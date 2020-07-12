/
/
/
hi pointe
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
214 Apartments for rent in Hi-Pointe, St. Louis, MO
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Park Clayton
6605 Clayton Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,038
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
960 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything. Located just south of beautiful Forest Park is the Dogtown neighborhood, home to Park Clayton Apartments.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Forest View East & West
6734 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
509 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
633 sqft
37 inviting apartment homes located in the well-known, historic Dogtown area of St. Louis. Within easy walking distance of entertainment and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Forest View East
6724 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
509 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
633 sqft
37 inviting apartment homes located in the well-known, historic Dogtown area of St. Louis. Within easy walking distance of entertainment and restaurants.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1034 Blendon Pl
1034 Blendon Place, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Updated Fully Furnished COZY HOME only surpassed by the LOCATION! - https://photos.app.goo.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
1111 Louisville Ave
1111 Louisville Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$925
625 sqft
Large 1 bedroom apartment, blend of upscale and old-school - available immediately. Beautiful brick building with lots of character, integrating old school charm with modern fixtures and appliances.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1215 San Jacinto
1215 San Jacinto Court, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
700 sqft
Very Nice 2 Bedroom Duplex With Garage For Rent In the Dogtown Area This very nice duplex is centrally located in the Dogtown, Clayton and CWE area next to Forest Park, Wash U, the Loop and more.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1214 San Jacinto
1214 San Jacinto Court, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$665
600 sqft
Very Nice 1 Bedroom Duplex For Rent In the Dogtown Area. This very nice duplex has a spacious bedroom and is centrally located in the Dogtown, Clayton and CWE area next to Forest Park, Wash U, the Loop and more.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1219 San Jacinto
1219 San Jacinto Court, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$715
700 sqft
This very nice duplex is centrally located in the Dogtown, Clayton and CWE area next to Forest Park, Wash U, the Loop and more. The unit comes with a refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer and has newer laminate Floors. There is also a 1 car Garage.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
6930 Wise Avenue
6930 Wise Avenue, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1080 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 1 bath home nestled between hwy 40 and 44 in HiPoint!!! Easy access to Dogtown, Maplewood, Clayton, Forest Park, the Zoo, and Downtown.
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1405 Louisville Ave.
1405 Louisville Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$925
825 sqft
House for Rent in Dogtown - This one bedroom, one bath home features central air conditioning and hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen has all appliances and decent counter space. Exterior boasts large side deck, back deck and multi-leveled yard.
Results within 1 mile of Hi-Pointe
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
19 Units Available
Lofts at the Highlands
1031 W Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,440
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1399 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1524 sqft
Welcome home to Lofts at the Highlands in St. Louis, MO. Offering a variety of layouts including one two and three bedroom apartment homes, Lofts at the Highlands is the perfect place to live, work and play.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
21 Units Available
Encore at Forest Park
5700 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,289
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,439
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,029
1160 sqft
Finally, an apartment building designed for the way you want to live, right in the center of St. Louis. Come check us out today!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
22 Units Available
Cortona at Forest Park
5800 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,353
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,377
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1113 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Cortona staff.
Verified
1 of 247
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
68 Units Available
Dorchester
665 S Skinker Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,265
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,287
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1223 sqft
Excellent apartments across the street from Forest Park, steps from the Saint Louis Zoo and Saint Louis Art Museum. Newly remodeled kitchens and baths along with private balconies, all in the city's best location.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Southwood Apartments
6346 Southwood Avenue, Clayton, MO
Studio
$645
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
850 sqft
Located in the historic, upscale Clayton-Demun neighborhood, the area is bounded by St. Louis City limits on the west, Lindell Blvd. on the north, Forest Park on the east and Clayton Road on the south.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Oak Park Apartments
6226 Oakland Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$690
482 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
660 sqft
42 inviting apartments homes located in the well-known, historic Dogtown area of St. Louis. Within walking distance of entertainment and restaurants. Just minutes from Forest Park, which is home to the St. Louis Zoo, St.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
6527 Odell Street
6527 Odell Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
987 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1281244 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
2050 Yale Ave - 4
2050 Yale Avenue, Maplewood, MO
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Apartments located in Historic Maplewood, MO. All apartments include all electric appliances: stove, fridge and dishwasher. These apartments also have central heat and air and are located in a secured building.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
2040 Yale Ave. - 5
2040 Yale Avenue, Maplewood, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$725
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated one bedroom apartment in Maplewood Missouri, unit has central air and heat, ALL electric. Unit is equipped with fridge, stove & dishwasher. Building has keyless entry and is on the first floor near the laundry room.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
7410 Hoover Avenue
7410 Hoover Avenue, Richmond Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1316 sqft
Welcome to 7410 Hoover Avenue in the Clayton School District! This spacious 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home is available for lease now! Brand new carpeting throughout home, updated kitchen with new cabinets, countertop, sink and stainless steel gas stove
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
7411 Bruno Avenue
7411 Bruno Avenue, Richmond Heights, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3177 sqft
Beautiful updated home in Richmond Heights! Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the main floor. Three bedrooms on the main floor.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2203 Bellevue Avenue
2203 Bellevue Avenue, Maplewood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Gorgeous and newly renovated two bed and one bath with hardwood flooring apartment in the heart of Maplewood, close to St Louis' best restaurants, boutiques, shopping, highways and more.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1139 bellevue ave e
1139 Bellevue Avenue, Richmond Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
600 sqft
Unit e Available 07/20/20 richmond apartment - Property Id: 308487 This apartment is in a great location in Richmond heights and clayton area.1 block north of 40 and 2 block south of clayton Rd. this unit contains 5 room.
Results within 5 miles of Hi-Pointe
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
19 Units Available
Tribeca Apartments
5510 Pershing Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$985
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience a vibrant, one-of-a-kind lifestyle at Tribeca.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MORichmond Heights, MOMaplewood, MORock Hill, MONormandy, MOOverland, MOAffton, MO