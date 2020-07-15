/
University of Missouri-St Louis
22 Apartments For Rent Near University of Missouri-St Louis
4 Units Available
Overland
San Rafael Townhomes
8456 San Rafael Pl, Overland, MO
1 Bedroom
$700
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to San Rafael Townhomes in Overland, MO! We are conveniently located at the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road with Interstate I-170. Our community is just minutes from Clayton, Lambert St. Louis International Airport, Downtown St.
1 Unit Available
Normandy
4352 Walker Lane, D
4352 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades
1 Unit Available
Ferguson
6158 Emerald Avenue
6158 Emerald Avenue, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$780
768 sqft
Updated 2 + Bedroom Home with Garage and Basement! - Welcome to this nicely updated 2 bedroom home! The home features mostly new flooring (no carpet!), beautiful counter tops in the kitchen, and upgraded bath.
1 Unit Available
Normandy
4335 Walker Lane, B
4335 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
1 Unit Available
Normandy
4305 Walker Lane, C
4305 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
1 Bedroom
$700
600 sqft
1 Unit Available
Normandy
4317 Walker Lane, D
4317 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
1 Bedroom
$700
600 sqft
1 Unit Available
Ferguson
829 Marvin Ave RIV-124
829 Marvin Avenue, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$775
988 sqft
829 Marvin ~ One Month Rent Free! - Available To View! Spacious 3BD,1BA single family home with a full basement, off street parking, adjoining second and third bedroom perfect for siblings or convert into a master suite.
1 Unit Available
Hillsdale
6512 Leschen Ave RIV-120
6512 Leschen Avenue, Hillsdale, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$765
943 sqft
6512 Leschen ~ Lovely Hillsdale Home! - Available Now! Our 3BD/1BA home is waiting for you! Includes ample parking, new carpeting, eat-in kitchen, fully fenced yard, detached storage shed, basement and more! Please note, the home does not have
1 Unit Available
Overland
2432 Ackerman Avenue
2432 Ackerman Avenue, Charlack, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1890 sqft
Krch Realty, LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.
1 Unit Available
Bel-Ridge
8743 Shirley Ave
8743 Shirley Drive, St. Louis County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$720
750 sqft
8743 Shirley Ave Available 08/15/20 Two Bedroom Bungalow in Quiet Area - This cute two bedroom has laminate flooring throughout. The home has been freshly painted and has updated light fixtures.
1 Unit Available
Bel-Ridge
3938 Cranberry Ln RIV-076
3938 Cranberry Lane, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$825
825 sqft
3938 Cranberry ~ Spacious Home! - Our 3BD/1BA home is waiting for you! Includes off-street parking, large kitchen, large backyard, partially fenced yard, full basement, hardwood flooring and more! First month's rent plus security deposit required,
1 Unit Available
St. John
2940 Kincade Ave
2940 Kincaid Ave, St. John, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1176 sqft
Absolutely adorable 3 bedroom/1.5 bath house in Ritenour school district! - Absolutely adorable 3 bedroom/1.
1 Unit Available
Ferguson
345 Mueller Avenue RII-063
345 Mueller Avenue, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
713 sqft
345 Mueller ~ One Month Rent Free! - Available Now! Our 2BB/1BA ranch style home is spacious and perfect for a small family.
1 Unit Available
Bel-Ridge
4036 Cranberry Ln
4036 Cranberry Lane, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
4036 Cranberry Ln Available 07/24/20 Single Family Home - Single Family 3 bedroom home with a spacious gated yard, w/d hookup hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, full basement. You can text 4036 to 314-888-9260 to get details regarding this home.
1 Unit Available
Uplands Park
6510 Glenmore Ave.
6510 Glenmore Avenue, Uplands Park, MO
2 Bedrooms
$885
1638 sqft
Newley Renovated 2 Bedroom Brick Bungalow! - Come check out this wonderful spacious 2 bedroom with an upstairs bonus room today! Walking in you will find new flooring through out this home New appliances in your updated kitchen! You'll never want
1 Unit Available
Normandy
7760 Woodstock Rd - 9
7760 Woodstock Road, Normandy, MO
1 Bedroom
$600
800 sqft
Another great listing from Tynetta Bruce For fastest response, please TEXT your full name, the property you're interested in and email address to (314) 649-7105. This unit comes with appliances. Application fee $35/adult online at diligentteam.
1 Unit Available
Normandy
4344 Walker Lane, D
4344 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
1 Bedroom
$680
600 sqft
1 Unit Available
Jennings
5625 Sunbury Avenue
5625 Sunbury Avenue, Country Club Hills, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
756 sqft
SECTION 8 Voucher Tenants take notice....Clean as a whistle 2 bedroom home on quiet street. Updates include new systems, flooring and paint. Enjoy your large in in kitchen and extra living space in the lower level.
1 Unit Available
Ferguson
709 Pemberton
709 Pemberton Place, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1176 sqft
This home does not accept Section 8.
1 Unit Available
Ferguson
15 South Florissant
15 South Florissant Road, Ferguson, MO
Studio
$3,000
Numerous possibilities for this building in the heart of downtown Ferguson. Excellent space for office, insurance, law office, mortgage, retail and many other options. The space was completely renovated in 2014.
1 Unit Available
Cool Valley
5150 Wallingford
5150 Wallingford Drive, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1118 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5150 Wallingford in Ferguson. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Bel-Ridge
4033 Cranberry
4033 Cranberry Lane, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$880
850 sqft
This home is not accepting Section 8.
