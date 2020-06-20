4509 Chouteau Avenue

Amenities

Location location location, this fully furnished unit in The Grove is walking distance to forest park, Barnes and children’s hospital, lots of great restaurants and bars in The Grove and Central west end. The building was renovated in October of 2019 and has a nice sized bedroom, a bathroom with shower only, in unit laundry, and a fully stocked kitchen. The units have electric forded air heat and cooling and tenants are only responsible for the electric bill. The back yard is mostly fenced in and will be fully fenced in within the next month. 1 Well behaved dog is allowed with landlord approval with a $250 non refundable pet deposit . Main front door has a push key pad for entry and each unit has key entry. There is non private storage in the basement for tenants to use