Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:22 PM

133 Apartments for rent in Manchester, MO

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Country Lane Woods
9 Units Available
Waterford West
1040 Huntington Hill Dr, Manchester, MO
1 Bedroom
$837
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$853
896 sqft
Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County.
Last updated June 13 at 12:57pm
26 Units Available
Park Meadows Apartments
398 Enchanted Pkwy, Manchester, MO
1 Bedroom
$835
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes to I-270. Apartments and townhomes with features such as private entries, home offices, finished basements and balconies in a landscaped community with an outdoor hot tub and swimming pool. Off-street and carport parking available.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1027 Dauphine
1027 Dauphine Lane, Manchester, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1152 sqft
More photos coming soon!! Dynamite house, clean and bright with stainless appliances in the white kitchen that walks out to new deck and overlooks gorgeous fully fenced yard! Recreation room in lower level with built in bookshelves, second full

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7 Troll Court
7 Troll Court, Manchester, MO
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2492 sqft
This 2 story, 5 bedrooms 4 full bath is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac. The double door entry has beautiful art glass doors and tile flooring, which open to the formal living & dinning room.
Results within 1 mile of Manchester
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
12 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Trails
500 Seven Trails Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$859
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$928
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom units available. Four community swimming pools, basketball court, picnic area and more. Includes on-site maintenance and management. Apartments have extra storage, washer/dryer, dishwasher and refrigerator.
Last updated June 13 at 12:47pm
12 Units Available
Prospect Creek
414 Point Return Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$761
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$897
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a quiet, comfortable community, this complex is right near an array of restaurants as well as West County Mall, Chesterfield outlets and more. These loft-style units include private patios/balconies and fully-equipped kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
5 Units Available
Reflection Cove
13992 Reflection Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,080
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1143 sqft
Reflection Cove luxury apartments were recently renovated and come with all the modern conveniences, such as hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and dishwashers. Community has putting greens, media room, pool, sauna, dog parks, and business center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
30 Units Available
Villages of Twin Oaks
1300 Big Bend Road, Twin Oaks, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,216
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
7 Units Available
Park Commons
600 Park Commons Ct, Valley Park, MO
1 Bedroom
$915
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1043 sqft
Conveniently located complex in the suburbs of St. Louis, close to the I-44, Simpson Park and the Museum of Transportation. Amenities include a cyber cafe, swimming pool and cabana.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1746 Carman Ridge
1746 Carman Ridge Ct, St. Louis County, MO
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
2781 sqft
Executive level custom built home.This 5 bedroom 4.5 bath 1.5 story located on quite cul de sac. This home features Grand foyer with beautiful hardwood floors. 2 story great room with gas fireplace and a large wall of windows with spectacular views.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
410 sovereign Court
410 Sovereign Court, St. Louis County, MO
Studio
$1,100
920 sqft
You'll love this office space For Lease with easy access to major roads and I-270. It's quiet and tucked away from busy Manchester road, yet offers quick access to get anything with ease. Front and rear entry options with handicap accessibility.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
408 Arbor Spring Drive
408 Arbor Springs Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1822 sqft
THIS 1.5 STORY HOME OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS AND IS SITUATED ON A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC. IT IS LOCATED CLOSE TO HWY 141 AND SHOPPING. THE ENTRY FOYER LEAD YOU INTO THE SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILING CEILING AND A WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE.
Results within 5 miles of Manchester
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
154 Units Available
Watermark At Chesterfield Village
16346 Lydia Hill Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,470
1363 sqft
Watermark at Chesterfield Village pays attention to the details that renters these days need. Our apartment community with one, two and three bedroom apartments is just what you’ve been looking for.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
14 Units Available
15Seventy Chesterfield
1570 Westmeade Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$964
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
968 sqft
Westmont at Chesterfield is now 15Seventy Chesterfield! Your new lifestyle offers upgraded one and two bedroom apartment homes with custom finishes that include granite countertops, wood style flooring, stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry,
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
Greenmar
1054 Green Mountain Ct, Fenton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$799
780 sqft
Greenmar Apartments in Fenton, MO are conveniently located near the Interstate. Units include dishwashers. A pool and picnic area are onsite for all your outdoor relaxation needs.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Village Green
6 Units Available
ReNew Chesterfield
2150 Village Green Pkwy, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$955
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
14 Units Available
Schoettler Village Apartments
15480 Elk Ridge Ln, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$882
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,222
1646 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, dishwashers, spacious walk-in closets and lush outdoor space. Tucked away but conveniently located near major highways, shopping and schools. Access to community amenities such as a gym and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
11 Units Available
Madison Rockwood
170 Steamboat Ln, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$838
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$906
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1580 sqft
This charming community is five miles from Route 40 and I-64. The community offers tennis courts, racquetball courts, an outdoor pool, spa and a fitness center. Homes offer large floor plans with washers and dryers.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
10 Units Available
Station
141 E Madison Ave, Kirkwood, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,208
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location for commuters just steps from the Kirkwood Train Station. Community features 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, and parking. Units offer patio or balcony, extra storage, garbage disposal, and laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
10 Units Available
Peachtree Apartments
915 Peach Hill Ln, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,001
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
1149 sqft
Chesterfield, Mo in West St. Louis County is a peaceful neighborhood with unique shopping areas, scenic parks, two excellent school districts, and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
26 Units Available
Kirkwood Bluffs
1157 Timberbrook Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$874
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1222 sqft
West St. Louis County offers an ideal balance between living in a rural, woodland-like setting and having easy access to a thriving metropolis.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Village Green
15 Units Available
Village Green
14441 Village Green Pky, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$867
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$947
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,341
1228 sqft
Chesterfield, Mo in West St. Louis County is a peaceful neighborhood with unique shopping areas, scenic parks, two excellent school districts, and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
27 Units Available
Alinea at Town & Country
12831 Daylight Drive, Des Peres, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,302
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alinea at Town & Country in Des Peres. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2333 Cleek Ct.
2333 Cleek Court, Crystal Lake Park, MO
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2436 sqft
2333 Cleek Ct. Available 07/01/20 Sublime 4 bedroom in Crystal Lake Park/Ladue school district - Agent: Jay Rios (314)-486-0231 TEXT, call, or email stlouisrentals1978@gmail.
City GuideManchester
The city of Manchester in England has a long history as one of the hippest cities in England, bringing bands to us from the Monkees to New Order to the the Smiths. Though Manchester, Missouri, may be named after the English city, that's pretty much where the similarities end.

Manchester is a quiet but growing suburb of St. Louis. As of the 2010 U.S. Census, Manchester was home to a little over 18,000 residents, and that number just continues to grow. This thriving community is full of town spirit and knows how to show it. It's a small town with lots to do! Manchester is a fairly tiny part of St. Louis County with a total land area of only 5.08 miles. There are no major lakes or rivers here, however there are several swimming pools and city ponds if you are itching to get your feet wet. The weather here is quite enjoyable as well - one can experience all four seasons with pleasure. Spring and summer are generally warm and mild, while fall brings beautiful colored foliage to the trees lining Manchester's streets. And if you like just a little bit of snow, without being buried under snowdrifts all winter, you'll love the winters here.

Moving to Town

This is a well-regarded community, so give yourself a month to begin your search, and check newspapers, online resources, and drive the streets to find the best neighborhood for you.

When you've made that decision to begin searching for your new dream home, look no further than lovely Manchester, Missouri. You will be delighted to discover that there are so many great options such as studio apartments, large property rentals, many beautiful apartment complexes, luxury housing for rent, and much more. No matter what you have your heart set on, you will be sure to find it here in Manchester!

Neighborhoods

Manchester Road: This eclectic neighborhood offers a great mix of rentals and owned properties and is the ideal spot to find a one, two, three, or four bedroom apartment. Located right on the edge of scenic Love Park, you can enjoy long walks outside on sunny days or bike to the nearby Greenbriar Country Club for a tennis match or three!

Carman Road: If you're looking for a way to be in the middle of town while still having a quiet place to call home, you will definitely want to look into this neighborhood. Peaceful tree-lined streets filled with homes make this the ideal place for families, retired people, and single folks alike.

Life in Manchester

There is no shortage of fantastic activities to keep you busy in Manchester, Missouri. The City of Manchester Parks and Recreation Department hosts many festivals and events each month. The annual Manchester Homecoming Festival has been running for 27 years so far and spans three days every September. The event features delicious food and drinks, live music entertainment, games for the whole family, a car show, the beloved Doggie Paddle Party where people and pooches swim together, carnival rides for the kids, and much more all in Paul A. Schroeder Park. The Manchester Arts Society also hosts live outdoor events for people of all ages about once a month with a full calendar posted on their website. If the great outdoors are your thing, you can enjoy a walk, bike ride, or picnic at one of Manchester's many great nearby parks such as Love Park, Sugar Creek Park, Phantom Forest Conservation Area, and more. Greenbriar Country Club is the perfect spot for a round of golf on a hot summer day, and Bittersweet Woods Conservation Area is one of the best places to camp in the state.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Manchester?
The average rent price for Manchester rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,030.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Manchester?
Some of the colleges located in the Manchester area include Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Manchester?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Manchester from include St. Louis, St. Charles, O'Fallon, Chesterfield, and Florissant.

