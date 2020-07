Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range oven refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly

Nestled between WashU, the Loop and Central West End sits the lovely neighborhood of DeBaliviere. Take in the mansions, old trees and chirping birds while you stroll thru the neighborhood. We are a short walk to hundreds of restaurants, stores and shops. The Metro Link is four blocks away and will connect you to the rest of St. Louis.