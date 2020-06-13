Apartment List
/
IL
/
shiloh
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:13 PM

76 Apartments for rent in Shiloh, IL

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2667 Piper Hills Drive
2667 Piper Hills Drive, Shiloh, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1509 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY remodeled home in the desired Shiloh area. This cozy ranch offers 3 sizable bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a fully fenced in backyard for the fur babies to roam around in.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2547 LONDON Lane
2547 London Lane, Shiloh, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
Two Story House with Wooded Lot in Villages at Wingate Subdivision, Open Floor Plan with Hardwood Flooring Throughout Main Living Areas, 14 x 13 Living Room, 14 x 12 Kitchen with Pantry ad Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Top Electric Range with

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
120 South Main Street
120 South Main Street, Shiloh, IL
2 Bedrooms
$695
700 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath upper level apartment in a great Shiloh location. Close to Scott AFB, hospitals, I64, St. Louis, shopping and more! Updates include new doors and fresh paint. Gas stove, refrigerator and lots of cabinets for storage.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3512 Lebanon Avenue
3512 Lebanon Avenue, Shiloh, IL
Studio
$1,195
1710 sqft
Ready to open an existing or New business? This office & showroom space has 1710 ASQ, 500 of which is office space and 1210 is showroom space.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Green Mount Lakes
1200 Greenfield Pl, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1330 sqft
Near Interstate 64 and downtown, these one- to three-bedroom units feature vaulted ceilings, breakfast nooks, walk-in closets and resort-style pools. Apartment amenities include new carpet, and spacious floor plans.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes
1301 Centerpoint Circle, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1179 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes
1452 Cantwell Ln, Swansea, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1294 sqft
Great Place To Call Home!!!! Townhomes available for May and June Move Ins!!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
2 Units Available
Lake Christine Village
1837 Lebanon Ave, Belleville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$830
1029 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Belleville, this community includes a pool with a sun deck, professional landscaping and fireplaces. Located near schools, workplaces, and great dining and entertainment.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2753 Cedar Grove Dr
2753 Cedar Grove Drive, Belleville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1280 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Green Mount Manor - Property Id: 125779 Green Mount Manor is a beautiful community with easy access to restaurants and shopping. Direct access to highway 64 just minutes from 255.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
206 Meadowbrook
206 Meadowbrook Drive, O'Fallon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$675
980 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath mobile home for rent in the desired O'Fallon area. Spacious living room offers area for entertainment with an open concept kitchen. Yard is fully fenced in and there is an abundance of nature to enjoy in this quiet home.

Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
1 Unit Available
14 Impala
14 Impala Court, St. Clair County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1800 sqft
Three Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath, 2 Story Townhome with one car garage. Kitchen with refrigerator, electric stove, and dishwasher. Wood laminate flooring on the main level. Living room in the fireplace. Stairs and bedrooms are carpeted.

Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
1 Unit Available
410 Colleen
410 Colleen Drive, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
2-Story townhome. The main level has a living room, dining area, kitchen, and half bath. Kitchen appliances include electric stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher with wood laminate flooring.

Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
1 Unit Available
1129 Creekside Ct
1129 Creekside Court, O'Fallon, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1140 sqft
View Guided Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/LJIB1uLD8fU You will feel right at home at 1129 Creekside! New carpet on stairs and upper level! Located on a quaint cul-de-sac, this home offers three spacious levels of living space.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
315 Caulfield Drive
315 Caulfield Drive, Swansea, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
5100 sqft
Spacious corner lot with 3 car garage and large fenced yard containing gorgeous trees and patio.

Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
1 Unit Available
940 Evan Drive
940 Evan Dr, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1000 sqft
View Video Tour at https://youtu.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
525 MILLSTONE Drive
525 Millstone Drive, St. Clair County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2011 sqft
Three Bedroom Home in Weatherstone Subdivision, Ceramic Tiled Foyer Entry, 19 x 14 Living Room Features Brick Hearth Fireplace with Wooden Mantle, 14 x 11 Kitchen Includes Gas Range, Dishwasher and Side by Side Refrigerator, Pantry Storage, 14 x 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
310 East Hwy 50
310 Illinois Highway 50, O'Fallon, IL
Studio
$1,000
1000 sqft
2 Story Building located at 310 E. Hwy 50 in O'Fallon, IL 62209. UPSTAIRS UNIT approx 1000 sq ft available. Elevator and stairway to office. Large windows facing Rt 50. 2nd office unit also available with approx 2000 sq ft for $2000 per mo.

Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
1 Unit Available
670 Carol Ann Drive
670 Carol Ann Dr, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Duplex with 1 car garage. All new laminate flooring throughout!. Living room with gas fireplace. Eat-in kitchen with new wood laminate flooring, electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & disposal.

Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
1 Unit Available
1030 Edgewood Dr.
1030 Edgewood Drive, O'Fallon, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2450 sqft
Available early July 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom 2 story home, 2,450 SF with attached 2 car garage and large deck overlooking huge fenced yard. Open concept living room/kitchen area. The living room has an abundance of natural light and fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4980 Benchmark Centre
4980 Benchmark Centre Drive, Swansea, IL
Studio
$1,950
1575 sqft
Professional/Medical Office. Currently used as a Dentist Office. Zoned Planned Business. The busy corner of Old Collinsville Rd and Benchmark Centre Dr. Common Hallway and Restrooms. There are exam rooms, reception area and waiting area.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5515 Old Collinsville Rd.
5515 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights, IL
Studio
$1,650
Property Consists of Unique Two-Story Commercial Zoned Farm House, Beautifully Landscaped Large Wrap Around Porch with ADA Access, Current Use is Professional Office Space, Previously Used as Yogurt Store Excellent Visibility with Frontage on Old
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
9 Units Available
Park Terrace Apartments
1 Park Terrace Ln, Fairview Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$785
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
850 sqft
A variety of one- and two-bedrooms located across from Beautiful Park. Amenities include fully loaded kitchens, dishwashers, frost-free refrigerators, central air, optional fireplaces and more.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:09pm
5 Units Available
Willow Park
1151 Roger Ave, Swansea, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$770
792 sqft
Stylish apartments for a relaxing lifestyle. Features include a swimming pool and sun deck. Each apartment has a full kitchen and air conditioning. Located near the beautiful historic city of Belleville.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
15 Units Available
Villas At Crystal Lake
3735 Round Hill Rd, Swansea, IL
1 Bedroom
$965
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
954 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
City GuideShiloh
Shiloh, IL is the home of the Saint Louis Science Center, which is rated as one of the top five science centers in the United States.

Shiloh, IL, is a rather small village located in St. Clair County, Illinois, and is part of the Saint Louis Metropolitan area. More than 11,000 people make their home in this quaint little village. The name of the village is derived from the log Shiloh Meeting House, the longest-organized United Methodist church in Illinois. St. Clair County, which was established in 1970, was one of the first counties to be established in Illinois and was named after Arthur St. Clair., who was the Governor of Northwest County. This area was known as Three Springs in 1807, due to the presence of three springs at the bottom of the hill from where the church held its meetings in those days. Shiloh was incorporated as a village in 1905, which is when the name change occurred. Are you looking for an apartment to rent in Shiloh? Look no further, we have information on different places for rent, such as duplexes for rent, month-to-month apartments, one-bedroom apartments and other rental homes.

Moving to Shiloh

Before moving to a new place, most people want to know the benefits they can derive from living in that part of the country. This is only reasonable and living in Shiloh has its own benefits that make it a draw for new residents. For instance, the cost of living in Shiloh is lower than the Illinois average, which is already lower than the national median. This is a good sign, especially if you are moving to Shiloh from one of the cities with a high cost of living index. For instance, those moving to Shiloh from Maryland or New York might find that the cost of renting a place in Shiloh is actually lower than what they currently pay in their respective areas. This means that more money can go into the savings account and can also go a long way toward taking care of other bills.

Other Things to Consider

The closest residential community to the Scott Air Force Base is located in Shiloh and is actually less than a mile from the gate. Most people are understandably worried about the level of crime rate in any city they want to move to and Shiloh is a peaceful community with lower crime rate statistics than you will find in other cities nearby.

Transportation

The air-Mid America / Scott Air Force Base Joint Use Airport is conveniently located nearby, and the Lambert St. Louis International Airport is located about 25 minutes away. The local bus service provides regular bus service and maintains a dependable bus schedule. There are also two Amtrak stations within 30 miles of Shiloh's City Center.

Amenities

The amenities in any city are important because these are the things that make modern life convenient. In Shiloh, the available amenities are adequate. This include things such as a park, places to shop, places to eat and public transit.

Neighborhoods in Shiloh

Where you live in Shiloh should be decided by what amenities you want in the area. Short commute? Parks? What type of housing are you looking for? Check our list below for more details about what each neighborhood has to offer.

Village Center: This wouldn't be a proper village in America if it didn't have a village center and Shiloh is no different from the other villages here. The City Center offers rental options in the form of townhomes and single-family homes, which may be described as a suburban neighborhood. In this area, you will find a mix of older somewhat new and newer homes. Compared to many neighborhoods, the homes here are not that old, with most dating between the 1970s and the present. One of the positives of living in the Village Center is the short commute to work, which is usually under 15 minutes. Grab a bite to eat at Qdoba Mexican Grill.

Miller: This neighborhood is less pricey than the Village Center, but with more rental options than the former. In this part of the community, you will find high-rise apartments, large apartment complexes, small studio apartments and single-family homes. The homes here are a different mix than what is on offer in the Village center, with some homes that date back from the 1940s to newer homes that were built in the late 1990s. The commute from here is also slightly longer, lasting between 15 to 30 minutes.

Frank Scott Parkway E: This part of the village is in the same price range as the Miller neighborhood, but with less housing options than the former. The available choices here are mainly small apartment buildings and single-family homes. The Tamarack Country Club and O'Fallon Community Park are nearby, giving you options for outdoor fun.

Things to do in Shiloh

The social and cultural calendar in Shiloh is usually packed with activities all year round. One of these activities is the annual Shiloh Homecoming, which is a celebration that lasts two days and is held on the first Friday and Saturday following Labor Day. Some of the fun activities on that day include amusements and rides and a fireworks display at the end of the Friday celebration.

Those who love the outdoors will enjoy visiting the Missouri Botanical Garden, the Illinois Caverns State Natural Area and the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial. Other fun things to do include a visit to the Saint Louis Science Center, or to the International Bowling Museum and Hall of Fame. You could also visit the Carondelet Historic Center or the Pyramid State Recreation Area. Other than exploring the great outdoors, those who enjoy eating good food will find some really good places to tuck into great fare in any of the several restaurants and food shops. We wish you the best in your search for a place to rent in Shiloh, IL.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Shiloh?
The average rent price for Shiloh rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,210.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Shiloh?
Some of the colleges located in the Shiloh area include Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Shiloh?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Shiloh from include St. Louis, St. Charles, O'Fallon, Chesterfield, and Florissant.

