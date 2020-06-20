All apartments in St. Louis
4509 Chouteau Avenue
4509 Chouteau Avenue

4509 Chouteau Avenue · (314) 607-8233
Location

4509 Chouteau Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110
Forest Park Southeast

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location location location, this fully furnished unit in The Grove is walking distance to forest park, Barnes and children’s hospital, lots of great restaurants and bars in The Grove and Central west end. The building was renovated in October of 2019 and has a nice sized bedroom, a bathroom with shower only, in unit laundry, and a fully stocked kitchen. The units have electric forded air heat and cooling and tenants are only responsible for the electric bill. The back yard is mostly fenced in and will be fully fenced in within the next month. 1 Well behaved dog is allowed with landlord approval with a $250 non refundable pet deposit . Main front door has a push key pad for entry and each unit has key entry. There is non private storage in the basement for tenants to use

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4509 Chouteau Avenue have any available units?
4509 Chouteau Avenue has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4509 Chouteau Avenue have?
Some of 4509 Chouteau Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4509 Chouteau Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4509 Chouteau Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4509 Chouteau Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4509 Chouteau Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4509 Chouteau Avenue offer parking?
No, 4509 Chouteau Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4509 Chouteau Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4509 Chouteau Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4509 Chouteau Avenue have a pool?
No, 4509 Chouteau Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4509 Chouteau Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4509 Chouteau Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4509 Chouteau Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4509 Chouteau Avenue has units with dishwashers.
