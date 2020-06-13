76 Apartments for rent in Shiloh, IL

Moving to Shiloh

Before moving to a new place, most people want to know the benefits they can derive from living in that part of the country. This is only reasonable and living in Shiloh has its own benefits that make it a draw for new residents. For instance, the cost of living in Shiloh is lower than the Illinois average, which is already lower than the national median. This is a good sign, especially if you are moving to Shiloh from one of the cities with a high cost of living index. For instance, those moving to Shiloh from Maryland or New York might find that the cost of renting a place in Shiloh is actually lower than what they currently pay in their respective areas. This means that more money can go into the savings account and can also go a long way toward taking care of other bills.

Other Things to Consider

The closest residential community to the Scott Air Force Base is located in Shiloh and is actually less than a mile from the gate. Most people are understandably worried about the level of crime rate in any city they want to move to and Shiloh is a peaceful community with lower crime rate statistics than you will find in other cities nearby.

Transportation

The air-Mid America / Scott Air Force Base Joint Use Airport is conveniently located nearby, and the Lambert St. Louis International Airport is located about 25 minutes away. The local bus service provides regular bus service and maintains a dependable bus schedule. There are also two Amtrak stations within 30 miles of Shiloh's City Center.

Amenities

The amenities in any city are important because these are the things that make modern life convenient. In Shiloh, the available amenities are adequate. This include things such as a park, places to shop, places to eat and public transit.