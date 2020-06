Amenities

Wonderful opportunity to Rent in the Popular Lindenwood Park area. Old Word charm with updates. Hardwoods throughout.Lots of closets.Stained glass windows with all the period woodwork set in a natural light. Enter the foyer and put your jackets up in the oversize closet. Step into the large living light filled living room with the fireplace with concrete mantel.Lead your way into the Dining Room to the Large well lit Kitchen with 42 inch cabinets,Center cutting block island.Ton of cabinets and countertop.Neutral appliances.2 Good size bedrooms and 1 full bath finish out the 1st floor. Go upstairs to the Large Bedroom additional hall closet and Attic/storage space.Lower Level includes a large Family Room with another fireplace.Sleeping room with 2 large closets.Another full bath and the Laundry Room and Work area with a walk out to the Lovely fenced in Backyard. One Car Garage with alley access. Fill in the Application (Fee is $50/online app through LTS Services)