun.
The social and cultural calendar in Shiloh is usually packed with activities all year round. One of these activities is the annual Shiloh Homecoming, which is a celebration that lasts two days and is held on the first Friday and Saturday following Labor Day. Some of the fun activities on that day include amusements and rides and a fireworks display at the end of the Friday celebration.
Those who love the outdoors will enjoy visiting the Missouri Botanical Garden, the Illinois Caverns State Natural Area and the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial. Other fun things to do include a visit to the Saint Louis Science Center, or to the International Bowling Museum and Hall of Fame. You could also visit the Carondelet Historic Center or the Pyramid State Recreation Area. Other than exploring the great outdoors, those who enjoy eating good food will find some really good places to tuck into great fare in any of the several restaurants and food shops. We wish you the best in your search for a place to rent in Shiloh, IL.