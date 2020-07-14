All apartments in St. Louis
Melrose Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:16 AM

Melrose Apartments

4065 W Pine Blvd · (314) 400-7090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4065 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63108
Central West End Historic District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 210-2N · Avail. Aug 5

$1,375

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 995 sqft

Unit 218-3N · Avail. Aug 26

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Unit 218-4S · Avail. Sep 8

$1,405

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 995 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 210-4S · Avail. Aug 11

$1,999

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Unit 210-3S · Avail. Aug 11

$2,125

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Melrose Apartments.

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions; Weight limit: 85 lbs limit
Parking Details: Parking lot: $50-$100/month.
Storage Details: Storage units available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Melrose Apartments have any available units?
Melrose Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does Melrose Apartments have?
Some of Melrose Apartments's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Melrose Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Melrose Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Melrose Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Melrose Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Melrose Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Melrose Apartments offers parking.
Does Melrose Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Melrose Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Melrose Apartments have a pool?
No, Melrose Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Melrose Apartments have accessible units?
No, Melrose Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Melrose Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Melrose Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
